Ireland's Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme is set to close at the end of December 2026 after a recent extension

The programme currently covers nationals from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

No confirmation has come from Irish authorities on whether the programme will be extended beyond December 31, 2026

Ireland has announced that its Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme will run only until December 31, 2026, with no confirmed extension beyond that date for the five countries currently covered under the scheme.

The programme, which allows eligible nationals from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to travel to Ireland without a separate Irish visa if they already hold a valid UK visa or residence permit, was most recently extended from October 31, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

Ireland updates its visa policy as citizens of five countries lose access to the Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme by December 2026. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

That extension, however, appears to be the last confirmed one, as Irish authorities have not announced any plans to prolong the programme further.

What the programme covers

Under the Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme, qualified nationals from the five Gulf states can enter Ireland for short stays without applying for a dedicated Irish visa, provided they meet the conditions attached to the scheme.

The arrangement has been particularly useful for travellers who already hold valid documentation to enter the United Kingdom, as Ireland accepts that as a qualifying basis for entry under the waiver.

The five countries included in the programme are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Nationals from these countries who plan to visit Ireland after December 31, 2026 may need to apply for a standard Irish visa if no new extension or replacement arrangement is announced before the deadline.

What travellers should know

With the December 31, 2026 deadline approaching and no extension yet confirmed, nationals from the five affected countries are advised to plan their travel carefully.

Those intending to visit Ireland in early 2027 or beyond should monitor official Irish immigration announcements closely and consider applying for the appropriate visa well in advance to avoid disruption to their travel plans.

The Irish government has not given a reason for not extending the programme beyond December 2026, and no alternative arrangement has been put forward in its place at this time.

Ireland sets out new changes to permit rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment has proposed several changes to the country's employment permits framework, with specific implications for non-EEA workers in the health and social care sector.

Source: Legit.ng