Dominik Mysterio's net worth is estimated at $2 million as of 2026—a figure that rises every time "Dirty Dom" steps through the curtain. Born Dominik Óscar Gutiérrez, the 29-year-old son of Rey Mysterio carved his own identity by turning on his legendary father, becoming one of WWE's most entertaining heels, and cashing in with titles, brand deals, and a blockbuster WrestleMania moment that had Las Vegas chanting his name.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio wins a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Grudge Match. Photo: Manny Carabel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Dominik Mysterio's net worth is estimated at $2 million in 2026

is estimated at in 2026 His WWE salary is reported at approximately $350,000 per year

is reported at approximately He won his first main-roster singles title — the WWE Intercontinental Championship — at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 .

— at WrestleMania 41 in . He also became a one-time AAA Mega Champion .

. He married Marie Juliette in 2024 and lives in California

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Dominik Óscar Gutiérrez Ring name "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio Date of birth 5 April 1997 Birthplace San Diego, California, USA Nationality American (Mexican-American heritage) Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Weight 200 lb (91 kg) Spouse Marie Juliette (m. 2024) Father Rey Mysterio Sister Aalyah Gutiérrez Debut 23 August 2020 Current brand WWE Raw / AAA Stable The Judgment Day Estimated net worth $2 million Annual salary ~$350,000

How much money does Dominik Mysterio make?

According to Sports Illustrated and The Times of India, Dominik Mysterio's estimated net worth in 2026 is $2 million, earned through professional wrestling, performance bonuses, brand deals, and appearance fees.

Dominik Mysterio is expected to earn an annual salary of $350,000 from WWE—the revised minimum pay for main roster talent. That base figure excludes bonuses.

He also earns income from Pay-Per-View and Premium Live Event appearances, plus performance bonuses and other financial incentives.

Top five facts about Dominik Mysterio. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dominik Mysterio's salary and sources of income

Dominik's earnings come from several streams:

Brand deals , including a collaboration with the restaurant brand Wingstop

, including a collaboration with the restaurant brand Wingstop WWE merchandise sales and featuring in WWE 2K video games, in which he has appeared since 2022

sales and featuring in WWE 2K video games, in which he has appeared since 2022 Pay-per-view bonuses — especially after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, which significantly boosted his merchandise revenue

— especially after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, which significantly boosted his merchandise revenue Charity tie-ins, including work with Make-A-Wish

By 2023, Dominik had signed a new multi-year WWE contract, speculated to run until around 2028, likely featuring performance incentives and structured pay increases.

Dominik Mysterio's house and lifestyle

His California home is estimated to be worth around $1.10 million, and he reportedly keeps a couple of BMWs in his garage.

He has accumulated over 1.6 million followers on his @dominik_35 Instagram account.

From kid on TV to "Dirty Dom": Dominik Mysterio's career

Early life and WWE childhood appearances

Dominik Mysterio is a third-generation professional wrestler, following in the footsteps of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and great-uncle Rey Mysterio Sr.

Gutiérrez first appeared in WWE in 2005, at age eight. WWE used him in a custody storyline between Rey and the late Eddie Guerrero—one of the era's most memorable angles.

WWE paid him $5,000 for one of those childhood appearances, and his parents set the money aside. He revealed on the Intoxicados Podcast:

I got paid, as a kid, five grand. That was just for one of the events.

Dominik Mysterio makes his entrance during RAW at Thompson-Boling Arena. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

In-ring debut and the heel turn that changed everything

In 2019, Mysterio returned to WWE television before making his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. He subsequently teamed with his father to become the first father-son WWE Tag Team Champions.

In 2022, Dominik turned on his father and joined forces with The Judgment Day. Pairing with Rhea Ripley launched both stars to stardom.

Dominik's fortunes changed when he betrayed his father and aligned with The Judgment Day. By distancing himself from Rey, Dominik evolved under the guidance of veterans like Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

Championships and WrestleMania 41 glory

Mysterio is a two-time former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a one-time former AAA Mega Champion.

Dominik captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, defeating Bron Breakker, Finn Bálor, and Penta in a four-way match. It was his first main-roster singles title. Talking to CBS Sports, he said:

It's super validating. The fact that it's my first Mania competing for a singles title. It's also my first Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It's definitely an accomplishment for me.

Dominik Mysterio looks on during Monday Night RAW at Paycom Centre. Photo: Meg Oliphant/WWE

Source: Getty Images

Despite being one of WWE's most hated characters in recent memory, "Dirty Dom" received immense support from the Las Vegas crowd and was surprisingly cheered after his victory. During the WrestleMania 41 post-show, as reported by Cageside Seats, Mysterio reflected on his achievement, saying:

I feel like I've solidified myself. Everyone was saying, 'You'll never be able to fill Rey's shoes. You'll never be bigger than Rey Mysterio.' Less than five years later, I am the greatest Mysterio of all time, the greatest Intercontinental champion of all time.

At WWE Worlds Collide in September 2025, he defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship, becoming the first wrestler to hold championships in both WWE and AAA simultaneously.

Championship history at a glance

Championship Times won Notable detail WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship 1 Won with Rey Mysterio WWE NXT North American Championship 2 First major singles gold WWE Intercontinental Championship 2 First won at WrestleMania 41 AAA Mega Championship 1 First dual WWE/AAA champion

Latest news: injury, rematch, and a new chapter

Mere weeks after his career-defining win over John Cena at Survivor Series, Dominik Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury while competing at an AAA event, sidelining him indefinitely.

According to reports, Mysterio's shoulder issue wasn't as serious as originally believed, with WWE sources saying surgery wouldn't be required.

Mysterio eventually lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano in a No Disqualification match at Triplemanía 34 on 13 September 2026.

He has since earned a rematch for the AAA Mega Championship, scheduled for Héroes Inmortales on 24 October 2026, in Mexico City. Following the unexpected cheers he received at WrestleMania 41, Mysterio addressed his approach to WWE and its business decisions in an interview with Fightful, saying:

Whatever the company wants, I'm here for them. I'm a team player and they know that. At the end of the day, whatever is best for business is going to happen.

Personal life: wife Marie Juliette

Dominik married Marie Juliette in 2024. The couple had been together for approximately 12 years before tying the knot. They are based in California.

FAQs

What is Dominik Mysterio's net worth? As of 2026, Dominik Mysterio's net worth is estimated at $2 million. How much does Dominik Mysterio make per year? His salary is speculated to be around $350,000 per year from WWE. What championships has Dominik Mysterio won? During his WWE career, Mysterio has been a two-time NXT North American Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He also held the AAA Mega Championship. When did Dominik Mysterio make his WWE debut? He made his professional wrestling debut on 23 August 2020. Is Dominik Mysterio married? Yes. He married Marie Juliette in 2024. What is Dominik Mysterio's real name? His full name is Dominik Óscar Gutiérrez. Does Dominik Mysterio have a house? His California home is estimated to be worth around $1.10 million. What is Dominik Mysterio doing in 2026? He is pursuing a rematch for the AAA Mega Championship at Héroes Inmortales on 24 October 2026 in Mexico City, and continues to appear on WWE Raw as a member of The Judgment Day.

Quick facts

He is a third-generation wrestler, son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

He became the first wrestler to simultaneously hold WWE and AAA gold in September 2025

He won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April 2025 .

. He has over 1.6 million Instagram followers under the handle @dominik_35.

He supports Make-A-Wish as part of his charity work

Dominik Mysterio's net worth reflects his rise from Rey Mysterio's son to one of WWE's most recognisable stars. With championship victories, merchandise sales and a reported $350,000 annual salary, Dirty Dom continues to build his wealth and establish his own legacy in professional wrestling. His growing career could push his earnings even higher in the coming years.

We also highlighted facts about Archie Manning's estimated $10 million net worth and the football ventures behind it.

His fortune began with a 14-season NFL career and grew through endorsements, business interests and the Manning Passing Academy. His legacy also extends across generations, with Peyton and Eli among the family’s wealthiest members and grandson Arch earning millions through NIL deals.

Source: Legit.ng