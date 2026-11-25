The emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III CFR, is one of Nigeria's most prominent traditional rulers — and one of its youngest when appointed. Born on 17 December 1977 in Gombe, Nigeria, he was appointed the 11th Emir of Gombe in June 2014, stepping into the role at just 36 years of age. In little more than a decade, he has built a reputation as a reformer, educator, and national statesman whose influence extends well beyond Gombe State.

Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar CFR poses for a portrait against a cream backdrop. Photo: @hrhabubakarshehu (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III was appointed the 11th Emir of Gombe on 6 June 2014 , receiving his letter of appointment at the Gombe Central Mosque.

, receiving his letter of appointment at the Gombe Central Mosque. In October 2022, he was conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

honour of by President Muhammadu Buhari. His biggest community intervention is in education, where he enrolled over 3,000 children in about 33 primary schools across Gombe State.

across Gombe State. The federal government recognised his goodwill and appointed him Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture , Umudike, Abia State.

, Umudike, Abia State. As Chairman of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, he has championed greater collaboration among traditional institutions to promote national unity and security.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III CFR Title 11th Emir of Gombe Date of birth 17 December 1977 Place of birth Gombe, Nigeria Age 48 (as of November 2026) Nationality Nigerian Education Gombe Children Primary School; Government Science Secondary School; B.Sc. Political Science, University of Maiduguri (2005) Predecessor Shehu Abubakar, 10th Emir of Gombe Accession 6 June 2014 National honour Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 2022 Other role Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

Who is the emir of Gombe?

His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III CFR, is described as a charismatic leader, philanthropist and compassionate emir, born on 17 December 1977 in Gombe Local Government Area of what was then Bauchi State.

He became Emir following the death of his father, Shehu Abubakar, the 10th emir, who died on 27 May 2014. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III is his father's second son.

Since his appointment in 2014, the emir was from day one deemed to make a difference not only as the Emir of Gombe, but also as the Chairman of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs.

Early life and education

Emir Abubakar III completed his basic Islamic education before enrolling in primary school and subsequently secondary school at the age of 11. He attended Gombe Children Primary School and Government Science Secondary School.

Top 5 facts about the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar CFR. Photo: @hrhabubakarshehu/Facebook (modified by the author)

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Shehu-Abubakar received his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Maiduguri, where he was a student from 2001 until his graduation in 2005. He subsequently served briefly in the Federal Ministry of Defence, Abuja.

One of the greatest influences that shaped his character as a leader was the very close mentorship he benefited from his late father, the 10th Emir of Gombe.

The Bubayero dynasty and the Gombe Emirate

The emir belongs to the Bubayero royal dynasty — a lineage stretching back more than two centuries. The Gombe Emirate was founded in 1804 by Buba Yero (Modibbo Bubayero), a Fulani scholar and flagbearer in the jihad of Usman dan Fodio, with its traditional headquarters established at Gombe Abba before later moving to the modern city of Gombe.

The emir has visited historical sites tied to his lineage, including Shani in Borno State, an area connected to his ancestors' early journeys during the era of Usman dan Fodio.

Until his appointment as emir, he held the historic title of Santurakin Gombe — the same title his grandfather and namesake, the 9th Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Umar, held before ascending the throne.

The Gombe Emirate is a traditional state in Nigeria that roughly corresponds in area to modern Gombe State. It is a multiethnic and multicultural community where Fulfulde is widely spoken alongside several other local languages.

Appointment as the 11th emir of Gombe

The 10th Emir of Gombe, Shehu Abubakar, died of cancer in London on 27 May 2014. The loss triggered a succession process that would bring his son to one of the region's most storied thrones.

The Gombe kingmakers, out of their wisdom, selected Abubakar Shehu Abubakar from several candidates from the royal family as the new Emir of Gombe.

The Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Abubakar Bage, presented Shehu-Abubakar with his letter of appointment at the Gombe Central Mosque on 6 June 2014.

