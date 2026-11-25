Madagascar's Ministry of Interior announced the suspension recently, citing a problem with its visa service provider

The suspension affects foreign nationals seeking to obtain or renew residence cards and work visas in the country

Despite the halt, the ministry said it will continue accepting work authorisation applications and issuing temporary visas

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news and international affairs. Ridwan also authored a book on public interest reporting.

Antananarivo, Madagascar - Madagascar has temporarily suspended the issuance of residence cards and work visas following an issue with its visa service provider, leaving foreign nationals unable to obtain or renew the documents.

The development comes amid economic challenges and relatively low local wages, making proper work and residence authorisation essential for foreign nationals seeking employment in the country.

Madagascar temporarily halts the issuance of residence cards and work visas over an issue with its visa service provider. Photo credit: Colonel Michael Randrianirina

Source: UGC

What Madagascar's suspension covers

Generally, foreigners seeking to work and live in Madagascar must have an eligible sponsor or meet the required conditions to obtain a work permit (autorisation de travail) and residence permit. They are also required to have written employment contracts in either Malagasy or French.

As reported on Tuesday, November 24, by Fragomen, Madagascar's Ministry of Interior made the announcement on Monday, November 9, 2026, through a notice posted at its offices. The ministry did not name the service provider involved or describe the nature of the problem.

Under normal circumstances, foreign nationals seeking employment in Madagascar must first secure work authorisation before the Ministry of Interior can issue a temporary visa. After this stage, applicants must apply for a residence card and a work visa, both of which the ministry endorses directly in their passports, Visa Updates reported.

The suspension means the ministry is no longer accepting applications for, or issuing, residence cards and work visas. No date has been given for when the process will resume.

Foreign nationals in Madagascar can renew their temporary visas to maintain their legal status while the suspension of residence cards and work visas remains. Photo credit: @thee_alfa_house, @Abdynoor

Source: Twitter

Foreigners can renew Madagascar temporary visas

Despite the halt, the ministry said it will continue to accept applications for work authorisation and issue temporary visas under the existing immigration process. This means foreign nationals already living and working in Madagascar can maintain their legal status by renewing their temporary visas for as long as the suspension remains in place.

The ministry has not indicated when normal services will resume and has advised those affected to follow official announcements from the Ministry of Interior for further updates.

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At least 20 African countries made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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Source: Legit.ng