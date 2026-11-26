Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard paused production on a movie set to honour late Pete Edochie in a heartfelt tribute

Veteran actor Pete Edochie died at age 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following a battle with prostate cancer

Frederick Leonard shared an emotional video capturing the solemn moment of silence observed by his crew

Frederick Leonard brought his entire movie set to a standstill to pay tribute to late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, sharing the moving moment on Instagram.

The video, posted on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the same day Edochie passed, shows Leonard and his crew gathered in a room setting, observing a full minute of silence in honour of the late actor. A countdown timer overlay ticking from 00:57 to 00:01 marks the solemn pause, interspersed with archival photos and movie poster imagery of Edochie.

Frederick Leonard halts his film set for a moving minute of silence in honour of Pete Edochie. Credit: freddieleonard/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie's death shakes Nollywood

Chief Pete Edochie, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in African cinema history, died at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His passing sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from across the continent.

In a speech captured in the video, Leonard described Edochie as "an icon that will never be forgotten" and "a father by all standards," adding that generations yet unborn would still know his name because of the imprint he left behind.

The tribute closed with a prayer for the late actor's soul and strength for the family he left behind.

Frederick Leonard's tribute goes viral

Leonard's decision to halt work mid-production to honour Edochie resonated deeply with fans and fellow creatives. The video captured something raw: grief observed in real time, on a working film set, by people whose careers were shaped in no small part by the legend they were mourning.

Edochie built a career spanning several decades and became best known internationally for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. He remained one of the most recognisable faces in Nollywood up until his death.

Frederick Leonard stops filming to honour Pete Edochie with his crew. Credit: freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

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In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie evoked emotions after he shared how he felt about losing his father, Pete Edochie.

Watch the moment Frederick Leonard and his crew observed one minute of silence for Pete Edochie:

Fans worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng