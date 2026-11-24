Efemena Umukoro, known as General Akima, was among four people killed when gunmen attacked the campaign team of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta state

A September 2026 interview in which Umukoro spoke about surviving an earlier attack resurfaced widely on social media after news of his death

Umukoro had recently become a father for the first time, just six months before he was killed in the November 23 attack

Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as General Akima, was shot dead on Monday, November 23, 2026, when gunmen opened fire on a campaign convoy belonging to former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. He was one of four people killed in the attack.

Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as General Akima, was among four people killed in the attack on Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign convoy in Delta state. Photo: Comr Umukoro Efemena

Source: Facebook

Omo-Agege, who is the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections, was unhurt. His media adviser, Sunny Areh, confirmed the attack in a statement that named Umukoro and Moses Anaughe among those killed, and said four others sustained critical gunshot wounds. The campaign team described the incident as a deliberate assassination attempt, saying attackers opened fire at close range while Omo-Agege was addressing supporters.

Delta Attack: Who Was Efemena Umukoro?

Umukoro was President of the Urhobo Progress Union Youth Wing Worldwide, a position he assumed in January 2020 after previously serving as the body's Secretary-General and Publicity Secretary, according to The Punch. His emergence as president was marked by a reception organised by his home community of Orogun in February 2020.

Beyond his role in Urhobo youth structures, he was recognised for his work in human rights advocacy. In 2020, the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee, Delta Axis, honoured him with its Icon of Hope and Inspiration Award. He later received a Pragmatic Leadership Award from Citizens Focus News in December 2022 for championing good governance and youth rights.

In May 2024, Umukoro publicly warned against armed youth groups operating in parts of Delta state, cautioning that such criminal activity could undermine traditional institutions and urging youth leaders not to recruit into security outfits that lacked legal backing. He was also reportedly appointed to the Delta State Community Policing Committee as a representative of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

The Viral Interview That Resurfaced After His Death

A clip from a News Central TV interview recorded on September 24, 2026, circulated widely on social media after reports of Umukoro's death emerged. In it, he recounted surviving an attack on NDC members during a political mobilisation exercise in Delta State, saying he had been struck from behind with a weapon.

Speaking with evident confidence about surviving that earlier incident, he said:

"I be youth leader na, how knife go enter me? I am an Orogun man. Knives cannot get into me. It is as simple as that."

Umukoro was identified by Omo-Agege's campaign as one of the former deputy Senate president's aides. He had also marked a personal milestone in May 2026, when he announced the birth of his first child on May 15, roughly six months before his death.

Following the attack, the Delta State Police Command said it deployed operatives to Ughelli North, and the state government imposed a curfew across the local government area.

NDC's Omo-Agege Speaks on Deadly Campaign Attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege said that gunmen who opened fire on his campaign team in Delta State were shouting his name and calling for his death as the shooting unfolded.

Omo-Agege described in detail the attack that struck his campaign event at Uduere, in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

He said the assailants began shooting less than five minutes after he started addressing supporters at the venue. By his account, a chance movement saved his life — he had stepped to the side of his vehicle to maintain eye contact with members of the crowd when the volley of gunshots rang out.

Source: Legit.ng