On 28 April 2023, Jamie Komoroski drove 65 mph in a 25 mph zone on Folly Beach, South Carolina, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.261%, more than three times the legal limit, and rear-ended a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson. Miller, 34, died at the scene in her wedding dress, while Hutchinson and two relatives were injured. In December 2024, Komoroski pleaded guilty to felony DUI and related charges and received a 25-year prison sentence, the maximum allowed under South Carolina law, with no parole eligibility.

Jamie Komoroski apologises in court during sentencing. Photo: @ThePostandCourier (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Jamie Komoroski is a New Jersey native sentenced to 25 years in prison on 2 December 2024 for killing newlywed bride Samantha Miller in a drunk-driving crash on Folly Beach, South Carolina.

in prison on 2 December 2024 for killing newlywed bride Samantha Miller in a drunk-driving crash on Folly Beach, South Carolina. Komoroski's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at 0.261% when she struck the couple's golf cart at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone on 28 April 2023.

when she struck the couple's golf cart at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone on 28 April 2023. In court, Komoroski apologised, saying she was "truly and deeply sorry" and accepted full responsibility for her actions.

and accepted full responsibility for her actions. The wrongful death civil case was resolved by December 2025 , with Komoroski's auto insurer paying $160,000 and the bars that served her paying over $800,000 in a separate settlement.

, with Komoroski's auto insurer paying $160,000 and the bars that served her paying over $800,000 in a separate settlement. Komoroski is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law, with a projected release date in 2045 or 2046 according to state corrections records.

Who is Jamie Komoroski?

Jamie Lee Komoroski is an American woman originally from Clinton, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, and is the daughter of Charles and Traci Komoroski. She earned a marketing degree from Coastal Carolina University.

She turned 28 on 16 September 2025. Before her arrest, she was living and working in the Charleston, South Carolina, area. Her name became widely known after a devastating crash on what should have been one of the happiest nights of a young couple's lives.

The Jamie Komoroski wrongful death case: what happened

Newlywed bride Samantha Miller was riding away from her reception when drunk driver Jamie Komoroski slammed into the couple's golf cart, killing her and injuring her husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two relatives on 28 April 2023.

Samantha had married Aric just hours before the crash, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller was still wearing her wedding dress at the time of the crash, while Hutchinson suffered bleeding to his brain, broken bones, and facial fractures.

Also in the golf cart were the bride's brother, Benjamin Garrett, and a juvenile relative.

How fast was Komoroski driving?

Komoroski was driving a rental car at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she rear-ended the golf cart carrying Miller and her new husband. She was subsequently taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for blood samples, which were tested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and returned a blood alcohol level of 0.261% — more than three times the legal limit.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit, Komoroski had been "bar hopping" that day before getting behind the wheel. Newly released police footage also shows that she refused a breathalyser test after the crash.

Komoroski's behaviour after the crash

Newly released body camera footage shows Komoroski complaining about her arrest shortly after the crash, telling an officer she just wanted to "get it over with and go home." The footage also shows an American officer asking her to rate her level of intoxication from one to ten, which she pushed back on.

In an earlier jailhouse call, despite killing Samantha — who was riding in a golf cart when Komoroski's Toyota rental car ploughed into the back of them — Komoroski continued to position herself as the victim.

Jamie Komoroski's charges and guilty plea

In December 2024, Jamie Lee Komoroski pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including felony DUI causing death, two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury, and fatal recklessness. The plea came just as jury selection was about to begin, sparing the Miller and Hutchinson families a full trial.

Under South Carolina law, felony DUI with death carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, which is rarely handed down in full.

Jamie Komoroski's sentence

Circuit Court Judge Deadra Jefferson sentenced Komoroski to 25 years for felony DUI causing death, 10 years for fatal recklessness, and 15 years for each count of felony DUI causing bodily injury, with all sentences to be served concurrently.

According to WCSC, Aric Hutchinson said after the sentencing:

I do think she's sorry. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Sam’s not here, my wife’s not here, the family we planned, all of our injuries. So that'll take some time for sure.

Twenty-five years is the maximum sentence allowed under South Carolina's felony DUI with death statute, and judges rarely impose the full maximum, which made the length of this sentence notable on its own.

