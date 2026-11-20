Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo confirmed that her son, Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, was found by US law enforcement after being declared wanted

US Marshals and Newington police arrested Taiwo, 26, following a search operation at an apartment complex in Connecticut

Taiwo faces allegations including the abduction of a woman at gunpoint and a separate shooting incident in Philadelphia

The son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has been arrested in Newington, Connecticut, by US Marshals and local police, after authorities declared him a wanted fugitive.

Olunloyo publicly acknowledged the arrest on Friday, November 20, writing: "My son Olukayode Joshua Taiwo has been found by the US law enforcement team who declared him wanted. Thank you for all your prayers and concern."

Kemi Olunloyo's son is facing allegations of a gunpoint abduction and a separate Philadelphia shooting case. Credit: @drkemiofnigeria/IG.

Source: Instagram

Taiwo, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday night following a search operation at Millyard at Meadows Commons Apartments on Pane Road in Newington. During the operation, residents of the complex were placed under a shelter-in-place warning and members of the public were asked to stay away from the area.

Officers eventually tracked Taiwo down at a business close to the apartment complex, where he surrendered without resistance. Newington police booked him as a fugitive from justice and set his bond at $1 million. He was scheduled to appear before a court on Friday.

According to a police report, the US Marshals had been conducting an investigation into Taiwo, who is listed as a resident of Philadelphia, prior to the arrest. The timeline for his transfer back to Pennsylvania to face the outstanding charges there had not been confirmed.

The Philadelphia police had been searching for Taiwo in connection with the alleged abduction of a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint on November 2. Investigators also linked him to a separate incident on 15 November, in which the same woman was allegedly shot at near her home.

It remains unclear when Taiwo will be extradited to Pennsylvania to answer the charges against him there.

Kemi Olunloyo’s son has been arrested after a search by US Marshals and police. Credit: drkemiofnigeria

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo's post about her son is below:

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Moyo Lawal's tape

Legit.ng earlier reported what Olunloyo said about actress Moyo Lawal's leaked tape.

According to Olunloyo, the man in the viral video is Saheed Olasunkanmi, and he lives abroad.

In a statement, Kemi noted that Saheed told her he was never Lawal's boyfriend but was paid by the actress to sleep with her and record the viral tape.

Source: Legit.ng