Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno and APC politicians came under Boko Haram attack during a 2027 campaign tour in Kukawa, Borno State

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai acted on intelligence and moved in to stop the terrorists from hitting the campaign group

A separate attack on Kekeno village in the early hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2026, was also foiled by the military

Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno, who represents Borno North, narrowly escaped a Boko Haram attack on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, during a 2027 campaign tour in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources said Monguno travelled to Kukawa alongside a former governor and senator, Maina Maaji Lawan, and other APC figures to canvass for votes when the terrorists attempted to overrun the area.

Senate Chief Whip and APC leaders escape Boko Haram attack in Borno Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The campaign entourage had first gathered in Monguno town the previous Sunday, where the Senate Chief Whip joined Governor Babagana Zulum for the official launch of the APC campaign exercise. The governor left by helicopter to Maiduguri on Monday, while part of his team returned by road the same day. Monguno and other politicians then pressed on to Kukawa to continue the tour.

Military foils Kukawa attack

According to Vanguard, acting on intelligence reports, troops of Operation Hadin Kai moved swiftly to disrupt the terrorists before they could reach the campaign entourage. The military intervention prevented what could have been a deadly incident, sources said.

Later that same Tuesday morning, troops foiled a second attempted attack on Kekeno village in the early hours of November 17, 2026, in what appeared to be a coordinated effort by the insurgents to target multiple locations in the same period.

Attempts to reach Monguno directly for comment were unsuccessful. The poor telecommunications network coverage across the area meant his phone line could not be reached at the time of reporting.

Kukawa LGA sits in the Lake Chad basin, an area that has remained one of the most active flashpoints for Boko Haram activity in Borno State despite years of military operations against the group.

Senate Chief Whip escapes Boko Haram attack in Borno Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun state denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng