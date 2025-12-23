Amber Rose's parents and siblings' story, shaping her journey from childhood to fame
Amber Rose's parents, Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose, have played a significant role in shaping her resilience and career. She grew up close to her siblings, especially her brother, Antonio Hewlett. Amber also has two paternal half-siblings, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck.
- Amber Rose's parents divorced when she was a teenager, leading to financial difficulties early in her life.
- Amber Rose's mother, Dorothy, is of Cape Verdean and Scottish heritage, and her father is of Irish and Italian descent.
- Model Amber has three siblings: his biological brother, Antonio Hewlett, and two half-siblings from his father's side, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck.
Profile summary
Full name
Amber Rose Levonchuck
Gender
Female
Date of birth
21 October 1983
Age
42 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Libra
Place of birth
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Bisexual
Height in feet
5'9"
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
150
Weight in kilograms
68
Body measurements in inches
36-26-38
Body measurements in centimetres
91-66-97
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Michael Levonchuck
Mother
Dorothy Rose
Siblings
3
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-husbands
Wiz Khalifa, Alexander Edwards
Children
2
Profession
Model, actress, TV personality, entrepreneur
Amber Rose's parents: Meet Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose
Dorothy Rose and Michael Levonchuck raised Amber in South Philadelphia, where she spent her early years. Although they divorced during her teenage years, both remained influential, shaping her values and outlook as she grew up. Here’s a closer look at each of them.
Michael Levonchuck
Amber Rose's father, Michael Levonchuck, was born and raised in Philadelphia, United States. He is an American citizen of Italian and Irish heritage. Michael is reported to have served in the military for around 20 years before working in blue-collar jobs, including as a delivery driver.
After his divorce from Amber's mother, Michael married Anayansi Levonchuck, and the couple had two children together. Even after the divorce, he has remained supportive of Amber Rose.
Dorothy Rose
Amber Rose's mother, Dorothy Rose, is of Cape Verdean and Scottish descent. She became the primary caregiver of her children after the divorce. Working as a waitress, Dorothy faced challenges raising her family. Amber discussed this struggle in a 2011 interview with Curve magazine, stating:
I grew up with a single mom. She was a waitress. We were really, really, really, really poor. I've always been different. My friends' parents used to call me the weird girl from around the corner.
Dorothy supports her daughter by attending public events, such as Amber's SlutWalks, and remains by her side throughout the various stages of her career. Amber has often credited her mother with shaping her confidence and success. In a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the model said:
My mom, who gave me my confidence growing up. She's the one that always told me that I could be great and to never stop. And myself. Because I came such a long way.
On Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast in March 2025, Amber revealed that their relationship was also shaped by emotional challenges. She explained:
My mom suffered severely from anxiety and depression most of my life. I became her mom at a very young age, and I had to raise her and say, 'Everything is going to be okay. It's okay to cry.' For many years, I resented my mom for that.
Get to know Amber Rose's siblings
The American actress has one biological brother, Antonio Hewlett, and two paternal half-siblings, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck. Her half-siblings lead private lives and rarely make public appearances. Here is a closer look at her biological brother.
Antonio Hewlett
Antonio Hewlett is Amber Rose's only full sibling, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Temple University. Antonio keeps his personal life under wraps.
FAQs
- Who is Amber Rose? She is an American model, media personality, actress, businesswoman, and activist.
- What are Amber Rose's parents' ethnicities? Amber Rose's mother is of Cape Verdean and Scottish roots, while her father is of Irish and Italian descent.
- Is Amber Rose Black? While she has African heritage through her Cape Verdean roots, Amber is not exclusively Black; she has a mixed ethnic background.
- Who is Amber Rose's mother? Her mother is Dorothy Rose.
- Who is Amber Rose's dad? Her father is called Michael Levonchuck.
- Who are Amber Rose's siblings? She has three siblings: a biological brother, Antonio Hewlett, and half-brothers, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck.
- How old is Amber Rose? She is 42 years old as of 2025.
Amber Rose's parents and siblings have had a significant influence on shaping her personal and professional journey. Her parents, Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose, divorced when she was a teenager. Amber has a biological brother, Antonio Hewlett, and two paternal half-siblings, Michael Levonchuck Jr. and Brian Levonchuck.
