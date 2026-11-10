The FG says Nigerians who have not received SMS notifications for its N50,000 monthly relief grant may still qualify, as beneficiaries are being contacted in batches

Beneficiaries are selected using the National Social Register and verified national identity records, with no application or registration required

The government has provided USSD codes through five approved payment providers for Nigerians to check their eligibility and receive the financial support

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The federal government has explained why some Nigerians are yet to receive SMS notifications for its N50,000 monthly relief grant, saying the absence of a message does not necessarily mean they have been excluded.

The intervention, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), provides monthly financial assistance to vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs.

Nigerians waiting for the FG's N50,000 monthly relief grant may still qualify Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced the commencement of the programme on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Under the initiative, selected beneficiaries will receive N50,000 monthly through mobile wallets operated by five approved digital financial service providers.

According to frequently asked questions published on the ministry's official website, beneficiaries are being contacted in batches as the payment process continues.

The government also clarified that the programme supports a limited number of vulnerable households at a time, meaning not everyone will qualify for the current phase, Punch reports.

Why you have not received the N50,000 relief grant SMS

The government identified two major reasons Nigerians may not have received notifications about the intervention.

1. Beneficiaries are being contacted in batches

Approved payment providers are notifying selected beneficiaries in phases. This means some eligible Nigerians may receive their messages later as the disbursement process progresses.

2. You may not have been selected in the current phase

The programme targets a limited number of vulnerable households.

Selection is based on poverty and vulnerability criteria using the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

The process covers all six geopolitical zones and is not determined by religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

The FG has clarified that its N50,000 monthly relief grant is not a loan Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

How to check your eligibility for the N50,000 grant

Nigerians can check their eligibility through USSD codes provided by the five approved payment providers.

The government said beneficiaries do not need a smartphone or internet connection to access the service.

To check their status, Nigerians should dial the relevant code and follow the instructions.

Payment provider USSD code ALAT by Wema Bank 94523# MoMo PSB 6710# NairaGram 72600# OPay 95520# Moniepoint 557327#

Those who are not selected may receive the message: "You are currently not selected to receive this relief support."

The government advised them to remain patient as notifications and payments continue in batches, although it has not guaranteed their inclusion in subsequent rounds.

How to receive the N50,000 grant after selection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that selected beneficiaries will receive an SMS from an approved payment provider requesting their consent to participate.

Recipients must follow the instructions, which may involve replying YES or dialling a designated USSD code.

After consent is confirmed, the N50,000 will be credited directly to their mobile wallets.

The government stressed that the grant is not a loan and beneficiaries are not required to repay the money.

Source: Legit.ng