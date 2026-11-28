Malaysia's MOTAC Platinum category extends the 20-year MM2H pass beyond the principal applicant to cover a defined set of dependents

The pass comes with a Multiple Entry Visa and opens doors for dependent children to pursue tertiary education in Malaysia

Specific age and status conditions apply to older children, and a key rule exists for what happens if the principal pass holder dies

Malaysia's 20-year Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Platinum pass is not designed for one person alone.

Under guidelines from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), a principal applicant can bring an entire household along, provided each dependent falls within clearly defined categories.

Malaysia confirms which family members qualify for Platinum 20-year stay. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Who qualifies as a dependent under MM2H Platinum

MOTAC has listed exactly five categories of dependents eligible to be registered under the Platinum pass:

- Spouse (wife or husband)

- Biological, step, or adopted children below the age of 21

- Children aged 21 to 34, provided they remain unemployed and single throughout their stay in Malaysia

- Children with disabilities who hold a medical certification, with no upper age limit

- Parents and/or parents-in-law

What depndents receive under the pass

Each registered dependent receives the same 20-year MM2H pass as the principal, complete with a Multiple Entry Visa, and the pass is renewable.

For families with school-age or university-bound children, the programme carries a notable benefit: dependent children may pursue education all the way up to the tertiary level at Government-recognised higher learning institutions in Malaysia.

This can be done using the existing MM2H pass or a Student Pass automatically, without requiring a separate application process.

Long-term medical treatment in Malaysia is also permitted for dependents registered under the pass.

Key rules every applicant should know

The principal applicant must be at least 25 years old to qualify for the Platinum category. Financial conditions for the principal apply separately and are not covered here.

After approval, both the principal and all registered dependents are required to undergo a medical check-up at a clinic or hospital listed on MOTAC's panel. This step is compulsory and cannot be skipped.

One further rule addresses what happens in the event of the principal's death. Rather than leaving dependents without legal status, MOTAC allows the pass to be transferred to the next-of-kin among those already registered as dependents, ensuring continuity of residence for the remaining family members.

Malaysia lists conditions for residence pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, including those with family ties to citizens.

Applicants were required to meet residency requirements of between three and five years on a valid long-term pass, depending on their category.

Source: Legit.ng