Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published a detailed list of items that passengers are banned from carrying in their hand luggage on flights

The banned items range from sharp objects and medical needles to specific toys that resemble weapons, whether made of metal or plastic

Travellers caught with any of the listed items in their carry-on bags face immediate confiscation with no possibility of retrieval

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has released an official list of items that passengers are prohibited from carrying in their hand luggage

The restrictions apply to foreigners and travellers passing through the country's airports.

Qatar lists toys foreign travellers are banned from carrying in hand luggage. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Toys banned from hand luggage in Qatar

The list covers a wide range of objects, including several that travellers might not ordinarily consider problematic.

Among the most notable entries are toys that resemble weapons, regardless of whether they are made of metal or plastic, a detail that caught the attention of many travellers unfamiliar with the rule.

Items banned from carry-on bags in Qatar

The full scope of the restrictions goes well beyond toys. Qatar's authorities have prohibited nail clippers, razor blades of all kinds except those housed in a plastic sheath, knives, cutlery, screwdrivers, and wrenches. Lighters of all kinds are also on the list, as are sharp tools and scissors longer than 3 centimetres.

Sports and recreational equipment have not been spared either. Billiard and snooker equipment, sports rackets of all kinds, climbing and skating poles, feathered darts, and arrows are all included. Medical needles are also banned unless a passenger can provide proof of medical need.

The list extends further to include items that may surprise even seasoned travellers: spray body perfumes, measuring tapes, meat and fish, and paint are all restricted from hand luggage. Ropes also appear on the prohibited list.

Consequences for carrying banned items

The Qatari authorities have made the consequences of non-compliance clear. Any of the above items discovered in a passenger's hand luggage will be confiscated on the spot and will not be returned to the owner under any circumstances.

Travellers heading to or through Qatar are advised to review their packing carefully before arriving at the airport to avoid losing personal belongings at the security checkpoint.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng