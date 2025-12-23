Amber Rose's parents, Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose, have played a significant role in shaping her resilience and career. She grew up close to her siblings, especially her brother, Antonio Hewlett. Amber also has two paternal half-siblings, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck.

Key takeaways

Amber Rose's parents divorced when she was a teenager , leading to financial difficulties early in her life.

, leading to financial difficulties early in her life. Amber Rose's mother, Dorothy , is of Cape Verdean and Scottish heritage , and her father is of Irish and Italian descent .

is of , and her father is of . Model Amber has three siblings: his biological brother, Antonio Hewlett, and two half-siblings from his father's side, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck.

Amber Rose's parents: Meet Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose

Dorothy Rose and Michael Levonchuck raised Amber in South Philadelphia, where she spent her early years. Although they divorced during her teenage years, both remained influential, shaping her values and outlook as she grew up. Here’s a closer look at each of them.

Michael Levonchuck

Amber Rose's father, Michael Levonchuck, was born and raised in Philadelphia, United States. He is an American citizen of Italian and Irish heritage. Michael is reported to have served in the military for around 20 years before working in blue-collar jobs, including as a delivery driver.

After his divorce from Amber's mother, Michael married Anayansi Levonchuck, and the couple had two children together. Even after the divorce, he has remained supportive of Amber Rose.

Dorothy Rose

Amber Rose's mother, Dorothy Rose, is of Cape Verdean and Scottish descent. She became the primary caregiver of her children after the divorce. Working as a waitress, Dorothy faced challenges raising her family. Amber discussed this struggle in a 2011 interview with Curve magazine, stating:

I grew up with a single mom. She was a waitress. We were really, really, really, really poor. I've always been different. My friends' parents used to call me the weird girl from around the corner.

Dorothy supports her daughter by attending public events, such as Amber's SlutWalks, and remains by her side throughout the various stages of her career. Amber has often credited her mother with shaping her confidence and success. In a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the model said:

My mom, who gave me my confidence growing up. She's the one that always told me that I could be great and to never stop. And myself. Because I came such a long way.

On Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast in March 2025, Amber revealed that their relationship was also shaped by emotional challenges. She explained:

My mom suffered severely from anxiety and depression most of my life. I became her mom at a very young age, and I had to raise her and say, 'Everything is going to be okay. It's okay to cry.' For many years, I resented my mom for that.

Get to know Amber Rose's siblings

The American actress has one biological brother, Antonio Hewlett, and two paternal half-siblings, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck. Her half-siblings lead private lives and rarely make public appearances. Here is a closer look at her biological brother.

Antonio Hewlett

Antonio Hewlett is Amber Rose's only full sibling, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Temple University. Antonio keeps his personal life under wraps.

