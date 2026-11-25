New Twist as Madagascar Tentatively Suspends Residence Cards, Work Visas
- Madagascar's Ministry of Interior announced the suspension recently, citing a problem with its visa service provider
- The suspension affects foreign nationals seeking to obtain or renew residence cards and work visas in the country
- Despite the halt, the ministry said it will continue accepting work authorisation applications and issuing temporary visas
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news and international affairs. Ridwan also authored a book on public interest reporting.
Antananarivo, Madagascar - Madagascar has temporarily suspended the issuance of residence cards and work visas following an issue with its visa service provider, leaving foreign nationals unable to obtain or renew the documents.
The development comes amid economic challenges and relatively low local wages, making proper work and residence authorisation essential for foreign nationals seeking employment in the country.
What Madagascar's suspension covers
Generally, foreigners seeking to work and live in Madagascar must have an eligible sponsor or meet the required conditions to obtain a work permit (autorisation de travail) and residence permit. They are also required to have written employment contracts in either Malagasy or French.
As reported on Tuesday, November 24, by Fragomen, Madagascar's Ministry of Interior made the announcement on Monday, November 9, 2026, through a notice posted at its offices. The ministry did not name the service provider involved or describe the nature of the problem.
Under normal circumstances, foreign nationals seeking employment in Madagascar must first secure work authorisation before the Ministry of Interior can issue a temporary visa. After this stage, applicants must apply for a residence card and a work visa, both of which the ministry endorses directly in their passports, Visa Updates reported.
The suspension means the ministry is no longer accepting applications for, or issuing, residence cards and work visas. No date has been given for when the process will resume.
Foreigners can renew Madagascar temporary visas
Despite the halt, the ministry said it will continue to accept applications for work authorisation and issue temporary visas under the existing immigration process. This means foreign nationals already living and working in Madagascar can maintain their legal status by renewing their temporary visas for as long as the suspension remains in place.
The ministry has not indicated when normal services will resume and has advised those affected to follow official announcements from the Ministry of Interior for further updates.
Read more on visa applications
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- South Africa rejects Nigerian lady's visa, cites reason in refusal letter: "it pained me"
- List of countries that requires visa to enter Canada in 2026 released
African countries on Zimbabwe visa-free list
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe published a list of countries whose citizens can travel there without obtaining a visa in advance, covering several African nations.
At least 20 African countries made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Beyond Africa, the visa-free arrangement also extends to countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Maldives, and Cyprus, among others.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.