In the last decade, Emir Abubakar III has epitomised symbols of honour, respect, dignity and pride for the Bubayero family, the Gombe Emirate, and Gombe State at large.

National honour: the CFR award

In October 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on him.

Legacy in education and community development

Education is a central pillar of the emir's public and philanthropic profile, with local reports and biographical profiles highlighting initiatives reaching young people across Gombe State and the wider north-east.

According to biographical profiles and local reporting, his initiatives have included enrolling more than 3,000 children across about 33 primary schools, supporting Almajirai across Tsangaya schools with basic supplies and learning materials, building a large Islamic education facility, installing solar lighting in over 100 Tsangaya schools, and equipping computer laboratories in more than 50 schools in Gombe State.

Because independent, publicly audited records for these exact figures are not broadly published, they are best read as reported program figures rather than verified audit totals.

In recognition of his public service and contributions to education, President Bola Tinubu appointed him Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State.

Reported education and community initiatives include:

Enrolling over 3,000 children across about 33 primary schools (per biographical profiles)

Supporting Almajirai across Tsangaya schools and constructing a large Islamic education facility (per reported profiles)

Providing solar lighting to over 100 Tsangaya schools (per reported profiles)

Equipping computer laboratories in more than 50 schools in Gombe State (per reported profiles)

Serving as Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (appointed by President Bola Tinubu)

Latest news

In June 2026, the emir spoke at the opening of the Gombe Emir's Cup, widely referred to as the "King's Cup", at Pantami Stadium in Gombe. He described youth football competitions as an important avenue for developing young players and creating pathways to professional careers.

Visit to the Emir of Zazzau

In July 2026, the emir paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, in Zaria, emphasising brotherhood, unity and solidarity among traditional institutions across northern Nigeria. Emir Abubakar III said in Daily Trust, July 2026:

This visit is not the first, and it is aimed at promoting the spirit of brotherhood, unity and solidarity among our emirates.

INEC chairman visits the palace

In October 2026, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan visited the emir in Gombe to seek traditional leadership support ahead of the 2027 general election, including encouraging residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), participate peacefully, and support calm political conduct.

Palace dismisses false social media claims

In early August 2026, the Gombe Emirate dismissed social media claims alleging that the emir had been prevented from meeting former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and PDP governorship candidate Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, urging the public to verify information and uphold decorum toward the throne.

Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III's net worth

No verified net worth figure for the Emir of Gombe is available from credible sources such as Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, or Business Insider. This section has been omitted to maintain accuracy. His income derives from his role as a traditional ruler under the Gombe State government structure and from his chancellorship duties.

FAQ

Who is the current emir of Gombe? The current Emir of Gombe is Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III CFR, the 11th Emir of Gombe, who received his appointment letter on 6 June 2014. How old is the Emir of Gombe? Born on 17 December 1977, he is 48 years old as of November 2026. What does CFR mean after the Emir of Gombe's name? CFR stands for Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, a Nigerian national honour conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2022. Where did the Emir of Gombe go to school? He attended Gombe Children Primary School and Government Science Secondary School, and graduated with a B.Sc. in Political Science from the University of Maiduguri in 2005. What is Michael Okpara University's connection to the Emir of Gombe? He serves as Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia State, having been appointed to the ceremonial head role by President Bola Tinubu. Who founded the Gombe Emirate? The Gombe Emirate was founded in 1804 by Buba Yero (Modibbo Bubayero), a Fulani scholar and flagbearer in the jihad of Usman dan Fodio. What is the Emir of Gombe's role in Gombe State governance? He serves as Chairman of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, playing a senior traditional advisory role on peace, security, and community affairs alongside state authorities. Is the Emir of Gombe on social media? Yes, he has an official account on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @EmirofGombe.

We also highlighted facts about Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria, whose assassination during Nigeria's first military coup marked a turning point in the country's history.

His wife, Hafsatu, reportedly died while trying to shield him as soldiers stormed their Kaduna residence. The coup’s aftermath deepened tensions that helped set Nigeria on the path to civil war.

Source: Legit.ng