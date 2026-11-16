A fire broke out at the home of Sikiru Habib and his wife, Ramlat Lawan, in Bukuru, Jos South, at around 2:30am on Saturday

Neighbours broke into the couple's room through a window after the door failed to open, with both victims later taken to hospital

Engineer Lawal Suleiman, a neighbour, said residents suspected a power surge may have started the fire in the couple's room

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - A newly married couple have died after a fire tore through their room in the early hours of Saturday morning in Anguwan Miyango, Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims, identified as Sikiru Habib and his wife Ramlat Lawan, were asleep when the fire broke out at approximately 2:30am.

Newlyweds Sikiru Habib and Ramlat Lawan die after a fire trapped them in their Bukuru home. Photo credit:@Dailytrust

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, residents said the blaze spread rapidly and that the couple could not escape because the room's door failed to open, leaving them trapped inside.

Neighbours break through window to rescue couple

Engineer Lawal Suleiman, a neighbour of the deceased, said young men in the area rushed to the scene and tried desperately to reach the couple.

When the door would not give way, they forced their way in through the window and pulled both victims out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

"The situation reportedly became more dangerous when the room's door failed to open, leaving the couple trapped inside as the fire spread," Suleiman said.

He added that the victims were taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where they received medical treatment. Despite the intervention, Sikiru died on Sunday while Ramlat died the following day, Monday.

Residents suspect power surge

Residents who spoke about the incident described it as deeply tragic. Many said the fire may have been caused by a high-voltage power surge, though no official statement has been issued to confirm what triggered the blaze.

Firefighters eventually arrived and provided emergency assistance, but by then neighbours had already managed to bring the couple out of the burning room.

Mother, 4 children burnt to death in house fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that woman and her four children lost their lives after a fire tore through their home in Okochiri community, Okrika LGA of Rivers State.

Community youths rushed to the scene on Friday morning but were unable to rescue the five victims before the fire consumed them.

A local security commander confirmed the deaths and said police had arrived at the scene to begin gathering details on what happened.

Source: Legit.ng