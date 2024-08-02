Nigeria national football team players: Did they qualify for the Olympics?

The Nigeria national football team, also known as the Super Eagles, represents Nigeria in men's international football and is governed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The team features a dynamic and talented squad comprising both seasoned players and rising stars. Discover who the Nigeria national football team players are.

Established in 1949, the Nigerian national football team is one of Africa's most successful football teams. The team has won the Africa Cup of Nations three times and qualified for the FIFA World Cup six times as of 2024. In February 2024, the Nigerian national football team was ranked 28th in the FIFA rankings. But did they qualify for the Olympics?

Did the Super Eagles qualify for the 2024 Olympics?

The Super Eagles, Nigeria's men's football team, did not qualify for the 2024 Olympic football tournament. However, the Super Falcons, Nigeria's women's national team, qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Nigeria national football team is a member of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Over the years, Nigeria has produced many who have achieved success both domestically and globally. Learn more about the Nigerian football players below:

1. Stanley Nwabili

Stanley Nwabili in Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth, South Africa (L). Stanley Nwabili in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire (R). Photo: @nwabali32 (modified by author)

Full name : Stanley Bobbi 'Bobo' Nwabali

: Stanley Bobbi 'Bobo' Nwabali Date of birth : 10 June 1996

: 10 June 1996 Place of birth : Port Harcourt, Nigeria

: Port Harcourt, Nigeria Position: Goalkeeper

Stanley Nwabili is a Nigerian professional football player who plays goalkeeper for the Nigerian national team and Premier Soccer League club Chippa. He has also played for numerous teams, including Go Round FC, Wikki Tourists, and Lobi Star.

2. Francis Uzoho

Francis Uzoho at Estadio Jose Alvalade on 17 November 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez

Full name : Francis Odinaka Uzoho

: Francis Odinaka Uzoho Date of birth : 28 October 1998

: 28 October 1998 Place of birth: Nwangele, Nigeria

Nwangele, Nigeria Position: Goalkeeper

Francis Odinaka Uzoho is a goalkeeper for Cypriot First Division club Omonia and the Nigeria national team. He was named in Nigeria's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He has also played for various clubs, such as Omonia and APOEL FC.

3. Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi at The Hawthorns on 1 April 2024 in West Bromwich, England. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Full name: Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ibidapo "Semi" Ajayi

Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ibidapo "Semi" Ajayi Date of birth : 9 November 1993

: 9 November 1993 Place of birth : Crayford, Dartford, United Kingdom

: Crayford, Dartford, United Kingdom Position: Defender

Semi Ajayi is an English-Nigerian footballer who plays as a centre-back or defensive midfielder for EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion and the Nigeria national team. He previously played for teams such as Crewe Alexandra, Rotherham United and AFC Wimbledon.

4. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey at Ibrox Stadium on 1 November 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Full name : Calvin Chinedu Bassey

: Calvin Chinedu Bassey Date of birth : 31 December 1999

: 31 December 1999 Place of birth : Aosta, Italy

: Aosta, Italy Position: Defender

Calvin Bassey plays as a left-back or centre-back for Premier League club Fulham and the Nigeria national team. He debuted with Nigeria on 25 March 2022 in a 0–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification tie with Ghana.

5. William Troost-Ekong

Captain of Nigeria William Troost-Ekong at AT&T Stadium on 27 May 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Full name: William Paul Troost-Ekong

William Paul Troost-Ekong Date of birth : 1 September 1993

: 1 September 1993 Place of birth : Haarlem, Netherlands

: Haarlem, Netherlands Position: Centre-back

William Paul Troost-Ekong plays as a centre-back for Super League Greece club PAOK and the Nigerian national team, where he is the captain. In June 2018, he was named in Nigeria's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

6. Ola Aina

Ola Aina at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on 27 January 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name : Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa "Ola" Aina

: Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa "Ola" Aina Date of birth: 8 October 1996

8 October 1996 Place of birth: London Borough of Southwark, United Kingdom

London Borough of Southwark, United Kingdom Position: Full-back

Ola Aina is a full-back for Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Nigeria national team. He has also represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19 and England under-20 levels.

7. Zaidu Sanusi

Zaidu Sanusi at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on 2 February 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name : Zaidu Muhammed Sanusi

: Zaidu Muhammed Sanusi Date of birth: 13 June 1997

13 June 1997 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Position: Left-back

The Nigerian footballer plays left-back for Primeira Liga club Porto and the Nigerian national team. Sanusi made his senior international debut for Nigeria in 2020 and played at the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

8. Kenneth Omeruo

Kenneth Omeruo at Estadio Anoeta on 16 February 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Full name : Kenneth Josiah Omeruo

: Kenneth Josiah Omeruo Date of birth: 17 October 1993

17 October 1993 Place of birth: Kaduna, Nigeria

Kaduna, Nigeria Position: Defender

Kenneth Omeruo is a Nigerian footballer who plays as a defender for Süper Lig club Kasımpaşa and the Nigeria national team. He played for the Nigerian Under-20 team that reached the quarter-finals at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

9. Chidozie Awaziem

Chidozie Awaziem at Estadio Camp Nou on 30 January 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Tim Clayton

Full name: Chidozie Collins Awaziem

Chidozie Collins Awaziem Date of birth : 1 January 1997

: 1 January 1997 Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Position: central defender

Chidozie Collins Awaziem is a central defender for Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati and the Nigeria national team. He made his senior debut in the Nigeria national team on 1 June 2017 against Togo in Paris.

10. Benjamin Tanimu

Benjamin Tanimu in Marrakech, Morocco (L). Benjamin Tanimu posing for a picture in a Super Eagles' Jersey (R). Photo: @benjamintanimu (modified by author)

Full name: Benjamin Tanimu

Benjamin Tanimu Date of birth : 24 July 2002

: 24 July 2002 Place of birth : Benin City, Nigeria

: Benin City, Nigeria Position: Centre back

Benjamin Tanimu plays centre-back for the Nigeria national team and Bendel Insurance F.C. He gained attention after being called up to the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, for the first time for international friendlies against Mali and Ghana.

11. Jamilu Collins

Jamilu Collins in North Rhine-Westphalia, Paderborn on 15 July 2021. Photo: Friso Gentsch

Full name : Jamilu Collins

: Jamilu Collins Date of birth : 5 August 1994

: 5 August 1994 Place of birth : Kaduna, Nigeria

: Kaduna, Nigeria Position: Left back

Jamilu Collins is a professional football player for EFL Championship club Cardiff City and the Nigerian national team. He debuted for the Nigerian national team on 11 September 2018 in a friendly match against Liberia.

12. Bruno Onyemaechi

Bruno Onyemaechi at Estadio Municipal de Portimao on 13 October 2023 in Portimao, Portugal. Photo: MB Media

Full name : Sopuruchukwu Bruno Onyemaechi

: Sopuruchukwu Bruno Onyemaechi Date of birth: 3 April 1999

3 April 1999 Place of birth : Owerri, Nigeria

: Owerri, Nigeria Position: Left-back, centre-back

Bruno Onyemaechi plays for Boavista and the Nigeria national team. He first played for the Super Eagles on 10 September 2023 as a left-back against São Tomé and Príncipe.

13. Ismail Sodiq

Full name: Ismail Sodiq

Ismail Sodiq Date of birth : 13 August 2003

: 13 August 2003 Place of birth: Nigeria

Nigeria Position: Right back

Sodiq Ismail is a Nigerian footballer who plays right wing-back for Remo Stars. His recent inclusion in the national team has been seen as a breakthrough moment for both him and his club.

14. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi at Molineux on 9 March 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Full name : Alexander Chuka Iwobi

: Alexander Chuka Iwobi Date of birth : 3 May 1996

: 3 May 1996 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Position: Midfielder

The Nigerian footballer plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Fulham and the Nigerian national team. He has also played for various notable football clubs, including Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.

15. Frank Onyeka

Frank Onyeka at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on 27 January 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name: Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka Date of birth : 1 January 1998

: 1 January 1998 Place of birth : Nigeria

: Nigeria Position: Defensive midfielder

The Nigerian soccer player is a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Brentford and the Nigeria national team. He debuted for the Nigeria national team in a friendly match against Algeria on 9 October 2020.

16. Bright Osayi-Samuel

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkiye on 29 July 2024 . Photo: Ali Atmaca

Full name: Bright Osayi-Samuel

Bright Osayi-Samuel Date of birth: 31 December 1997

31 December 1997 Place of birth : Okija, Nigeria

: Okija, Nigeria Position: Right-back

The English-Nigerian footballer plays as a right-back or winger for Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe and the Nigeria national team. He was among the 25-man Nigerian squad that emerged runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

17. Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy on 1 September 2023. Photo: Elianton

Full name: Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze Date of birth : 22 May 1999

: 22 May 1999 Place of birth : Umuahia, Nigeria

: Umuahia, Nigeria Position: Right Midfielder

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze debuted for the Nigerian senior team on 20 November 2018 against Uganda. He plays right winger for the team and the Serie A club AC Milan. He played for Villarreal from 2018 to 2023.

18. Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi during the friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on 17 November 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez

Full name : Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi

: Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi Date of birth : 16 December 1996

: 16 December 1996 Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Position: Defensive midfielder

Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi is a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Leicester City and the Nigeria national team. Known for his defensive prowess, Ndidi joined the national team in October 2015. He formerly played for Genk from 2015 to 2017.

19. Raphael Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika poses for a squad photograph ahead of the 2023-2024 Belgium Pro League football season on 18 July 2023 in Knokke-Heist. Photo: LUC CLAESSEN

Full name: Raphael Onyedika Nwadike

Raphael Onyedika Nwadike Date of birth : 19 April 2001

: 19 April 2001 Place of birth : Imo, Nigeria

: Imo, Nigeria Position: Midfielder

Raphael Onyedika currently plays for Belgian club Club Brugge and the Nigeria national team. He has been playing for the national team since 2022. He signed a five-year contract with Club Brugge in Belgium on 28 August 2022.

20. Alhassan Yusuf

Alhassan Yusuf at the Bosuil Stadium on 13 December 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. Photo: ANP

Full name: Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi Pigui

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi Pigui Date of birth : 18 July 2000

: 18 July 2000 Place of birth : Kano, Nigeria

: Kano, Nigeria Position: Midfielder

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi Pigui plays for Belgian First Division A club Royal Antwerp and the Nigeria national team. He has played for football clubs, including IFK Göteborg and Antwerp. Alhassan made his AFCON debut against Equatorial Guinea on 14 January 2024.

21. Joe Aribo

Joe Aribo at Estadio Jose Alvalade on 17 November 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez

Full name : Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo

: Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo Date of birth : 21 July 1996

: 21 July 1996 Place of birth : Camberwell, London, United Kingdom

: Camberwell, London, United Kingdom Position: Midfielder

Joe Aribo is an English-Nigerian football player for Premier League club Southampton and the Nigeria national team. He commenced his club career at Staines Town and has since played for numerous other clubs, such as Charlton Athletic and Rangers.

22. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at Deva Stadium on 10 July 2021 in Chester, England. Photo: James Williamson

Full name: Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele-Bashiru

Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele-Bashiru Date of birth : 6 February 2001

: 6 February 2001 Place of birth : Hamburg, Germany

: Hamburg, Germany Position: Midfielder

Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele-Bashiru is a who plays as a midfielder for Serie A club Lazio on loan from Turkish side Hatayspor. He made his senior debut on 5 September 2020 in the EFL Cup and has been playing for the Nigeria national team since 2023.

23. Ibrahim Olawoyin

Full name: Ibrahim Olawoyin

Ibrahim Olawoyin Date of birth : 1 December 1997

: 1 December 1997 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Position: Attacking midfielder

Ibrahim Olawoyin is an attacking midfielder for Süper Lig club Çaykur Rizespor and the Nigeria national football team. He previously played for the Abia Comets, Abia Warriors, Rangers International and Ankara Keçiörengücü.

24. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman at Estadio Jose Alvalade on 17 November 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Carlos Rodrigues

Full name : Ademola Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman

: Ademola Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman Date of birth : 20 October 1997

: 20 October 1997 Place of birth : Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom

: Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom Position: Left winger

The English-Nigerian footballer plays for Serie A club Atalanta and the Nigerian national team. He made his senior debut in 2015, playing for Charlton Athletic, and has since played for numerous other teams, such as Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester City.

25. Moses Simon

Moses Simon poses with the trophy after the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Nigeria and Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia on 15 January 2022. Photo: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Full name : Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon

: Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon Date of birth : 12 July 1995

: 12 July 1995 Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Position: Left winger

Moses Simon is a forward or left winger for Ligue 1 club Nantes and the Nigeria national team. He made his in the Super Eagles on 25 March 2015 in an international friendly match against Uganda. Before that, he played for Trenčín, Gent and Levante.

26. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on 27 January 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name : Victor James Osimhen

: Victor James Osimhen Date of birth : 29 December 1998

: 29 December 1998 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Position: Centre forward

Victor Osimhen plays for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team. He is widely considered among the best players in the world and is recognised for his elite finishing, pace, strength and athleticism. He has represented the Super Eagles since 2017 and has also played for numerous international football teams, including VfL Wolfsburg and Charleroi.

27. Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho poses during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session on 12 June 2018 in Yessentuki, Russia. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Full name: Kelechi Promise Iheanacho

Kelechi Promise Iheanacho Date of birth : 3 October 1996

: 3 October 1996 Place of birth : Imo, Nigeria

: Imo, Nigeria Position: Centre forward

Kelechi Iheanacho has represented the Nigeria national football team for almost ten years since 2015. He last played for Premier League club Leicester City and will leave the club as a free agent in July 2024. He also played for Manchester City between 2015 and 2017.

28. Paul Onuachu

Paul Ebere Onuachu at the Stade du Pays on 17 October 2021 in Charleroi, Belgium. Photo: Joris Verwijst

Full name : Ebere Paul Onuachu

: Ebere Paul Onuachu Date of birth: 28 May 1994

28 May 1994 Place of birth : Owerri, Nigeria

: Owerri, Nigeria Position: Centre forward

Paul Onuachu is a Nigerian professional soccer player for Premier League club Southampton and the Nigeria national team. He was voted Belgian Footballer of the Year and won the country's top-scoring Golden Bull trophy.

29. Terem Moffi

Terem Moffi at Red Bull Arena on 2 June 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Full name : Teremas Igobor Moffi

: Teremas Igobor Moffi Date of birth : 25 May 1999

: 25 May 1999 Place of birth : Calabar, Nigeria

: Calabar, Nigeria Position: Centre forward

Terem Moffi has played for the Nigerian national football team since 2021. He debuted with the Super Eagles on 4 June 2021 during a match against Cameroon. Terem also plays for Ligue 1 club Nice, where he has played since 2023.

30. Umar Sadiq

Umar Sadiq at Estadi de Son Moix on 6 February 2024 in Mallorca, Spain. Photo: Cristian Trujillo

Full name : Umar Sadiq Mesbah

: Umar Sadiq Mesbah Date of birth : 2 February 1997

: 2 February 1997 Place of birth : Kaduna, Nigeria

: Kaduna, Nigeria Position: Centre forward

Umar Sadiq is a striker for La Liga club Real Sociedad and the Nigeria national team. He previously represented the Nigeria national under-23 team and was part of the squad that won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

31. Cyriel Dessers

Cyriel Dessers at Estadio Benito Villamarin on 14 December 2023 in Seville, Spain. Photo: Fran Santiago

Full name : Cyriel Kolawole Dessers

: Cyriel Kolawole Dessers Date of birth : 8 December 1994

: 8 December 1994 Place of birth : Tongeren, Belgium

: Tongeren, Belgium Position: Centre forward

Cyriel Kolawole Dessers is a professional footballer who is a forward for Scottish Premiership club Rangers and the Nigeria national team. He made his senior international debut in October 2020 in a friendly match with Tunisia.

32. Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface at the BayArena in Leverkusen, western Germany, on 24 April 2024. Photo: Ina FASSBENDER

Full name : Victor Okoh Boniface

: Victor Okoh Boniface Date of birth : 23 December 2000

: 23 December 2000 Place of birth : Akure, Nigeria

: Akure, Nigeria Position: Centre forward

Victor Boniface is a striker for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Nigeria national team. He is well-known for his pace, strength, dribbling ability, finishing and work ethic. Boniface made his debut for the Nigeria senior team on 10 September 2023.

33. Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa at Saint Petersburg Stadium on 26 June 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Alex Morton

Full name : Ahmed Musa

: Ahmed Musa Date of birth : 14 October 1992

: 14 October 1992 Place of birth : Jos, Nigeria

: Jos, Nigeria Position: Right winger

Musa has represented the Nigeria national team internationally since 2010. He began his career in the GBS Football Academy and has since played for various clubs, such as Leicester City, Al Nassr and Fatih Karagümrük. He last played as a forward and Winger for Sivasspor.

Finidi George, a former football player, is the current head coach of the Nigeria national football team. He replaced Jose Peseiro and was officially unveiled in May 2024.

William Troost-Ekong is the captain of the Nigerian national football team. He has led the team through several major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup qualifiers.

How many gold medals has Nigeria won in the Olympics?

The nation has won a total of three gold medals in the history of the Olympics. They include:

1996 – Men's Football (Atlanta Olympics)

1996 – Chioma Ajunwa in Women's Long Jump (Atlanta Olympics)

2000 – Women's 4x400m Relay Team (Sydney Olympics)

Most of these Nigerian national football team players have gone on to play for various international teams that compete in the UEFA Europa League, Spanish La Liga, Bundesliga, and English Premier League. They have also represented the nation in various tournaments, including the AFCON and World Cup.

