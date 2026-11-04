Five digital financial providers offer USSD codes for Nigerians to check eligibility for the Federal Government’s ₦50,000 NERSI grant

Selected beneficiaries are contacted by SMS and must consent and activate a mobile wallet before payment

The government warns Nigerians against grant scams, while the payment frequency remains unclear

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking to benefit from the Federal Government’s ₦50,000 relief grant can check their eligibility and access the funds through five designated digital financial service providers, using USSD codes and mobile banking platforms.

The payment, introduced under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and economic hardship.

Full list of all the USSD codes and platforms to secure FG's N50,000 grant Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Unlike conventional government empowerment programmes that require applicants to complete registration forms, the initiative uses existing beneficiary records to identify eligible Nigerians.

The five platforms named for the intervention are ALAT by Wema, MoMo Payment Service Bank, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

Five platforms and their USSD codes

Beneficiaries can use the following provider-specific codes to check their status or follow instructions relating to the grant.

Financial platform USSD code ALAT by Wema Bank *945*23# MoMo PSB (MTN) *671*0# NairaGram *726*00# OPay *557*327#

These codes are intended to provide access to information about the intervention through the respective financial service providers.

However, checking eligibility does not automatically guarantee payment, as disbursement depends on beneficiary selection and verification.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction also lists Xpress Payments as a sixth approved provider, although its USSD access details have not yet been published.

How Nigerians can check grant eligibility

According to the ministry's official NERSI portal, beneficiaries are selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

Selected individuals receive an SMS from an approved financial institution informing them of their eligibility.

They must then follow the instructions, provide consent and activate their designated mobile wallet before receiving payment.

For OPay customers, eligibility notifications may also appear directly on the app's homepage.

The process does not require an internet-enabled smartphone, as beneficiaries can use USSD services on basic mobile phones.

What happens if you are not selected?

Nigerians whose eligibility checks return a "NOT SELECTED" message have been advised to remain patient.

Payments are being processed in phases, meaning some eligible beneficiaries may receive notifications later than others.

However, receiving a negative eligibility response does not guarantee selection in a subsequent payment batch, according to Punch.

Nigerians can access FG's grant via USSD codes and five platforms. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

FG warns Nigerians against grant scams

The government has warned Nigerians against individuals demanding registration fees or promising to influence beneficiary selection.

NERSI is a grant, not a loan, and recipients are not required to repay the money.

Beneficiaries should never disclose their banking PINs, passwords, BVNs or one-time passwords to anyone claiming to represent the programme.

Anyone seeking clarification can contact the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222 or visit the official NERSI information portal.

The ministry's portal describes the payment as a one-off ₦50,000 grant, although some news reports have described it as monthly support. The payment frequency therefore requires clarification.

All you should know about FG's TVET scheme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has opened another opportunity for Nigerians seeking practical skills, employment and financial independence through its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative.

The programme, introduced by the Federal Ministry of Education under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, offers tuition-free vocational training alongside monthly financial support for eligible participants.

Source: Legit.ng