The UAE government published a list of foods classified as haram under Islamic law on its official website

The list covers items ranging from pork and blood to meat from animals not slaugh. tered according to Islamic rules

Certain everyday food ingredients such as gelatine and rennet also made the UAE's non-halal classification list

The UAE government has officially outlined the categories of food and food products that are considered non-halal, meaning they are prohibited under Islamic law. The information, published on the UAE government website, provides clarity on what residents and visitors must avoid when seeking halal-compliant food.

According to the UAE government, food is classified as haram when it contains forbidden ingredients or comes from animals that are not permitted for consumption under Islamic rules. The classification spans a wide range of products, from obvious items like pork to less commonly known ones such as animal-derived gelatine and rennet.

UAE lists 9 types of food and ingredients classified as Haram. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kike Calvo /MANDEL NGAN

Source: Getty Images

Haram: 9 foods UAE considers non-halal

The UAE government lists the following as non-halal:

1. Animals not slau.ghtered according to Islamic rules — This includes animals that were killed without the name of Allah being mentioned at the time of slaughter.

2. Blood — Consuming blood or any food product made using blood is strictly prohibited.

3. Meat from animals that died before slaughter — Meat taken from animals that died on their own, before being slaug.htered according to Islamic rites, is not permitted.

4. Pork and pig products — This covers pork, bacon, ham and all other food products derived from pigs.

5. Animal fat from non-halal sources — Products such as lard and tallow, when sourced from prohibited animals, are classified as haram.

6. Rennet and gelatine from non-halal sources — These animal-based ingredients are forbidden when derived from animals that are not halal-certified.

7. Alcoholic drinks and intoxicating substances — Beverages and food products containing prohibited intoxicants are considered non-halal.

8. Food contaminated with prohibited ingredients — Any food that comes into direct contact with pork, blood, alcohol, or other haram substances is also classified as prohibited.

9. Meat from carnivorous animals and birds of prey — Animals that prey on other animals, along with certain other specifically prohibited species, are not permitted as food.

UAE: Why the UAE's halal classification matters

The UAE's halal food framework is significant for the country's large Muslim population as well as for residents and tourists navigating food choices in the country.

Understanding which ingredients and products fall outside halal standards helps consumers make informed decisions, particularly when reading food labels or dining out.

UAE bans jeans in government offices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had published official dress code guidelines for government employees, outlining the clothes Emirati and foreign male and female workers are allowed and prohibited from wearing in government offices.

The rules ban all employees from wearing jeans and sportswear, while also setting separate clothing and appearance requirements for men and women, including traditional Emirati outfits and modest formal clothing for foreign workers.

Source: Legit.ng