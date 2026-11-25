Former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha opened up about his feelings watching nephew Alex Iwobi grow into a key figure for Nigeria

Iwobi has earned 104 caps for the Super Eagles, surpassing Okocha's own record of 73 appearances for the national team

The Fulham midfielder joins an exclusive group of five Nigerian players who have reached at least 100 international caps

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has spoken warmly about the development of his nephew Alex Iwobi, saying the Fulham midfielder has gone beyond what he ever imagined, especially at international level.

Okocha shared his thoughts in a recent interview where he reflected on watching Iwobi grow from a young prospect into one of Nigeria's most capped players.

Alex Iwobi during his 100th cap for Super Eagles. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

"He's performed beyond my expectations," Okocha said on Baller League UK. "I feel emotional when I talk about him because as an uncle, I can be prouder than I am today."

Iwobi surpasses Okocha's Super Eagles record

Iwobi made his Super Eagles debut in October 2015 and has since established himself as one of the most reliable figures in the squad. He has now earned 104 caps for Nigeria, comfortably surpassing Okocha's own tally of 73 appearances for the national team.

Okocha acknowledged the milestone with pride rather than envy.

"Seeing him doing his things even with the national team, surpassing my caps and making it look easy. But you always want your son to do better than you did," he said.

Iwobi joins exclusive group

By crossing the 100-cap mark, Iwobi has joined a small and distinguished group of Nigerian footballers to reach that milestone in international football, as noted by NFF.

He stands alongside Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama, Joseph Yobo, and Moses Simon as the only five Nigerian players to have made at least 100 appearances for the Super Eagles.

His consistent availability and performances for both club and country have been central to his rise in that list, with Okocha crediting recent form at Fulham as part of a broader improvement that has impressed those close to him.

Iwobi reflects on Super Eagles journey

Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Iwobi spoke about his journey with the Nigerian national team after reaching 100 appearances.

The former Arsenal midfielder admitted that he has no regrets choosing Nigeria, having represented England at all youth levels.

Source: Legit.ng