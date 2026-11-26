Frederick Leonard Leads One Minute Silence for Pete Edochie on Movie Set, Video Evokes Emotions
- Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard paused production on a movie set to honour late Pete Edochie in a heartfelt tribute
- Veteran actor Pete Edochie died at age 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following a battle with prostate cancer
- Frederick Leonard shared an emotional video capturing the solemn moment of silence observed by his crew
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Frederick Leonard brought his entire movie set to a standstill to pay tribute to late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, sharing the moving moment on Instagram.
The video, posted on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the same day Edochie passed, shows Leonard and his crew gathered in a room setting, observing a full minute of silence in honour of the late actor. A countdown timer overlay ticking from 00:57 to 00:01 marks the solemn pause, interspersed with archival photos and movie poster imagery of Edochie.
Pete Edochie's death shakes Nollywood
Chief Pete Edochie, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in African cinema history, died at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His passing sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from across the continent.
In a speech captured in the video, Leonard described Edochie as "an icon that will never be forgotten" and "a father by all standards," adding that generations yet unborn would still know his name because of the imprint he left behind.
The tribute closed with a prayer for the late actor's soul and strength for the family he left behind.
Frederick Leonard's tribute goes viral
Leonard's decision to halt work mid-production to honour Edochie resonated deeply with fans and fellow creatives. The video captured something raw: grief observed in real time, on a working film set, by people whose careers were shaped in no small part by the legend they were mourning.
Edochie built a career spanning several decades and became best known internationally for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. He remained one of the most recognisable faces in Nollywood up until his death.
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In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie evoked emotions after he shared how he felt about losing his father, Pete Edochie.
Watch the moment Frederick Leonard and his crew observed one minute of silence for Pete Edochie:
Fans worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.
As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng