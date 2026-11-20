Former Idols SA top-three finalist Tebogo Louw was shot in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, on Wednesday night, November 18

The 34-year-old was one of four people wounded in the shooting at the intersection of Makupula and Manyona streets

Stellenbosch police opened cases of murder and attempted murder as investigations into the shooting continue

South Africa has lost a talented performer after Tebogo Louw, a former finalist on Idols SA, was fatally shot in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape on Wednesday night, 18 November. He was 34 years old.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, officers responded to a call at the intersection of Makupula and Manyona streets shortly after 11 pm.

The final hour before Idols SA finalist Tebogo Louw was shot dead in Stellenbosch has been released by police. Photo credit@tebogolouw

Source: Instagram

Upon arrival, they found multiple individuals with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared Louw dead at the scene, while three other victims were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Stellenbosch police have since opened cases of murder and attempted murder. No arrests had been made at the time of publication, and Twigg confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

Fans have started paying glowing tribute to late Tebogo Louw who was shot dead in Stellenbosch at age 34. Photo credit@tebogolouw

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Louw's Journey on Idols SA

Louw was born in Stellenbosch and carved out a reputation as a versatile entertainer, with skills spanning singing, dancing and acting. South African television audiences came to know him through the 12th season of Idols SA in 2016, where he reached the top three alongside Noma Khumalo and Thami Shobede.

His path to that point was anything but straightforward. He auditioned for the competition three times, landing in the top 30 during his first two attempts in 2014 and 2015 before finally breaking into the top three in 2016. As part of the season's top-three showcase, he released the single Do It Again.

Tebogo Louw: Career rooted in music and performance

Beyond his television profile, Louw was a multi-instrumentalist who played both the guitar and piano. His sound drew from jazz, pop and African musical traditions, and he had been pursuing a professional music career since 2010, performing at events and venues across the country.

His persistence in chasing his passion, evident in his repeated Idols SA auditions, made him a figure many South Africans admired. His death marks a significant loss for the local arts community.

Here is the Instagram post about the late singer who lost his life:

Nimmyferrari buried in her house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok influencer Nimmyferrari reportedly passed away following complications from a fibroid surgery, leaving fans and loved ones in mourning.

The content creator had completed building her new home and was reportedly making plans for a housewarming celebration before tragedy struck.

Emotional scenes emerged online on Sunday, September 7, 2026, as a large crowd gathered at her residence to witness her burial, turning what should have been a moment of celebration into a heartbreaking farewell.

Source: Legit.ng