Atiku Abubakar called on President Tinubu to account for a ₦1.44 trillion fall in gross oil revenue in the first half of 2026

The former VP said Nigeria's Budget Office figures showed the government collected ₦7.88 trillion against a half-year oil revenue target of ₦18.65 trillion

Atiku's campaign team alleged that Nigerians were being squeezed by rising costs while the government fell short on oil earnings

Abuja, FCT - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to publicly explain a ₦1.44 trillion drop in Nigeria's gross oil revenue during the first half of 2026, citing figures from the country's own Budget Office.

The statement, released on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said the government collected only ₦7.88 trillion in oil revenue between January and June 2026, far below its half-year target of ₦18.65 trillion. This left a gap of ₦10.78 trillion against projections, even as international crude prices climbed in the second quarter of the year.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar challenges President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria's oil revenue shortfall in 2026. Photo: Hope Uzodimma, Ramatu El-ladan

Source: Facebook

Atiku argued that the numbers were especially troubling given the financial pressure already on ordinary Nigerians.

"Tinubu made life expensive. Petrol prices drive up transport fares, diesel raises the cost of producing food and other goods, and families pay more at every turn. Now his own Budget Office shows that the government is failing to collect the oil revenue it budgeted for. Nigerians are being squeezed from both sides: they pay more, while the government delivers less," the statement read.

What Atiku Wants Tinubu to Disclose

The former vice president said the Budget Office had pointed to production constraints, weak oil sales receipts and deductions as factors behind the shortfall. He called on the Tinubu administration to release clear data covering production volumes, liftings, sales proceeds, deductions and remittances to the Federation Account, and to spell out how it plans to address crude oil theft, pipeline insecurity and sluggish investment in the sector.

"Every missing naira from the budget is money that cannot support a school, equip a hospital or repair a road. President Tinubu owes Nigerians an explanation that follows the barrel from the oilfield to the public account," he said.

Atiku also used the statement to outline his campaign's economic position, pledging to pursue accountable oil revenue management and targeted relief on the cost of locally refined fuel.

"Our promise is clear: Make Nigeria Affordable Again. We will pursue accountable oil revenue and targeted relief from the cost of domestically refined fuel, so that the benefit reaches households, farmers, transporters and businesses. Subsidy follows the barrel," he said.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

Atiku Denies Withdrawing from 2027 Presidential Race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku flatly denied reports claiming he has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential election, calling the story a deliberate falsehood designed to benefit President Tinubu.

The denial came in a statement dated November 22, 2026, signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

Source: Legit.ng