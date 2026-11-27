Chelsea travel to The City Ground on Friday seeking a reaction after a heavy home defeat to Leeds United

Nottingham Forest hold a slight statistical edge over their visitors ahead of the Premier League clash

Former Chelsea striker Liam Delap has been putting in extra work in training ahead of facing his old club

Chelsea head to Nottingham on Friday, 27 November 2026 to face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League fixture at The City Ground, with both sides desperate to arrest poor recent runs.

The visitors arrive in difficult form after suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in their last league outing.

Liam Delap is extra motivated to face Chelsea. Photo by Neal Simpson.

Source: Getty Images

That result leaves Chelsea eighth in the Premier League table, with 16 points from 11 matches. Away from home this season, they have recorded two wins and three losses in league games.

Forest come into the match from a different angle, sitting 17th with just nine points from 11 games after a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

At The City Ground this season, Steve Cooper's side have managed one win, one draw and three defeats in five home league matches, making Friday's fixture far from a certain home banker.

Over their last six league matches, Forest have won once, drawn once and lost four times. Chelsea, by comparison, have split their last six evenly: three wins and three losses.

Supercomputer predicts Chelsea vs Nottingham

The supercomputer at The Analyst ran 10,000 match simulations ahead of the fixture. Forest came out as narrow favourites, with a 38.4% probability of winning.

Chelsea were given a 34.9% chance of victory, while a draw was the outcome in 26.8% of the simulated scenarios.

History also gives Forest reason for confidence. When the two clubs last met in the Premier League, Forest beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi netting a brace on that occasion.

One subplot to watch is former Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who is now at Forest and is said to be highly motivated for the game against his old club.

According to The Athletic, Delap has been working specifically on his heading in training ahead of the match, suggesting he is sharpening up to cause problems from set pieces and crosses on the night.

Mikel predicts Chelsea to win

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi predicted Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the opening match of matchday 12.

The former Blue predicted a loss for Manchester United at Old Trafford, while predicting a draw between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Source: Legit.ng