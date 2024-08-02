Nigeria national football team players: Did they qualify for the Olympics?
The Nigeria national football team, also known as the Super Eagles, represents Nigeria in men's international football and is governed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The team features a dynamic and talented squad comprising both seasoned players and rising stars. Discover who the Nigeria national football team players are.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Did the Super Eagles qualify for the 2024 Olympics?
- List of Nigeria national football team players in 2024
- 1. Stanley Nwabili
- 2. Francis Uzoho
- 3. Semi Ajayi
- 4. Calvin Bassey
- 5. William Troost-Ekong
- 6. Ola Aina
- 7. Zaidu Sanusi
- 8. Kenneth Omeruo
- 9. Chidozie Awaziem
- 10. Benjamin Tanimu
- 11. Jamilu Collins
- 12. Bruno Onyemaechi
- 13. Ismail Sodiq
- 14. Alex Iwobi
- 15. Frank Onyeka
- 16. Bright Osayi-Samuel
- 17. Samuel Chukwueze
- 18. Wilfred Ndidi
- 19. Raphael Onyedika
- 20. Alhassan Yusuf
- 21. Joe Aribo
- 22. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
- 23. Ibrahim Olawoyin
- 24. Ademola Lookman
- 25. Moses Simon
- 26. Victor Osimhen
- 27. Kelechi Iheanacho
- 28. Paul Onuachu
- 29. Terem Moffi
- 30. Umar Sadiq
- 31. Cyriel Dessers
- 32. Victor Boniface
- 33. Ahmed Musa
- Who is the coach of the Nigeria national football team?
- Who is the captain of the Nigeria national football team?
- How many gold medals has Nigeria won in the Olympics?
Established in 1949, the Nigerian national football team is one of Africa's most successful football teams. The team has won the Africa Cup of Nations three times and qualified for the FIFA World Cup six times as of 2024. In February 2024, the Nigerian national football team was ranked 28th in the FIFA rankings. But did they qualify for the Olympics?
Did the Super Eagles qualify for the 2024 Olympics?
The Super Eagles, Nigeria's men's football team, did not qualify for the 2024 Olympic football tournament. However, the Super Falcons, Nigeria's women's national team, qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
List of Nigeria national football team players in 2024
The Nigeria national football team is a member of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Over the years, Nigeria has produced many talented footballers who have achieved success both domestically and globally. Learn more about the Nigerian football players below:
1. Stanley Nwabili
- Full name: Stanley Bobbi 'Bobo' Nwabali
- Date of birth: 10 June 1996
- Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- Position: Goalkeeper
Stanley Nwabili is a Nigerian professional football player who plays goalkeeper for the Nigerian national team and Premier Soccer League club Chippa. He has also played for numerous teams, including Go Round FC, Wikki Tourists, and Lobi Star.
2. Francis Uzoho
- Full name: Francis Odinaka Uzoho
- Date of birth: 28 October 1998
- Place of birth: Nwangele, Nigeria
- Position: Goalkeeper
Francis Odinaka Uzoho is a goalkeeper for Cypriot First Division club Omonia and the Nigeria national team. He was named in Nigeria's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He has also played for various clubs, such as Omonia and APOEL FC.
3. Semi Ajayi
- Full name: Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ibidapo "Semi" Ajayi
- Date of birth: 9 November 1993
- Place of birth: Crayford, Dartford, United Kingdom
- Position: Defender
Semi Ajayi is an English-Nigerian footballer who plays as a centre-back or defensive midfielder for EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion and the Nigeria national team. He previously played for teams such as Crewe Alexandra, Rotherham United and AFC Wimbledon.
4. Calvin Bassey
- Full name: Calvin Chinedu Bassey
- Date of birth: 31 December 1999
- Place of birth: Aosta, Italy
- Position: Defender
Calvin Bassey plays as a left-back or centre-back for Premier League club Fulham and the Nigeria national team. He debuted with Nigeria on 25 March 2022 in a 0–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification tie with Ghana.
5. William Troost-Ekong
- Full name: William Paul Troost-Ekong
- Date of birth: 1 September 1993
- Place of birth: Haarlem, Netherlands
- Position: Centre-back
William Paul Troost-Ekong plays as a centre-back for Super League Greece club PAOK and the Nigerian national team, where he is the captain. In June 2018, he was named in Nigeria's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
6. Ola Aina
- Full name: Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa "Ola" Aina
- Date of birth: 8 October 1996
- Place of birth: London Borough of Southwark, United Kingdom
- Position: Full-back
Ola Aina is a full-back for Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Nigeria national team. He has also represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19 and England under-20 levels.
7. Zaidu Sanusi
- Full name: Zaidu Muhammed Sanusi
- Date of birth: 13 June 1997
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Position: Left-back
The Nigerian footballer plays left-back for Primeira Liga club Porto and the Nigerian national team. Sanusi made his senior international debut for Nigeria in 2020 and played at the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
8. Kenneth Omeruo
- Full name: Kenneth Josiah Omeruo
- Date of birth: 17 October 1993
- Place of birth: Kaduna, Nigeria
- Position: Defender
Kenneth Omeruo is a Nigerian footballer who plays as a defender for Süper Lig club Kasımpaşa and the Nigeria national team. He played for the Nigerian Under-20 team that reached the quarter-finals at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia.
9. Chidozie Awaziem
- Full name: Chidozie Collins Awaziem
- Date of birth: 1 January 1997
- Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria
- Position: central defender
Chidozie Collins Awaziem is a central defender for Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati and the Nigeria national team. He made his senior debut in the Nigeria national team on 1 June 2017 against Togo in Paris.
10. Benjamin Tanimu
- Full name: Benjamin Tanimu
- Date of birth: 24 July 2002
- Place of birth: Benin City, Nigeria
- Position: Centre back
Benjamin Tanimu plays centre-back for the Nigeria national team and Bendel Insurance F.C. He gained attention after being called up to the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, for the first time for international friendlies against Mali and Ghana.
11. Jamilu Collins
- Full name: Jamilu Collins
- Date of birth: 5 August 1994
- Place of birth: Kaduna, Nigeria
- Position: Left back
Jamilu Collins is a professional football player for EFL Championship club Cardiff City and the Nigerian national team. He debuted for the Nigerian national team on 11 September 2018 in a friendly match against Liberia.
12. Bruno Onyemaechi
- Full name: Sopuruchukwu Bruno Onyemaechi
- Date of birth: 3 April 1999
- Place of birth: Owerri, Nigeria
- Position: Left-back, centre-back
Bruno Onyemaechi plays for Boavista and the Nigeria national team. He first played for the Super Eagles on 10 September 2023 as a left-back against São Tomé and Príncipe.
13. Ismail Sodiq
- Full name: Ismail Sodiq
- Date of birth: 13 August 2003
- Place of birth: Nigeria
- Position: Right back
Sodiq Ismail is a Nigerian footballer who plays right wing-back for Remo Stars. His recent inclusion in the national team has been seen as a breakthrough moment for both him and his club.
14. Alex Iwobi
- Full name: Alexander Chuka Iwobi
- Date of birth: 3 May 1996
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Position: Midfielder
The Nigerian footballer plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Fulham and the Nigerian national team. He has also played for various notable football clubs, including Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.
15. Frank Onyeka
- Full name: Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka
- Date of birth: 1 January 1998
- Place of birth: Nigeria
- Position: Defensive midfielder
The Nigerian soccer player is a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Brentford and the Nigeria national team. He debuted for the Nigeria national team in a friendly match against Algeria on 9 October 2020.
16. Bright Osayi-Samuel
- Full name: Bright Osayi-Samuel
- Date of birth: 31 December 1997
- Place of birth: Okija, Nigeria
- Position: Right-back
The English-Nigerian footballer plays as a right-back or winger for Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe and the Nigeria national team. He was among the 25-man Nigerian squad that emerged runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
17. Samuel Chukwueze
- Full name: Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze
- Date of birth: 22 May 1999
- Place of birth: Umuahia, Nigeria
- Position: Right Midfielder
Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze debuted for the Nigerian senior team on 20 November 2018 against Uganda. He plays right winger for the team and the Serie A club AC Milan. He played for Villarreal from 2018 to 2023.
18. Wilfred Ndidi
- Full name: Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi
- Date of birth: 16 December 1996
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Position: Defensive midfielder
Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi is a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Leicester City and the Nigeria national team. Known for his defensive prowess, Ndidi joined the national team in October 2015. He formerly played for Genk from 2015 to 2017.
19. Raphael Onyedika
- Full name: Raphael Onyedika Nwadike
- Date of birth: 19 April 2001
- Place of birth: Imo, Nigeria
- Position: Midfielder
Raphael Onyedika currently plays for Belgian club Club Brugge and the Nigeria national team. He has been playing for the national team since 2022. He signed a five-year contract with Club Brugge in Belgium on 28 August 2022.
20. Alhassan Yusuf
- Full name: Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi Pigui
- Date of birth: 18 July 2000
- Place of birth: Kano, Nigeria
- Position: Midfielder
Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi Pigui plays for Belgian First Division A club Royal Antwerp and the Nigeria national team. He has played for football clubs, including IFK Göteborg and Antwerp. Alhassan made his AFCON debut against Equatorial Guinea on 14 January 2024.
21. Joe Aribo
- Full name: Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo
- Date of birth: 21 July 1996
- Place of birth: Camberwell, London, United Kingdom
- Position: Midfielder
Joe Aribo is an English-Nigerian football player for Premier League club Southampton and the Nigeria national team. He commenced his club career at Staines Town and has since played for numerous other clubs, such as Charlton Athletic and Rangers.
22. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
- Full name: Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele-Bashiru
- Date of birth: 6 February 2001
- Place of birth: Hamburg, Germany
- Position: Midfielder
Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele-Bashiru is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Serie A club Lazio on loan from Turkish side Hatayspor. He made his senior debut on 5 September 2020 in the EFL Cup and has been playing for the Nigeria national team since 2023.
23. Ibrahim Olawoyin
- Full name: Ibrahim Olawoyin
- Date of birth: 1 December 1997
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Position: Attacking midfielder
Ibrahim Olawoyin is an attacking midfielder for Süper Lig club Çaykur Rizespor and the Nigeria national football team. He previously played for the Abia Comets, Abia Warriors, Rangers International and Ankara Keçiörengücü.
24. Ademola Lookman
- Full name: Ademola Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman
- Date of birth: 20 October 1997
- Place of birth: Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom
- Position: Left winger
The English-Nigerian footballer plays for Serie A club Atalanta and the Nigerian national team. He made his senior debut in 2015, playing for Charlton Athletic, and has since played for numerous other teams, such as Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester City.
25. Moses Simon
- Full name: Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon
- Date of birth: 12 July 1995
- Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria
- Position: Left winger
Moses Simon is a forward or left winger for Ligue 1 club Nantes and the Nigeria national team. He made his in the Super Eagles on 25 March 2015 in an international friendly match against Uganda. Before that, he played for Trenčín, Gent and Levante.
26. Victor Osimhen
- Full name: Victor James Osimhen
- Date of birth: 29 December 1998
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Position: Centre forward
Victor Osimhen plays for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team. He is widely considered among the best players in the world and is recognised for his elite finishing, pace, strength and athleticism. He has represented the Super Eagles since 2017 and has also played for numerous international football teams, including VfL Wolfsburg and Charleroi.
27. Kelechi Iheanacho
- Full name: Kelechi Promise Iheanacho
- Date of birth: 3 October 1996
- Place of birth: Imo, Nigeria
- Position: Centre forward
Kelechi Iheanacho has represented the Nigeria national football team for almost ten years since 2015. He last played for Premier League club Leicester City and will leave the club as a free agent in July 2024. He also played for Manchester City between 2015 and 2017.
28. Paul Onuachu
- Full name: Ebere Paul Onuachu
- Date of birth: 28 May 1994
- Place of birth: Owerri, Nigeria
- Position: Centre forward
Paul Onuachu is a Nigerian professional soccer player for Premier League club Southampton and the Nigeria national team. He was voted Belgian Footballer of the Year and won the country's top-scoring Golden Bull trophy.
29. Terem Moffi
- Full name: Teremas Igobor Moffi
- Date of birth: 25 May 1999
- Place of birth: Calabar, Nigeria
- Position: Centre forward
Terem Moffi has played for the Nigerian national football team since 2021. He debuted with the Super Eagles on 4 June 2021 during a match against Cameroon. Terem also plays for Ligue 1 club Nice, where he has played since 2023.
30. Umar Sadiq
- Full name: Umar Sadiq Mesbah
- Date of birth: 2 February 1997
- Place of birth: Kaduna, Nigeria
- Position: Centre forward
Umar Sadiq is a striker for La Liga club Real Sociedad and the Nigeria national team. He previously represented the Nigeria national under-23 team and was part of the squad that won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
31. Cyriel Dessers
- Full name: Cyriel Kolawole Dessers
- Date of birth: 8 December 1994
- Place of birth: Tongeren, Belgium
- Position: Centre forward
Cyriel Kolawole Dessers is a professional footballer who is a forward for Scottish Premiership club Rangers and the Nigeria national team. He made his senior international debut in October 2020 in a friendly match with Tunisia.
32. Victor Boniface
- Full name: Victor Okoh Boniface
- Date of birth: 23 December 2000
- Place of birth: Akure, Nigeria
- Position: Centre forward
Victor Boniface is a striker for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Nigeria national team. He is well-known for his pace, strength, dribbling ability, finishing and work ethic. Boniface made his debut for the Nigeria senior team on 10 September 2023.
33. Ahmed Musa
- Full name: Ahmed Musa
- Date of birth: 14 October 1992
- Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria
- Position: Right winger
Musa has represented the Nigeria national team internationally since 2010. He began his career in the GBS Football Academy and has since played for various clubs, such as Leicester City, Al Nassr and Fatih Karagümrük. He last played as a forward and Winger for Sivasspor.
Who is the coach of the Nigeria national football team?
Finidi George, a former football player, is the current head coach of the Nigeria national football team. He replaced Jose Peseiro and was officially unveiled in May 2024.
Who is the captain of the Nigeria national football team?
William Troost-Ekong is the captain of the Nigerian national football team. He has led the team through several major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup qualifiers.
How many gold medals has Nigeria won in the Olympics?
The nation has won a total of three gold medals in the history of the Olympics. They include:
- 1996 – Men's Football (Atlanta Olympics)
- 1996 – Chioma Ajunwa in Women's Long Jump (Atlanta Olympics)
- 2000 – Women's 4x400m Relay Team (Sydney Olympics)
Most of these Nigerian national football team players have gone on to play for various international teams that compete in the UEFA Europa League, Spanish La Liga, Bundesliga, and English Premier League. They have also represented the nation in various tournaments, including the AFCON and World Cup.
