Victor Osimhen's estimated weekly wage at Galatasaray places him at the top of Nigeria's footballer salary rankings for the 2026/27 season

Ademola Lookman's move to Atletico Madrid has pushed his reported earnings to over €240,000 per week in fixed gross wages

Alex Iwobi is among the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in England, with Capology estimating his Fulham wage at £110,000 per week

Nigerian footballers continue to command lucrative contracts across Europe and beyond, with top Super Eagles stars earning hundreds of thousands of euros or pounds every week.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi are among the leading names when it comes to reported salaries, reflecting their importance to their clubs and the value they bring to the game.

Nigeria's leading Super Eagles stars are commanding some of the most eye-catching wages in European football. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

While clubs rarely disclose every detail of individual contracts, salary-tracking platform Capology provides estimates of players’ gross wages.

These figures offer a useful guide to what some of Nigeria’s biggest football names earn.

Victor Osimhen leads Nigeria’s top earners

Osimhen is among the highest-paid Nigerian footballers following his permanent move to Galatasaray from Napoli.

According to Capology, the Super Eagles striker earns an estimated €360,577 per week in fixed gross wages for the 2026/27 season, excluding bonuses.

That amounts to approximately €18.75 million annually before additional incentives.

His contract reflects his status as one of the most sought-after strikers in European football.

Osimhen has established himself as a major attacking figure at Galatasaray, where his goalscoring ability and physical presence have made him a central part of the club’s ambitions.

His reported earnings also place him among the leading earners in the Turkish Super Lig. Capology’s salary profile provides the estimated figures and contract details.

Ademola Lookman earns big at Atletico Madrid

Lookman is another Nigerian star whose earnings have risen following his move to Atletico Madrid.

Capology estimates that the winger earns €240,385 per week in fixed gross wages for the 2026/27 campaign, excluding bonuses.

His estimated annual fixed salary stands at €12.5 million.

Lookman’s reputation grew considerably after his performances for Atalanta, particularly his hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final.

His move to Atletico placed him at another major European club and strengthened his position among Nigeria’s most prominent footballers.

Performance-related payments could increase his total earnings beyond the fixed weekly figure. His Capology profile outlines the salary estimate.

Alex Iwobi remains one of Nigeria’s top earners

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi also features prominently in the salary rankings.

Capology estimates his fixed gross wages at £110,000 per week for the 2026/27 season, equivalent to £5.72 million annually before bonuses.

Iwobi has become an important player for Fulham in the Premier League, bringing versatility, experience and attacking quality to the midfield.

His long career in English football, including spells at Arsenal and Everton, has helped establish him among Nigeria’s most recognisable players.

His reported salary puts him among the highest-paid Nigerian footballers based in England. Capology’s Iwobi profile lists his estimated weekly and annual wages.

What the salary figures really mean

These reported figures are not necessarily the amounts players take home after tax.

Gross wages are calculated before deductions, while bonuses, image rights, sponsorship agreements and other commercial earnings may be separate.

Salary databases also use different methods, meaning published estimates can vary between sources. Osimhen’s contract, for example, has been reported with additional bonuses that can increase his overall package.

Nevertheless, the available estimates show the financial scale of the contracts commanded by Nigeria’s leading footballers.

How much Osimhen pays to hire a private jet

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s private-jet trip to Lagos, including the reported cost of flying home from Istanbul.

The Galatasaray striker is said to spend up to ₦81 million on each trip. But for Osimhen, Lagos is more than a homecoming destination: “Lagos is my Miami,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng