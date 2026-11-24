Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, 26, was arrested in Connecticut by US Marshals over allegations linked to a 23-year-old woman in Philadelphia

Taiwo appeared before a Connecticut court on Friday, November 20, where his lawyer argued the case was one of mistaken identity

The judge set his bond at $1 million as authorities pursue extradition to Pennsylvania, with his next court date on December 22, 2026

Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, the 26-year-old son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, has spoken through his legal representative before a Connecticut court after being arrested in the United States over serious criminal allegations in Pennsylvania.

Taiwo appeared at the State Superior Court in New Britain, Connecticut, on Friday, November 20, 2026, following his arrest the previous day in Newington, Connecticut.

Olukayode Joshua Taiwo faces extradition proceedings in the United States following allegations involving the kidnapping and shooting of a 23-year-old woman. Photo: drkemiofnigeria

Source: Instagram

The charges against him relate to two separate alleged incidents involving a 23-year-old woman in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the first incident took place on November 2, 2026, when Taiwo allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint on West Seybert Street in Philadelphia.

Roughly two weeks later, on November 15, authorities alleged that he fired shots at the same woman near her home on Rugby Street in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighbourhood.

How Kemi Olunloyo's son Taiwo was located and arrested

After Philadelphia police issued an arrest warrant and appealed to the public for help, investigators received a tip that Taiwo had travelled to Connecticut.

The US Marshals Service took over the search and, working alongside Newington police and other local law enforcement agencies, tracked him down to a business premises in Newington on November 19.

He was taken into custody without incident. Residents near a local apartment complex had been asked to remain indoors during the operation.

The outstanding Pennsylvania warrant listed multiple charges against Taiwo, including aggravated assault, robbery, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and harassment.

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo confirms her son’s arrest in the United States as he faces allegations of kidnapping, assault and shooting. Photo: drkemiofnigeria

Source: Instagram

What happened at the Connecticut court hearing

At his court appearance the following morning, Taiwo's public defender argued that police had arrested the wrong person entirely, maintaining that the case amounted to a matter of mistaken identity.

On that basis, Taiwo declined to waive his right to extradition, meaning a formal legal process will now determine whether he is transferred to Pennsylvania, where the alleged offences occurred.

Judge Gerald L. Harmon kept his bond at $1 million.

Prosecutors indicated they would seek a governor's warrant to push the extradition forward.

Taiwo's next scheduled court appearance is December 22, 2026.

His mother, Kemi Olunloyo, confirmed the arrest in a statement posted to social media.

Prior to the arrest, Kemi Olunloyo had publicly defended her son, suggesting he had been set up and questioning the evidence circulating online.

It is important to note that no allegations against Taiwo have been proven in court.

His defence of mistaken identity remains a live argument in the ongoing legal proceedings, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Swipe to watch Kemi Olunloyo's son's court appearance in the Instagram video below:

Kemi Olunloyo warns Davido over son’s arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that journalist Kemi Olunloyo criticised Davido after reports emerged that the singer’s verified social media account had liked a post about her son’s arrest in the US.

She warned that the singer would face karma, while maintaining that her 26-year-old son, Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, had been framed over allegations of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and firing shots at her residence.

Olunloyo also expressed frustration over celebrities getting involved in the case, although Davido’s reason for reportedly liking the post remains unclear.

Source: Legit.ng