Israel DMW caught Davido on camera mid-meal aboard a private jet alongside the 30 BG crew

Davido gave a sarcastic reaction when his loyal aide began showering him with praise during the flight

The crew later touched down in Lagos, and fans flooded the comments with their thoughts on the moment

Israel DMW, Davido's ever-loyal aide, has shared a warm, candid video collage capturing the singer and his 30 BG crew enjoying a meal on a private jet, giving fans a rare glimpse into life on the road with OBO.

In the footage, Israel could be seen seated away from his boss, calling out to Davido and referring to him as his "enjoyment oga."

Davido has been sighted having a delicious plate of rice as he was traveling with his crew. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Rather than soak up the praise, Davido looked up from his plate of rice and stew and responded with a classic "yimu", a deadpan expression that made the moment all the more entertaining.

He also quipped that "politics was not easy," suggesting the crew had just wrapped up a campaign-related outing.

Davido and the 30 BGs land in Lagos

Davido and his crew traveled recently in his father's private jet. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Israel's camera also caught Lati, who was seated directly opposite Davido during the meal. As the video collage progressed, the rest of the crew settled in with their own plates of rice and stew, while Israel kept the energy up with his commentary.

At one point, he told Davido that he hadn't taken anyone's life; it was simply his money, to which Davido responded with a relaxed "abi."

By the time the final Instagram clips rolled in, everyone had finished eating, Davido had freshened up, and the group had already landed and made their way to Davido's home in Lagos.

Here is the Instagram video shared by Israel about Davido and the 30BG:

What fans said about Israel DMW's video

Fans were quick to react to the lighthearted video:

@vic_emma01:

"This juju fly jet back to back pass many musicians self"

@icebeatchillz:

"Yes o, very crazy especially with those who haven't really gotten some level of deep spirituality to understand the essence of standing as a voice to humanity"

@adatiwa:

"Juju nah Baba therapist cus nah everytime 001 dey smile."

@ola_siimonni:

"See how campaign sweet, no be those other guys…na ade ori okin we go dey hear all the time"

@vickys_va:

"Obo, hustling and bubbling."

@champagnepapisbabe:

"Juju love davido pass Chi. May no stella ever locate you again juju"

@chrisgoldxchange:

"Nah only juju get right to Video OBO like this at this time"

Video of Davido's garage surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a rare video showing the interior of Nigerian singer Davido's compound surfaced online, sparking reactions among fans just days after the music star celebrated his 34th birthday.

The footage offered a glimpse of his impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis, a BRABUS, Rolls-Royces, and Maybachs. The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans marvelling at the singer's expensive automobile collection. However, some users compared his garage to that of fellow musician Burna Boy, insisting that the latter still has the edge when it comes to luxury cars.

Source: Legit.ng