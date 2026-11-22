Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso spoke publicly about an apparent confrontation between Cole Palmer and injured forward Joao Pedro after a heavy home defeat

Leeds United beat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, November 21, earning their first win at the ground since 1999

The result left Chelsea eighth in the Premier League and extended a poor run of three defeats in four league games

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed an apparent touchline row between Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro following a 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, November 21, calling it a "fragile moment" for the club while urging players and supporters to remain united.

Reports emerged after the final whistle that Palmer did not acknowledge the home fans as he left the pitch.

Xabi Alonso has addressed an apparent touchline row between Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro after Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Leeds. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

According to a video posted by Chelsea Dodgers on X, Pedro, who is currently sidelined with injury, appeared to exchange sharp words with the winger before Palmer walked straight down the tunnel without stopping.

Alonso breaks silence on tunnel incident

According to talkSPORT, when asked about the confrontation at his post-match press conference, Alonso said:

"We were disappointed, the fans were disappointed because the expectations from them are high and we feel sorry for them and we need to go through together and to find solutions to that and now, as I said, for sure it's not the easiest moment. It's a fragile moment but we need to work together and stick together because there is still so long way to go."

The defeat was Chelsea's third in four Premier League games and dropped the club to eighth place.

The result also extended a difficult run that includes an early exit from the Carabao Cup and no European football this season.

Chelsea have now lost at home to both Leeds and Tottenham for the first time in 67 years.

How Leeds dismantled Chelsea

Emmanuel Emegha broke the deadlock on his first league start, catching goalkeeper James Trafford off guard at his near post.

However, the lead lasted only three minutes before Noah Okafor equalised for the visitors before the half-time whistle, to which Chelsea were booed off.

Leeds grew stronger after the break.

A shot from Jayden Bogle struck the arm of Morgan Rogers inside the penalty area, and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot after VAR upheld his decision.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted the penalty to put Leeds ahead.

Okafor then struck his second of the afternoon in the 58th minute, slamming a close-range volley into the top corner after a deflected cross from Ethan Ampadu found him in the middle.

Chelsea never mounted a credible response, and the home supporters groaned each time possession was lost.

Brenden Aaronson completed the rout in added time, tucking in a fourth after Calvert-Lewin set up Okafor to tee the American up. Leeds moved sixth with the win, their first at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Alonso reacts after Chelsea's 4-1 defeat

Legit.ng previously reported about Alonso’s reaction after Leeds United thrashed Chelsea 4–1 at Stamford Bridge, leaving the Blues eighth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea took the lead through Emmanuel Emegha, but Noah Okafor struck twice as Leeds turned the match around.

Source: Legit.ng