The Medical Women's Association of Nigeria visited Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Abuja to present a prestigious ambassadorial honour

MWAN cited the senator's construction of a maternity centre in Kogi State as a key reason behind the recognition

Akpoti-Uduaghan called on governments, medical professionals and other stakeholders to keep pushing for better healthcare access

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering health matters and global affairs.

Lokoja, Kogi State - The Medical Women's Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has named Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, as one of its ambassadors, citing her advocacy for women's health and her role in building a maternity facility in her constituency.

A statement by the senator's media aide, Mike Idoko, obtained by Legit.ng, said the award was presented on Friday, November 27, during a visit by a delegation from MWAN, led by its National President, Dr Zainab Kwaru Muhammad-Idris.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan receives an ambassadorial title from the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) in recognition of her contributions to women's health.

Source: Original

Muhammad-Idris said the title reflected the value MWAN places on leadership and commitment to promoting women's health and societal development. She said the association specifically recognised Akpoti-Uduaghan's role in constructing a well-equipped maternity centre in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

"We recognise the importance of individuals whose contributions and commitment help advance the health and welfare of women and children.

"Our recognition of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a MWAN Ambassador reflects the value we place on advocacy, leadership and commitment to promoting women's health and societal development," Muhammad-Idris said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan's call on healthcare stakeholders

Receiving the honour, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the recognition would push her to do more in humanitarian service and women's health.

"I am deeply honoured by this recognition and sincerely appreciate the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria for identifying with our efforts. Women's health, maternal care and the well-being of children are issues that deserve continuous attention, commitment and collective action," she said.

Furthermore, the National Assembly member urged professional medical bodies, policymakers and other stakeholders to keep working towards better healthcare delivery, stressing that access to quality medical services remains critical to the welfare of families and communities across the country.

The maternity centre in Ihima is designed to improve access to essential maternal healthcare for women and children in Kogi Central.

The MWAN delegation that visited included National Coordinator Dr Anisah Yahaya, National Treasurer Prof Hajaratu Umar Sulayman, and National Internal Auditor Dr Batulu Isa Muhammad.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha sad over Ibrahim Idris' demise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha mourned the death of ex-Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris.

In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, Natasha described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the PDP, saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng