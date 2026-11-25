Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar is one of the most contentious figures in Nigerian military history. Born in Benue State and trained by the Nigerian Army, he became the public face of the audacious 22 April 1990 coup attempt against General Ibrahim Babangida — the most violent putsch Nigeria has ever seen. The uprising collapsed within hours, and Orkar was executed by firing squad just three months later, on 27 July 1990, alongside 41 co-conspirators.

Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar posing for a photograph. Photo: @HistoricalNigeria (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Gideon Orkar was born on 4 October 1952 into a Tiv family in Apir village, Benue State.

into a Tiv family in Apir village, Benue State. His coup broadcast declared five northern states temporarily excised from Nigeria — Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, Kano, and Bauchi.

from Nigeria — Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, Kano, and Bauchi. The coup attempt resulted in one of the highest execution tolls in Nigerian military history, with dozens of officers and soldiers executed by firing squad following special military tribunal trials.

in Nigerian military history, with dozens of officers and soldiers executed by firing squad following special military tribunal trials. Orkar was not the original mastermind of the coup but was described by insiders as a latter-day recruit who gave the operation its public name.

of the coup but was described by insiders as a latter-day recruit who gave the operation its public name. In May 2023, the Benue State government posthumously honoured Orkar by naming a 9.7-kilometre road after him.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar Born 4 October 1952, Apir village, Benue State, Nigeria Died 27 July 1990 (aged 37), Nigeria Ethnicity Tiv Nationality Nigerian Education Boys Secondary School, Gindiri; Nigerian Defence Academy (Course 12) Military rank Major, Nigerian Army Known for Leading the 22 April 1990 coup attempt against General Ibrahim Babangida Cause of death Execution by firing squad

Who was Gideon Orkar?

Gideon Orkar was the ninth child of Levi Orkar Chi, a Tiv teacher from Apir village in Benue State. He attended primary schools at Apir and Wadata.

He later attended Boys Secondary School, Gindiri, in Plateau State, and while completing his Higher School Certificate, he answered an army recruitment advertisement and enlisted as a cadet in 1972.

Orkar hailed from Benue State, which has produced some of Nigeria's most elite and eminent military officers. He was part of a region with a proud military tradition.

Military career

Orkar began his officer cadet training at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna with the 12th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned in December 1974 as a Second Lieutenant and posted to the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps School in Ibadan.

Gideon was part of the peacekeeping contingent in Chad in 1978, and went on to serve in several units, including the Reece at Kaduna, 82 Division in Enugu, and the Armoured School in Bauchi.

His final posting before the April 1990 coup was as a member of the Directing Staff of the Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Top 5 facts about Gideon Orkar. Photo: @HistoricalNigeria/Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: Original

An unconfirmed account suggests that, as a junior officer, he was once granted six months' seniority over colleagues on the basis of outstanding performance.

What happened in the 1990 coup?

In the early hours of Sunday, 22 April 1990, at precisely half past midnight, one of the most audacious coup attempts in Nigeria's history commenced.

At around 5.25 a.m., Major Gideon Orkar — who eventually became the face of the coup — held up the federal radio station at gunpoint to announce the end of Babangida's rule.

Orkar and his conspirators seized the FRCN radio station, various military posts around Lagos, and Dodan Barracks — the military headquarters and presidential residence.

Babangida was present when the barracks were attacked but managed to escape by a back route.

The coup speech

In his broadcast, Orkar delivered what became one of the most incendiary addresses in Nigeria's political history, accusing the military administration of being "dictatorial, corrupt, drug-baronish, inhumane, sadistic, homosexually-centred and unpatriotic."

In the same broadcast, Orkar declared five states in northern Nigeria excluded from the Federal Republic of Nigeria until specific political demands were met. He accused General Ibrahim Babangida of scheming to install himself as president for life and cited the marginalisation of the Middle Belt, the Niger Delta and the wider southern region.

The five states named in the broadcast were Sokoto (which today comprises Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara), Borno (now Borno and Yobe), Katsina, Kano (now Kano and Jigawa), and Bauchi (now Bauchi and Gombe).

Major Gideon Orkar, in a Radio Nigeria broadcast on 22 April 1990, said, as reported by The Cable:

Fellow Nigerian Citizens, on behalf of the patriotic and well-meaning peoples of the Middle Belt and the southern parts of this country, I, Major Gideon Orkar, wish to happily inform you of the successful ousting of the dictatorial, corrupt, drug baronish, evil man, deceitful… un-patriotic administration of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Why the coup failed

Analysts have argued that one reason for the coup's failure was the ethnic undertones and bias that accompanied the broadcast.

Babangida escaped successfully, and fighting stopped ten hours later when senior military commanders elsewhere in the country announced their support for him.

Without General Sani Abacha's intervention, Babangida's military rule could have ended on 22 April 1990. Abacha rallied loyalist forces and organised a counter-operation that crushed the rebellion.

General Ibrahim Babangida, in his memoir, A Journey in Service, as reported by Nigeria Newspoint, recalled:

Abacha kept me updated on every move. By late morning, our troops had regained control, and the coup plotters were on the run.

Was Orkar really the mastermind?

Evidence from the post-coup military tribunal and accounts from surviving plotters indicate that Orkar served primarily as the operational spokesman rather than the original ideological architect of the coup.

Although the 22 April 1990 uprising is popularly remembered as the Gideon Orkar coup, that label largely stems from his role delivering the dawn radio broadcast and being the highest-ranking officer among those captured and executed.

Speaking to The Africa Report, retired Lieutenant Colonel Tony Nyiam identified himself as one of the principal planners and explained:

Our plan was to stop that from happening and then initiate a real democratic transition

Accounts from co-conspirators also note that Orkar was brought into the plot only weeks before the April 1990 strike.

Arrest, trial, and execution

Following the collapse of the uprising, security forces launched a sweeping nationwide crackdown that saw hundreds of military personnel and dozens of civilians—including relatives of suspected plotters—arrested and interrogated.

The aftermath resulted in severe judicial and media consequences:

Initial executions: Following trials before a Special Military Tribunal chaired by Major-General Ike Nwachukwu, Orkar and 41 co-conspirators were convicted of treason and executed by firing squad on 27 July 1990.

Following trials before a Special Military Tribunal chaired by Major-General Ike Nwachukwu, Orkar and 41 co-conspirators were convicted of treason and executed by firing squad on 27 July 1990. Subsequent executions: Human rights monitors, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, documented a second wave of executions after retrials in September 1990, bringing the total number of executed personnel to 69.

Human rights monitors, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, documented a second wave of executions after retrials in September 1990, bringing the total number of executed personnel to 69. Media crackdown: In the weeks after the attempted putsch, several journalists were detained, and multiple newspapers were temporarily shut down by military authorities.

Legacy and latest news

While the relocation of Nigeria's federal capital from Lagos to Abuja had been planned since the 1970s, the April 1990 attack on Dodan Barracks heightened security concerns and helped accelerate the government's final move to Abuja in December 1991.

Orkar's memory remains deeply polarising across Nigeria. In May 2023, the Benue State government under Governor Samuel Ortom named a 9.7-kilometre road linking Makurdi and Apir after him.

Announcing the decision, the state's Commissioner for Information said, as reported by Vanguard:

We are honouring him because he was a man who saw tomorrow. All the things we are witnessing today was foretold by the late Gideon Orkar. So we will honour him with that 9.7km road.

The tribute drew sharp criticism from several quarters, including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which condemned the Benue State government's decision as "immoral, illegal, insensitive, irresponsible and outrageous."

In April 2025, the 35th anniversary of the coup renewed public debate among surviving figures from the era. Speaking to Tribune Online, retired Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Nyiam argued that Nigeria was still grappling with a "master-servant relationship" three and a half decades after the failed putsch. Reflecting on the significance of the event, he said:

22 April 1990 should, in terms of the historical records of Nigeria, never be forgotten, particularly, for pioneering the exposure of the planting of the seeds of the bad omen tree which the existing Nigerian-State represents.

Around the same anniversary, retired Colonel Lawan Gwadabe, a former military governor of Niger State, also broke his 35-year silence in an interview with Daily Trust, sharing his perspective on the events surrounding the 1990 uprising.

FAQ

Who was Gideon Orkar? Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar was a Nigerian Army officer of Tiv heritage from Benue State, born on 4 October 1952. He became famous as the voice and public face of the failed 22 April 1990 coup attempt against General Ibrahim Babangida. What happened in the 1990 Orkar coup? A faction of Nigerian Army officers seized the FRCN radio station and attacked Dodan Barracks in Lagos before dawn on 22 April 1990. Babangida escaped, loyalist forces under Sani Abacha crushed the rebellion within hours, and the coup collapsed by that same afternoon. Why did Gideon Orkar want to excise five northern states? In his radio broadcast, Orkar accused a northern political elite of dominating the Middle Belt and southern Nigeria, and alleged corruption and economic mismanagement. He declared Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, Kano, and Bauchi excised from the Federal Republic of Nigeria until specific political conditions were met. Was Gideon Orkar the actual leader of the coup? Accounts from the military tribunal and surviving participants indicate that Orkar was recruited shortly before the operation and was not its original mastermind. Figures such as Lieutenant Colonel Tony Nyiam and Major Saliba Mukoro were central to planning the plot, while Orkar's role as the voice of the dawn radio broadcast gave the coup his name. How did Gideon Orkar die? Orkar was convicted of treason by a military tribunal and executed by firing squad on 27 July 1990, alongside 41 co-conspirators. What is Gideon Orkar's legacy in Nigeria? The April 1990 uprising remains Nigeria's last active armed coup attempt against a sitting government. It accelerated the final relocation of the federal capital from Lagos to Abuja in 1991, fuelled long-running debates over Nigerian federalism and regional marginalisation, and prompted the Benue State government to name a 9.7-kilometre road after him in 2023. Who stopped the Gideon Orkar coup? General Sani Abacha played the decisive role in organising loyalist forces and coordinating the military response that crushed the coup attempt, keeping Ibrahim Babangida in power. What ethnic group did Gideon Orkar belong to? Orkar was of Tiv heritage, from the Mba-Agi area of Makurdi Local Government in Benue State.

We also highlighted facts about Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria, and his role in the country's political history.

His assassination in the January 1966 coup also claimed the life of his wife, Hafsatu, and helped set Nigeria on a path toward further military upheaval and civil war.

Source: Legit.ng