A video of Efemena Umukoro, known as General Akima, went viral after he was killed in an attack on Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign convoy in Delta State

Umukoro was the President of the Urhobo Progress Union Youth Wing Worldwide and a known human rights advocate in Delta State

The Delta state government imposed a curfew on Ughelli North LGA following the attack that left four people dead and four others critically wounded

A video clip of Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as General Akima, has spread rapidly across social media after the Urhobo youth leader was killed during an attack on a campaign convoy in Delta state.

Umukoro was one of four people killed on Monday, November 23, 2026, when gunmen opened fire on a convoy belonging to Ovie Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections. The attack took place in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area. Omo-Agege escaped without injury. His media adviser, Sunny Areh, confirmed the deaths of Umukoro and Moses Anaughe, while four other members of the convoy sustained critical gunshot wounds.

General Akima spoke about surviving an earlier attack during a News Central TV interview recorded on September 24, 2026. Photo: Comr Umukoro Efemena

Source: Facebook

The campaign team said the attackers fired at close range while Omo-Agege was addressing supporters, calling it a deliberate attempt on his life.

What General Akima Said Before His Death

The clip now circulating was recorded during an interview Umukoro gave to News Central TV on September 24, 2026. In it, he spoke about surviving an earlier attack on NDC members during a political mobilisation exercise in Delta State, saying he had been struck from behind with a weapon.

He recalled the incident with confidence, telling the interviewer:

"I be youth leader na, how knife go enter me? I am an Orogun man. Knives cannot get into me. It is as simple as that."

The video began circulating widely after news broke of his killing.

Who Was Efemena Umukoro?

Umukoro served as President of the Urhobo Progress Union Youth Wing Worldwide, a role he took up in January 2020 after previously holding the positions of Secretary-General and Publicity Secretary within the organisation. His home community of Orogun held a reception in his honour in February 2020 to mark his election as president.

He was active in human rights work and received the Icon of Hope and Inspiration Award from the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee, Delta Axis, in 2020. In December 2022, Citizens Focus News recognised him with a Pragmatic Leadership Award for his advocacy on good governance and youth rights.

In May 2024, he raised concerns about armed youth groups in parts of Delta State, warning that such groups could weaken traditional institutions, and urged youth leaders not to recruit into security outfits without legal authorisation. He was also appointed to the Delta State Community Policing Committee as a representative of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

Umukoro announced the birth of his first child on May 15, 2026, roughly six months before his death, according to The Punch.

Police and Government Response

The Delta State Police Command said it deployed operatives to Ughelli North to respond to the killings and begin an investigation. The state government separately imposed a curfew across the local government area in the wake of the violence.

Source: Legit.ng