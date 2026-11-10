FG N50k Grant: Why You Have Not Received an SMS and How To Check Your Eligibility
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- The FG says Nigerians who have not received SMS notifications for its N50,000 monthly relief grant may still qualify, as beneficiaries are being contacted in batches
- Beneficiaries are selected using the National Social Register and verified national identity records, with no application or registration required
- The government has provided USSD codes through five approved payment providers for Nigerians to check their eligibility and receive the financial support
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The federal government has explained why some Nigerians are yet to receive SMS notifications for its N50,000 monthly relief grant, saying the absence of a message does not necessarily mean they have been excluded.
The intervention, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), provides monthly financial assistance to vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced the commencement of the programme on Friday, October 30, 2026.
Under the initiative, selected beneficiaries will receive N50,000 monthly through mobile wallets operated by five approved digital financial service providers.
According to frequently asked questions published on the ministry's official website, beneficiaries are being contacted in batches as the payment process continues.
The government also clarified that the programme supports a limited number of vulnerable households at a time, meaning not everyone will qualify for the current phase, Punch reports.
Why you have not received the N50,000 relief grant SMS
The government identified two major reasons Nigerians may not have received notifications about the intervention.
1. Beneficiaries are being contacted in batches
Approved payment providers are notifying selected beneficiaries in phases. This means some eligible Nigerians may receive their messages later as the disbursement process progresses.
2. You may not have been selected in the current phase
The programme targets a limited number of vulnerable households.
Selection is based on poverty and vulnerability criteria using the National Social Register and verified national identity records.
The process covers all six geopolitical zones and is not determined by religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.
How to check your eligibility for the N50,000 grant
Nigerians can check their eligibility through USSD codes provided by the five approved payment providers.
The government said beneficiaries do not need a smartphone or internet connection to access the service.
To check their status, Nigerians should dial the relevant code and follow the instructions.
Payment provider
USSD code
ALAT by Wema Bank
94523#
MoMo PSB
6710#
NairaGram
72600#
OPay
95520#
Moniepoint
557327#
Those who are not selected may receive the message: "You are currently not selected to receive this relief support."
The government advised them to remain patient as notifications and payments continue in batches, although it has not guaranteed their inclusion in subsequent rounds.
How to receive the N50,000 grant after selection
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that selected beneficiaries will receive an SMS from an approved payment provider requesting their consent to participate.
Recipients must follow the instructions, which may involve replying YES or dialling a designated USSD code.
After consent is confirmed, the N50,000 will be credited directly to their mobile wallets.
The government stressed that the grant is not a loan and beneficiaries are not required to repay the money.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.