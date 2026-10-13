Victor Osimhen's salary has grown from modest beginnings at VfL Wolfsburg to a staggering €15 million net per year at Galatasaray, making him the highest-paid player in Turkish football history. The Nigerian striker's total earnings package, including image rights and loyalty bonuses, now reaches approximately €21 million annually, confirming his place among Europe's elite earners. Few journeys from street-hawker to continental superstar have been as dramatic or as lucrative.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's win over Rams Başakşehir in Istanbul. Photo: Yagiz Gurtug/MB Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Victor Osimhen's current salary at Galatasaray is €15 million net per year (approximately €360,000 per week gross), under a four-year contract running until 2029

at Galatasaray is (approximately €360,000 per week gross), under a four-year contract running until His total annual package, including a €1 million loyalty bonus and €5 million in image rights , reaches roughly €21 million per season

and , reaches roughly Galatasaray paid Napoli a record €75 million transfer fee in July 2025, the highest in Turkish football history

transfer fee in July 2025, the highest in Turkish football history His net worth is estimated at $30–$40 million , according to Celebrity Net Worth and other sources

, according to Celebrity Net Worth and other sources Chelsea's 2024 offer of just a €4 million base salary was rejected, a fraction of what Osimhen was already earning at Napoli

Profile summary

Full name Victor James Osimhen Date of birth 29 December 1998 Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Height 1.86 m (6 ft 1 in) Position Striker Current club Galatasaray (Süper Lig) Contract expiry June 2029 Current weekly salary (gross) €360,000 Current annual salary (net) €15 million Total annual package €21 million Estimated net worth $30–$40 million Instagram @victorosimhen9 Nationality honours Member of the Federal Republic (MFR); Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

How much does Victor Osimhen earn—a career salary breakdown

Five facts about Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen. Photo: Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Victor James Osimhen is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Süper Lig club Galatasaray and is the vice-captain of the Nigeria national team. His salary history traces one of football's most compelling financial rises.

Early career earnings — Wolfsburg, Charleroi and Lille

Osimhen began his senior career in Germany at VfL Wolfsburg in 2017. According to salary tracking sites, his wage at Wolfsburg was a modest £3,500 per week, rising to around £19,000 per week during subsequent loan moves. These were formative years; the money was negligible compared to what was coming.

Napoli years (2020–2024)

In 2020, he joined Napoli from Lille for a club-record fee, the most expensive African player transfer at the time. His wages climbed steadily through his time in Naples.

According to reports, Osimhen was expected to see a substantial salary increase, with his wages potentially reaching €10 million per season after tax, along with a release clause of around €130 million. This Napoli contract, signed in December 2023, set the benchmark for everything that followed.

In December 2023, he was crowned CAF Footballer of the Year 2023, around the same time as a contract extension with Napoli, earning him €10 million per year with a release clause set at €130 million.

The loan spell at Galatasaray (2024–25)

Victor Osimhen speaks after being named CAF Player of the Year 2023 in Marrakech, during his Napoli years. Photo: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu

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Victor Osimhen earned a net salary of €6 million (₦10.6 billion) during his season-long loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. That arrangement saw the Super Eagles striker pocket approximately €115,000 (over ₦204 million) per week after tax during his year in Turkey.

The loan was a resounding success on the pitch. His goals helped Galatasaray win the 2024/25 Süper Lig title, finishing 11 points ahead of arch-rivals Fenerbahçe.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray salary in 2025–26

Victor Osimhen officially joined Galatasaray on 31 July 2025. The Nigerian striker inked a contract running until 2029, with a net annual salary of €15 million.

Osimhen signed a four-year contract that includes a €15 million net salary, a €1 million loyalty bonus, and €5 million in image rights annually. This brings his guaranteed yearly income to about €21 million (approximately $23 million), with some reports suggesting his total earnings, including sponsorships, could reach as high as €26 million ($28.5 million).

His base salary is €18.8 million per year (€360,000 per week gross). Osimhen is the highest earner in the Galatasaray squad.

Victor Osimhen salary in naira

The 27-year-old earns a staggering €21 million (about ₦37 billion) per season at the Istanbul-based club, making him one of the highest-paid players in Turkish football history.

Victor Osimhen salary in dollars

Osimhen is guaranteed an annual net salary of €15 million, roughly $17.39 million, equating to approximately $1.45 million per month, $334,000 per week, or roughly $47,600 per day.

How much did Chelsea offer to pay Osimhen?

The Chelsea saga in the summer of 2024 remains one of the most talked-about transfer collapses in recent memory.

As per Sky Sports in Italy, Osimhen was offered a base salary by Chelsea of €4 million (£3.3 million) a year, plus another €4 million in bonuses if Chelsea qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Italian sources had been clear for weeks that Osimhen would not accept a pay cut from the €10 million per season he had agreed with Napoli in December 2023. Chelsea's offer, less than half his existing Napoli wage, was never likely to be accepted.

Osimhen refused to take a pay cut in order to fit in with Chelsea's wage structure and remained at Napoli.

For context, the contract Osimhen was prepared to accept from Al-Ahli was worth a reported €40 million per season for four years. Chelsea's counter-offer was, by comparison, nowhere near competitive.

How much is Turkey paying Osimhen?

His transfer to Galatasaray in 2025 broke the record for the highest transfer fee in Turkish football history. The transfer fee is being paid in two instalments: €40 million upfront and the remaining €35 million by the end of the 2025/26 season.

Such is the magnitude of this transfer that it makes Osimhen not only the best-paid player in Turkey but also one of the top earners in the UEFA-recognised footballing markets of Europe.

The 2023 African Ballon d'Or winner made his permanent move to Galatasaray from Napoli after a successful loan spell in which he netted 37 goals and provided 8 assists in 41 matches.

Victor Osimhen net worth

As of mid-2025, Victor Osimhen's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million, thanks to wealth derived primarily from salary and bonuses, and underpinned by endorsements, property, and luxury assets.

Estimates of Osimhen's net worth vary widely, from $10 million to $80 million, mostly because news outlets use different methods to calculate it. The most credible consolidated range puts him at $30–$40 million.

Sources of income

Club salary—the primary and largest income stream, currently €15 million net per year at Galatasaray

primary and largest income stream, currently €15 million net per year at Galatasaray Image rights — under his Galatasaray contract, he earns roughly €5 million in image rights payments annually

— under his Galatasaray contract, he earns roughly €5 million in image rights payments annually Endorsements—endorsement deals are valued at a conservative $1–$2 million annually, complementing his salary

deals are valued at a conservative $1–$2 million annually, complementing his salary Business ventures — Osimhen is diversifying through real estate, land development, and philanthropy and has filed for the VO9 trademark with plans to launch his own line of merchandise

— Osimhen is diversifying through real estate, land development, and philanthropy and has filed for the VO9 trademark with plans to launch his own line of merchandise Performance bonuses — he can also earn €2 million per year in bonuses

Osimhen's total career earnings to date are estimated at around €45–47 million, before adding endorsement and investment income.

Who is richer — WizKid or Osimhen?

Victor Osimhen arrives for Nigeria's AFCON third-place match against Egypt in Casablanca. Photo: Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This debate has gripped Nigerian fans for years. Victor Osimhen addressed the earnings debate between footballers and musicians, weighing in during a live session with Carter Efe — reigniting the long-running debate over who earns more money between footballers and musicians.

The striker seemingly stated that footballers out-earn musicians, though he avoided making direct claims, choosing instead to focus on how lucrative playing football is.

Osimhen is Nigeria's most valuable football star and one of Africa's most famous players, while WizKid is one of the continent's most successful Afrobeats artists. In 2026, their wealth is closer than their careers might suggest, but the available numbers give Osimhen a slight financial edge.

Celebrity Net Worth currently puts WizKid at about $30 million, while 2026 estimates from Nigerian publications range higher, sometimes reaching $50 million or more.

WizKid has the most diversified entertainment machine, with music ownership, royalties, touring, and endorsements capable of producing enormous long-term wealth. Osimhen, however, currently has the clearer and larger publicly documented annual income stream.

The verdict remains contested, but on documented active income, Osimhen currently holds the edge.

Who is richer — Saka or Osimhen?

Bukayo Saka is among the Premier League's highest earners, but how does he compare to Osimhen?

Bukayo Saka currently earns an estimated £300,000 gross per week and £15.6 million gross per year at Arsenal, excluding bonuses. According to SunSport, Saka's net worth sits at £23.5 million.

Osimhen's net annual package of €21 million (roughly £18 million) exceeds Saka's base salary, though Saka's new Arsenal contract signed in February 2026, worth £62.4 million over four years, narrowed the gap considerably. On net worth, the two are broadly comparable, though most estimates give Osimhen a slight edge in raw annual earnings.

Does Osimhen have a private jet?

The total cost of Osimhen's private jet trips from Istanbul to Lagos usually runs between $45,000 (₦60.75 million) and $60,000 (₦81 million) per trip. Despite viral social media rumours claiming he purchased a $15 million Gulfstream customised with a "VO9" logo, these reports are demonstrably false.

This specific aircraft was identified through Osimhen's own social media presence, where Instagram photographs captured him boarding the Cessna Citation Latitude — the plane most accurately linked to his frequent transcontinental trips.

Latest news

Victor Osimhen withdrew from Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifying squad due to a groin injury he picked up at Galatasaray. He landed in Lagos on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, aboard a private jet alongside Besiktas forward Junior Olaitan.

The Galatasaray striker reportedly spends between ₦60.75 million and ₦81 million on private jet charters for each Istanbul-to-Lagos trip. Footage from the arrival showed Osimhen boarding a red Ferrari 296GTB sports car after stepping off the jet.

FAQs

How much is Osimhen paid per week? Victor Osimhen's current weekly salary at Galatasaray is €360,000 gross per week, as officially announced by the club. How much is Turkey paying Osimhen? Galatasaray pays Osimhen a €15 million net base salary annually, plus a €1 million loyalty bonus and €5 million in image rights — totalling around €21 million per season. How much did Chelsea offer to pay Osimhen? Chelsea's offer was reportedly €4 million as an initial annual salary — 10% of Al-Ahli's proposal — but doubled if the Blues were to qualify for next season's Champions League. What is Victor Osimhen's salary in naira? Based on verified figures, Osimhen's net annual salary of €15 million converts to approximately ₦26 billion per season at recent exchange rates, or about ₦37 billion for his full €21 million package. What is Victor Osimhen's net worth? As of 2025, Victor Osimhen's net worth is estimated to be between $30 million and $40 million. His wealth is derived from club salaries, performance bonuses, brand endorsements, and personal investments. Does Osimhen own a private jet? Despite viral social media rumours claiming he purchased a $15 million Gulfstream, these reports are demonstrably false. He regularly charters private aircraft for travel between Istanbul and Lagos. Who is richer between WizKid and Osimhen? The question is genuinely close. In 2026, their wealth is closer than their careers might suggest, but available numbers give Osimhen a slight financial edge in terms of active documented income. Who is richer, Saka or Osimhen? On current annual earnings, Osimhen's total package (~€21 million) exceeds Saka's base salary (£15.6 million gross). On net worth, the two are in a similar bracket, with estimates for both falling broadly in the $30–$45 million range depending on the source.

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Source: Legit.ng