Dubai Customs has outlined specific conditions that travellers must meet before their personal belongings can qualify for customs duty exemption

The exemption covers a wide range of personal items, from cameras and laptops to sports equipment and baby strollers, subject to certain rules

Passengers carrying cash, currencies, or travellers cheques must be aware of a strict monetary threshold tied to the exemption policy

Dubai Customs has published a list of conditions that foreign travellers must satisfy before their luggage and personal items can enter the emirate without attracting customs fees.

According to the Dubai Customs authority, passengers travelling into Dubai are permitted to bring in a broad range of personal items duty-free, provided those items fall within defined categories and meet four key conditions.

Dubai lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet to bring items into UAE duty-free. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Dubai: Items covered under the duty exemption

The exemption applies to everyday personal belongings including cameras and their accessories, mobile phones, laptops and computers, portable televisions, radios, CD and DVD players, and portable music equipment.

Baby strollers, sports gear, telescopes, portable calculators, portable typing sets, and projectors for slides and films are also on the permitted list. Travellers with disabilities may bring wheelchairs and adapted vehicles without incurring charges.

For passengers carrying cash, currencies, or travellers cheques, a combined total below AED 60,000 is allowed, and the traveller must be at least 18 years old for this provision to apply.

Conditions to bring items into Dubai duty-free

Dubai Customs is clear that the exemption is not automatic. Four conditions govern whether a passenger qualifies.

1. First, all baggage and gifts must be personal in nature and must not be in commercial quantities. This means large quantities of identical goods are unlikely to pass as personal items.

2. Second, the passenger must not be a frequent traveller who regularly brings goods into the country, and must not be a crew member of the vessel or aircraft on which they are travelling.

3. Third, anyone wishing to bring in cigarettes or alcoholic beverages under the permitted allowance must be 18 years of age or older.

4. Fourth, these same conditions extend to anyone travelling alongside the passenger, meaning companions and accompanying individuals are subject to the same rules.

The authority notes that the spirit of the policy is to accommodate genuine personal use rather than to provide a loophole for those attempting to import goods commercially under the guise of personal travel.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng