Japan's government has identified five residence status categories under which foreigners are prohibited from taking up employment

The list includes students, trainees, and dependants, among others, who may be living legally in Japan but cannot hold jobs

Tourists and those visiting Japan for conferences also fall under the restricted categories, regardless of the length of their stay

Japan has officially identified five categories of foreigners whose residence status does not permit them to work while staying in the country. According to the Japanese government, individuals who fall under any of these categories are legally barred from taking up employment, regardless of how long they remain in Japan.

The restrictions apply broadly and cover a range of common reasons people travel to or reside in Japan, from academic pursuits to family arrangements. Below is a full breakdown of each category.

Japan lists 5 statuses that restrict foreigners from working in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/China Pool/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

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Foreigners who cannot work in Japan

1. Cultural Activities

This category covers foreigners who travel to Japan specifically to study or conduct research into Japanese culture. Those in Japan on a Cultural Activities residence status are not permitted to engage in paid work during their stay.

2. Temporary Visitor

Tourists and individuals who enter Japan to attend conferences or similar events fall under this category. Despite being among the most common types of visitors to Japan, temporary visitors have no work entitlements under Japanese immigration rules.

3. Student

Foreigners enrolled at universities, vocational schools, or language schools in Japan are classified as students under this residence status. While students in Japan may in some circumstances apply separately for permission to engage in part-time work, the base student status itself does not carry any work entitlement.

4. Trainee

This category applies to foreigners who are present in Japan specifically for training purposes. Those with trainee status are not authorised to take up employment outside the scope of their designated training programme.

5. Dependent

The dependent category covers the spouse or child of a foreigner already living in Japan. Individuals holding this status, because they rely on the primary visa holder for their stay, are also among those whose residence does not automatically allow them to work.

Japan lists 11 jobs with no stay limit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had published a list of 11 job sectors in which foreign workers can qualify for the Specified Skilled Worker (ii) residence status.

The programme allows eligible workers to remain in the country without a fixed time limit, unlike the first category, which limits their stay to five years.

Source: Legit.ng