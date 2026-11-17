Terrorists fired three mortar bombs at a Senate Chief Whip's campaign event in Kukawa, Borno State, on Tuesday

Former Borno governor Maina Lawan was among the political figures caught up in the attack

Nigerian troops foiled the initial strike and repelled further assaults on the town through the night

Suspected Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants disrupted an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Kukawa, Borno State, on Tuesday, firing three mortar bombs at the gathering.

The event was organised to support Mohammed Mungono, the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate and senator for Borno North, who is seeking re-election in the 2027 general elections. Former Borno State Governor Maina Lawan and several other political figures were also present at the rally when the attack occurred, according to local outlet Yerwa Express.

Terrorists reportedly launch attack at APC campaign rally Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that sources had reportedly warned of a possible terrorist strike on the campaign before it took place, prompting security agencies to deploy personnel to the area. Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, the joint military task force operating in Nigeria's North-east, intercepted the assault and enabled Mungono and his team to escape without injury.

The soldiers also repelled repeated attempts by the militants to overrun the town during the night. A separate attack on Kekeno, a village within Kukawa, was similarly foiled in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the outlet.

Operation Hadin Kai's spokesperson, Mohammed Goni, had not responded to enquiries about the incident at the time of this report.

A Pattern of Political Violence in the North-east

Attacks on political figures in Borno State are not without precedent. On September 3, Mustapha Gubio, the APC governorship candidate in Borno, survived an ambush along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway while travelling to meet party supporters. The attackers used improvised explosive devices and rocket-propelled grenades, damaging a police armoured vehicle, though no casualties were recorded. The police confirmed the incident.

In February 2019, militants targeted the convoy of then-Borno Governor Kashim Shettima, who was also campaigning for a Senate seat at the time. At least three people were killed, including a soldier and a campaign team member, before Shettima escaped.

During the 2011 election cycle, suspected Boko Haram gunmen killed Madu Gubio, the Borno governorship candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), outside his Maiduguri home, with five others also losing their lives. Weeks later, Awana Ngala, the ANPP's national vice-chairman, was killed at his residence alongside another person, less than a month before that year's general elections.

The European Union Election Observation Mission's report on the 2015 general elections documented how insurgent activity and military operations in the North-East forced the cancellation of at least three presidential campaign events during that cycle.

APC senator escapes terrorist attack in Borno Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun state denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng