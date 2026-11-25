Former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Wednesday over a May motorway incident

Sterling admitted driving dangerously while inhaling nitrous oxide, pleading guilty to three separate charges in September

A judge found that Sterling made a deliberate and selfish decision that put a large number of road users at serious risk

Raheem Sterling avoided an immediate prison term on Wednesday, November 25, after a court handed him a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, following his guilty plea to dangerous driving on a southern England motorway.

Judge Kirsty Allman, presiding at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, said the 31-year-old former England winger had shown a "conscious disregard for the safety of other road users" when he drove his Lamborghini on the M25 and M3 motorways during the morning rush hour on May 28.

Raheem Sterling has been handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Photo by Carl Court

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, witnesses told police they saw Sterling weaving between lanes while inhaling from a balloon.

Officers who responded to his subsequent crash found him sitting in the passenger seat with two canisters of nitrous oxide on his lap.

Sterling pleads guilty but escapes jail time

Sterling, who most recently played for Dutch club Feyenoord, pleaded guilty in September to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a blood specimen.

No other vehicles were caught up in the crash, and no one was injured.

Alongside the suspended sentence for dangerous driving, the judge imposed a concurrent two-month suspended term for the failure to provide a blood specimen, also suspended for 18 months, BBC News reports.

The court ruled that no separate penalty was necessary for nitrous oxide possession, as that offence was already reflected in the dangerous driving charge.

Sterling was also disqualified from driving for two years, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work, and directed to pay a victim surcharge of £187 plus prosecution costs of £85.

Judge criticises Sterling's decision to drive

Allman told the court that the sentence she would have imposed had Sterling contested the charges would have been 18 months for dangerous driving and three months for failing to provide a specimen.

The guilty pleas earned him a reduced outcome.

She described his conduct that morning as a "deliberate and entirely selfish decision" to get behind the wheel without adequate sleep and while consuming a Class C drug.

She said his behaviour exposed "a large number of road users to a significant risk of serious harm" across two busy motorways at peak travel time.

Police warn about nitrous oxide on roads

Following the sentencing, Hampshire Police issued a public warning about the dangers of driving under the influence of nitrous oxide, known widely as laughing gas or NOS.

Temporary Chief Inspector Chris Sharland said:

"Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or NOS, is a Class C drug, and driving whilst under its influence is an emerging threat to the safety of motorists on our roads. Driving whilst impaired with nitrous oxide can cause unconsciousness, and in the worst-case scenarios neurological damage or death, so there is a very real risk of causing serious harm to yourself or other motorists. We urge drivers to be aware of not only the law, but the risk this type of behaviour carries — one decision can have devastating consequences."

Sterling, who built his career at clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea before his stint in the Netherlands, now faces two years off the road following the ruling.

Sterling arrested for dangerous driving

Legit.ng previously reported about Sterling, who has been charged with dangerous driving and two other offences after a Lamborghini crash on the M3 motorway.

Sterling could face up to two years in prison if convicted of dangerous driving. The case comes as the 31-year-old remains without a club after a difficult spell at Chelsea and a short stint at Feyenoord.

Source: Legit.ng