The Supreme Court overturned rulings by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal on the ADC Ogun State governorship dispute

The apex court's decision centred on the authority responsible for collating and declaring results in ADC primary elections

Ogundipe called on party members to close ranks following the prolonged legal battle over the candidacy

Nigeria's Supreme Court has affirmed Dr Biodun Collins Ogundipe as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, setting aside earlier rulings by the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal that had recognised Jimi Lawal as the rightful candidate.

The apex court's judgment addressed a key point of contention in the dispute: which body held the authority to collate and declare results during the ADC's primary elections. The court also recognised the party's three-tier primary election guidelines, as established by its National Working Committee, as the binding framework for determining how the primaries were conducted and their results interpreted.

Ogundipe welcomes the ruling

Ogundipe received the judgment with what he described as humility and gratitude. He said the ruling was consistent with the Supreme Court's long-standing position on the constitutional and institutional powers of political parties to organise their own primaries without external interference.

He welcomed the decision as one that reinforced the importance of due process and strict compliance with the rules governing internal party exercises, adding that the outcome reflected the proper application of established party procedures.

The ADC candidate also acknowledged the support of the party's leadership, members, stakeholders, and supporters who stood by him throughout the legal dispute.

Call for unity within ADC

With the court battle now concluded, Ogundipe urged party members in Ogun State to look beyond the disagreements that arose from the contest. He called on all factions to close ranks, rebuild internal cohesion, and redirect energy towards the political work ahead.

He said the time for litigation had passed and that the party's collective focus should now shift to its broader objectives in Ogun State.

Source: Legit.ng