Charge Sentence Felony DUI causing death 25 years Felony DUI causing bodily injury (×2) 15 years each Fatal recklessness 10 years Total (concurrent) 25 years

Did Komoroski appeal her sentence?

Days after her sentencing, Komoroski—who was 27 at the time of her December 2024 sentencing and turned 28 on 16 September 2025—had her attorneys file a motion for a sentence reduction, arguing that her sentence was much higher than in similar cases. Prosecutors urged the court to keep the sentence in place, and the judge upheld the full 25-year term in 2025. As of the latest available information, no court has changed the original 25-year sentence.

Jamie Komoroski's apology

In a statement to the court, Komoroski addressed Miller's loved ones and apologised through tears. Turning to the Miller and Hutchinson families, she said:

I am truly and deeply sorry.

She added that she was prepared to accept whatever punishment the judge deemed appropriate and took "full responsibility" for her actions.

I take full responsibility for my actions. Hopefully one day you will be able to forgive me, but I know forgiveness must be earned. Regardless of whether that day ever comes, please know I will always be devastated, deeply ashamed and terribly sorry for what I have done.

Komoroski also acknowledged that she had an alcohol addiction, admitted that she had selfishly disregarded the impact her actions could have on other people, and said she wanted to dedicate her life to helping people struggling with addiction.

Ahead of sentencing, Komoroski's father Charles told the court she had taken actions since the crash, including joining Alcoholics Anonymous.

Not everyone accepted her remorse. Before sentencing, Samantha Miller's father told Komoroski he would not listen to a word of her apology. However, following the sentencing, Aric Hutchinson said he believed "the punishment fit the crime" and that he did think she was sorry.

The wrongful death lawsuit and civil settlement

In May 2023, Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and businesses involved that night, including Enterprise, the car rental company, and three South Carolina bars that served Komoroski before the crash. The three bars reached a settlement of more than $800,000 in 2024.

Related civil litigation against Komoroski concluded with a final $160,000 settlement from her auto insurer approved in December 2025, from which the Hutchinson estate received $104,586.67 after attorney fees and costs.

Where is Jamie Komoroski now?

Komoroski is in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections under SCDC number 00395895. Because felony DUI resulting in death is classified as a violent, no-parole offence in South Carolina, she is not eligible for parole; her projected release date is listed as 5 August 2046, reflecting South Carolina Department of Corrections calculations (where only limited good-conduct credits can affect a projected release date).

As of August 2026, she remains in South Carolina state prison with no change to her sentence, and her renewed media attention in early August 2026 stemmed from newly released arrest bodycam footage rather than any legal ruling.

FAQ

Who is Samantha Hutchinson in the Jamie Komoroski case?

Samantha Hutchinson — born Samantha Miller — became widely known because the collision happened only hours after she married Aric Hutchinson on Folly Beach. She was 34 years old at the time of her death and was still wearing her wedding dress when she was killed at the scene.

When will Jamie Komoroski be eligible for parole?

She is not eligible for parole because felony DUI resulting in death is classified as a violent, no-parole offence in South Carolina. Her South Carolina Department of Corrections record lists a projected release date of 5 August 2046, with limited good-conduct credits noted as the only mechanism that could move that date.

Has Jamie Komoroski been released from prison?

No. Jamie Lee Komoroski is still in prison, serving a 25-year sentence in the South Carolina state prison system for the 2023 drunk-driving crash that killed newlywed bride Samantha Miller on her wedding night.

What was Jamie Komoroski's blood alcohol level?

A wrongful death lawsuit alleged the New Jersey native was triple the legal limit, with a blood alcohol content of 0.261%, on the night of the crash.

What happened to the bars that served Jamie Komoroski?

Hutchinson's wrongful death lawsuit named three South Carolina bars alongside Komoroski after she reportedly went bar-hopping before the 28 April 2023 crash, and the three establishments agreed to a settlement of more than $800,000 in 2024.

The Jamie Komoroski case stands as one of the most high-profile drunk-driving tragedies in recent American history. A young bride was killed on her wedding night, her new husband left critically injured, and a family devastated — all because of a preventable choice. Komoroski will remain behind bars until at least 2046, with no possibility of parole.

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Source: Legit.ng