Victor Osimhen approached Lamine Yamal in the tunnel after Galatasaray's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on October 13

The Nigerian striker tracked down the Barcelona winger to help a friend get a photo with the Man of the Match

Osimhen personally held the phone and took the picture himself in a moment that quickly spread across social media

Victor Osimhen grabbed attention after Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League defeat to FC Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13, but the moment everyone was talking about had nothing to do with what happened on the pitch.

Barcelona ran out 4-1 winners in Istanbul, with Lamine Yamal named Man of the Match after a display that left the Galatasaray defence in disarray.

Victor Osimhen had an unexpected request for Lamine Yamal after Barcelona defeated Galatasaray 4-1 in the Champions League. Photo by Ferda Demir

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, the Spanish teenager set up both Fermin Lopez in the 50th minute and Anthony Gordon in the 53rd minute, his passing sharp and his movement relentless every time the ball reached his feet.

For Osimhen, the evening was far more difficult.

The Nigerian forward was caught offside six times and had an assist ruled out for offside in a move Galatasaray believed had given them a two-goal lead. His side had gone ahead at home before falling apart completely, conceding four unanswered goals.

Osimhen calls Yamal for a photo

When the referee brought proceedings to a close, Osimhen did not head straight for the dressing room. Instead, he made his way through the tunnel in search of Yamal, approaching the Barcelona star alongside his friend and sports content creator Cali Sports.

Footage that circulated quickly on social media showed Osimhen walking up to Yamal, gently taking him by the arm and guiding him towards Cali Sports.

The content creator wanted a keepsake photograph with the young Barcelona winger, and Osimhen made sure she got one.

Rather than step aside, the Galatasaray striker picked up Cali's phone himself and took the picture on her behalf, effectively becoming her personal photographer for the moment, TNT Sports reports.

The gesture was brief but the warmth of it was obvious, and the clip spread widely once it appeared online.

Yamal's dominant display for Barcelona

Yamal's performance that evening had justified all the attention.

His vision and delivery consistently troubled the Galatasaray full-backs throughout the match, and his two assists proved decisive in turning a tight contest into a comfortable Barcelona victory.

The 19-year-old has become one of the most talked-about players in Europe this season, and Tuesday's display in the Champions League only added to that reputation.

Osimhen's willingness to set his own frustrating night aside and do something kind for a friend left a strong impression on those who watched the clip, with many noting that the gesture said as much about his character as anything he does on the ball.

Osimhen set unwanted record vs Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s return from injury as Galatasaray suffered a 4–1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona. The Nigerian striker set an unwanted record after being caught offside six times in the match.

A disallowed Galatasaray goal marked a turning point, as Barcelona went on to score four unanswered goals. The defeat left the Turkish side without a point after two group matches, making their next clash against Lille crucial.

Source: Legit.ng