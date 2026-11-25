The Kano NDC campaign council alleged that four masked men attacked social media personality Maryam Golden at her home in Rimin Kebe Quarters

The council described the attack as 'sponsored terrorism' linked to Ms Golden's growing TikTok following promoting NDC and Kwankwasiyya ideology

NDC director general Shehu Sagagi called on Kano security agencies to investigate and apprehend both the attackers and their alleged sponsors

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kano, Kano State - The Kano State Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised an alarm over an alleged assassination attempt on Maryam Golden, a prominent social media personality known for promoting Kwankwasiyya ideology online.

Kwankwasiyya is a populist political movement and ideology led by former Kano State Governor and NDC vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

NDC raises concerns over an alleged assassination attempt on Maryam Golden, a prominent Kwankwasiyya social media influencer. Photo credit: @Kwankwasiyya_ax, @Sarki_sultan, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, and obtained by Legit.ng, the council's director general, Shehu Sagagi, stated that four masked men carrying dangerous weapons broke into Ms Golden's home at Rimin Kebe Quarters in Kano at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24. The attackers verbally and physically assaulted her in front of her parents, leaving her with severe injuries across her body, according to the statement.

The NDC campaign council described the incident as "sponsored terrorism," alleging that political opponents threatened by Ms Golden's growing influence had orchestrated the attack. The council pointed to her large TikTok following, which she uses to promote the NDC and Kwankwasiyya ideology, as the motivation behind the assault.

NDC points finger at APC

Sagagi was direct in placing blame, saying: "The clarity of the message indicates the resolve and the determination of the ruling party in the state and its armed wing to silence the opposition by encouraging violence as a means of resolving political differences rather than the ballot."

He said Ms Golden was doing nothing more than exercising her constitutional rights to free speech and political association, and warned that the pattern of violence poses a serious threat to peace in Kano State.

The NDC director general also issued a warning of his own, saying that while no political group holds a "monopoly of violence," the party would not hesitate to urge its supporters to defend themselves if similar attacks continue.

NDC demands probe into attack

The campaign council urged security agencies in Kano State to open an immediate investigation, with the aim of identifying and arresting both the men who carried out the attack and whoever commissioned it.

The police and the ruling party in Kano State have been contacted for a response to the allegations.

Read the NDC's full statement on the alleged assassination attempt on Maryam Golden in the X post below:

Read more on 2027 election

NDC alleges attack on supporters in Edo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NDC alleged that its supporters were attacked on Wednesday, November 25, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, during a visit by Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

In a press statement, Osa Director, the party’s national spokesperson, alleged that some NDC supporters were injured in the attack.

Director called on Nigeria's police boss, Tunji Disu, to order a “transparent investigation” into the incident.

Source: Legit.ng