Farmers who register for FG's N300,000 FarmerMoni loan must undergo verification and screening before approval

Successful applicants will receive official notifications, but completing registration does not guarantee selection

The government has not announced a nationwide disbursement date, and beneficiaries are expected to repay the interest-free loan

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian farmers who have registered for the Federal Government's N300,000 FarmerMoni loan will undergo verification and screening before successful applicants can access the facility.

The initiative, implemented under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 3.0) by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), is designed to provide interest-free and collateral-free support to smallholder farmers.

N300,000 FarmerMoni Loan: FG Explains Verification, Selection and Disbursement

Source: UGC

However, completing registration does not automatically guarantee approval or disbursement, as government officials must first establish that applicants meet the programme's requirements.

Here is what farmers should expect after registering for the intervention.

1. Verification of applicants and farming activities

The first major stage after registration is the verification and enumeration of prospective beneficiaries.

Under the exercise, designated GEEP officials and local government desk officers are expected to confirm applicants' personal information and establish whether they are genuinely involved in agricultural activities.

The process may involve checking applicants' identification details, biometric information, farm locations and the types of agricultural businesses they operate.

Farmers should therefore ensure that the information they provide during registration is accurate and consistent with their actual farming activities.

2. Screening and selection of successful beneficiaries

After verification, applicants will undergo further assessment to determine those who qualify for the financing.

The programme is intended to support smallholder farmers involved in activities such as crop production, poultry, livestock farming, fisheries and aquaculture.

According to GEEP officials, only registered farmers whose details have been verified will qualify for further consideration under the programme.

However, being registered or physically verified should not be mistaken for final approval.

The programme is also being implemented through state-level exercises, with designated officials coordinating registration and verification across participating local government areas.

Applicants should therefore await official communication confirming their selection rather than assume that completing verification guarantees approval.

How will successful applicants receive notifications?

Farmers who complete the registration and verification exercises should monitor the phone numbers they provided during the application process.

The official FarmerMoni revalidation portal's privacy information states that SMS notifications are used to communicate applicants' revalidation status.

However, this does not necessarily mean that every SMS confirming revalidation is an approval or disbursement notification.

Applicants should look out for further official instructions from NSIPA and their state GEEP representatives regarding their selection and the next stage of the programme.

Farmers who do not immediately receive a message should contact their designated GEEP desk officers to confirm the status of their records rather than rely on unofficial information.

When will FG disburse the N300,000 FarmerMoni loan?

The final stage is the provision of the approved financing to successful beneficiaries.

According to the official GEEP website, FarmerMoni is structured to provide agricultural inputs and services worth up to N300,000, including improved seedlings, fertilisers, crop protection chemicals and mechanisation vouchers.

The exact delivery arrangement and timing should be confirmed through authorised programme channels.

N300,000 FarmerMoni Loan: FG Explains Verification, Selection and Disbursement

Source: Getty Images

As of November 25, 2026, the government had announced registration, enumeration and verification activities in different states, but a comprehensive nationwide disbursement timetable had not been published.

The programme is an interest-free loan rather than a grant, and beneficiaries are expected to repay the facility under the agreed terms.

Farmers can obtain further information through the official GEEP website at https://geep.nsipa.gov.ng/.

Source: Legit.ng