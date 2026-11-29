Jennifer Awele Odonwodo broke her silence after a dance video of her at a party went viral and divided opinion online

She reshared the clip on Instagram days later with a cryptic caption involving actress Mercy Johnson

Several celebrities and fans weighed in with strong reactions to the widow's choice to celebrate

Junior Pope's widow Jennifer Awele Odonwodo has finally spoken out after a video of her dancing at a party spread rapidly across social media, triggering a heated conversation about grief and moving on.

The footage, which began circulating around November 24, 2026, showed Awele in a short floral dress at a lively outdoor event, smiling, dancing, and holding cash and her phone. The clip quickly divided opinion online, with many questioning whether it was appropriate given that her husband passed away just over two years ago.

Jennifer Awele, Junior Pope’s widow, reshared her viral dance video. Credit: qutejay

Source: Instagram

Rather than staying quiet, Awele chose to confront the chatter head-on. On Saturday, November 28, she reshared the video on her official Instagram page with a pointed caption directed at her critics:

"Na Only Me And @mercyjohnsonokojie Know Wetin Sup For Here."

Who was Junior Pope?

Awele's late husband, whose real name was Johnpaul Obumneme Odonwodo, was a popular Nollywood actor who died on April 10, 2024. He lost his life after a boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while he was on his way back from a film shoot. He is survived by Awele and their three sons.

In the period since his death, Awele has shared several emotional tributes, often reflecting on the difficulty of raising her boys without him.

Fans back Junior Pope's widow Jennifer’s decision to celebrate. Credit: qutejay

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Junior Pope's wife's post

The reshared video drew an outpouring of support from both fellow celebrities and fans on Instagram.

Actress Mercy Johnson, who was apparently present at the event, commented warmly on the post:

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Wify❤️. May God give strength at all times🙌 May you always be this happy. ❤️"

officialonyinyeokafor:

"My love ....enjoy biko .... you deserve it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

boom_arena22:

"Post more make them Dey cry"

favourtechai:

"Hia... na this Video dey give them hrt attack everywhere o o 😂😂😂 You finally decided to post it for them for their final burial 🙌 kwanu over to you guys.... you look delicious mama😍😍😍"

irresistible_properties1:

"U owe nobody any apology nor explanation .😍 U respectfully mourned ur hubby, it's till death do u both apart. He is no more. Stay happy for ur boys."

urch_hustleboss:

"As a man , in all you do in this life, Don't die because ur wife and children will survive and progress."

Watch the video Junior Pope's widow reshared below:

Junior Pope's widow attends father-in-law's burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Junior Pope's widow paid her final respects to her father-in-law.

She shared an emotional post after the loss of her father-in-law, who died a year after the death of his actor son, Junior Pope.

According to Jennifer, her children wondered why the same house and church, where their father was also laid to rest, were involved in their grandfather’s burial.

Source: Legit.ng