V (Kim Taehyung) is the richest member of BTS, with an estimated net worth of $40–50 million — a fortune built on solo music, high-profile luxury brand deals, and his share of HYBE equity. After all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service and reunited in 2025, the group's collective wealth is climbing faster than ever.

Some of BTS's richest members, ranked by net worth. Photo: iMBC, The Chosunilbo JNS, Han Myung-Gu, Ian Maule, KCNA/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

V (Kim Taehyung) leads with an estimated $40–50 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Finance Monthly.

leads with an estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Finance Monthly. Jung Kook is the runner-up, with an estimated $35 million net worth.

is the runner-up, with an estimated net worth. The range across all seven members runs from approximately $20 million (Jin) at the lower end to $50 million (V) at the top.

at the lower end to at the top. BTS as a group has a collective net worth estimated between $200 million and $600 million , depending on the source.

has a collective net worth estimated between , depending on the source. All members completed their mandatory military service in mid-2025 and are now fully discharged and focused on their group comeback.

Methodology

Our rankings are based on aggregated estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Finance Monthly, and Grey Journal, cross-referenced with figures from Republic World and Sportskeeda. Net worth totals include group earnings, solo music revenue, brand endorsements, HYBE stock holdings, and real estate assets. All figures are estimates — celebrity finances are not publicly disclosed in full — and reflect the most up-to-date data available at the time of publishing.

BTS members' net worth at a glance

BTS's combined net worth is estimated between $200 million and $250 million as of 2026, according to aggregated reports from Finance Monthly and multiple K-pop financial trackers. The table below summarises each member's estimated individual net worth and primary income drivers.

# Stage Name Real Name Est. Net Worth Key Income Sources 1 V Kim Taehyung $40–50M Solo music, Celine/Cartier deals, HYBE equity 2 Jung Kook Jeon Jungkook ~$35M Solo music, Calvin Klein, streaming royalties 3 J-Hope Jung Hoseok $30–50+M Solo tours, Louis Vuitton, high-end real estate, royalties 4 Suga Min Yoongi $25–30M Songwriting/producing royalties, Agust D projects 5 RM Kim Namjoon ~$22–25M BTS leadership, art investments, 200+ writing royalties 6 Jimin Park Jimin $20–22M Solo albums, Dior/Tiffany & Co. deals 7 Jin Kim Seokjin ~$20M Group earnings, restaurant venture, Gucci/FRED deals

7. Jin — Kim Seokjin (~$20 million)

Jin of BTS attends Netflix's "Kian's Bizarre B&B" Press Conference. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Seokjin

Kim Seokjin Date of birth: 4 December 1992

4 December 1992 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Role: Vocalist

Vocalist Instagram: @jin

@jin Est. net worth: ~$20 million

Jin takes a slightly different path from his bandmates. As the eldest member, he was the first to complete military service and the first to return to public life. He has leaned into variety show appearances, food-related business ventures, and brand deals with Gucci, Alo Yoga, and French jeweller FRED.

Jin co-owns a Japanese restaurant with his brother, and his property holdings are estimated at around $5 million. Each member of BTS was granted 68,385 HYBE shares prior to the company's 2020 IPO. While Jin previously sold a portion of his shares in late 2021 (selling 16,000 shares for roughly $4.5 million), his remaining equity stake and steady post-discharge brand partnerships continue to underpin his fortune.

6. Jimin — Park Jimin (~$20–22 million)

Jimin of BTS attends the 2018 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Jimin

Park Jimin Date of birth: 13 October 1995

13 October 1995 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Role: Vocalist, dancer

Vocalist, dancer Instagram: @j.m

@j.m Est. net worth: ~$20–22 million

Jimin broke through as a solo artist with Face (2023), which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, followed by Muse in 2024. His Dior and Tiffany & Co. partnerships place him squarely in the luxury tier of K-pop endorsements, and he added Korean beauty brand LADOR to his deal sheet in late 2025.

While early reports highlighted the equity held by the group's younger line, regulatory filings show that several BTS members—including RM, Jin, and J-Hope—divested parts of their HYBE shares in late 2021 before the group's temporary hiatus. Jimin's consistent brand activity, major endorsement deals, and growing solo streaming catalogue continue pushing his net worth upward post-reunion.

5. RM — Kim Namjoon (~$22–25 million)

RM of BTS attends a press conference for the release of BTS's Third Album, 'LOVE YOURSELF: Tear'. Photo: THE FACT

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Namjoon

Kim Namjoon Date of birth: 12 September 1994

12 September 1994 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Role: Leader, rapper

Leader, rapper Instagram: @rkive

@rkive Est. net worth: ~$22–25 million

RM's personal art collection, featuring works from Korean and international artists, is considered a significant investment asset. RM has an estimated net worth of $22–25 million. He is the main creative brain behind over 200 BTS songs, which means he earns steady royalty checks from his writing and producing work.

Asked what he wishes to do most after military discharge, RM said he wants to make music and return to the stage quickly. Some outlets place him as the outright richest BTS member once HYBE equity and songwriting royalties are fully factored in.

4. Suga — Min Yoongi ($25–30 million)

Suga of the boy band BTS, aka Bangtan Boys, is seen at 'The Devil's Deal' VIP Screening. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Min Yoongi

Min Yoongi Date of birth: 9 March 1993

9 March 1993 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Role: Rapper, songwriter, producer

Rapper, songwriter, producer Instagram: @agustd

@agustd Est. net worth: $25–30 million

Min Yoongi, known as Suga, reportedly has a net worth similar to J-Hope, estimated at around $70 million. His wealth comes primarily from prolific songwriting and production credits across BTS's discography, plus his acclaimed solo output under the Agust D alias.

During the hiatus, Suga released multiple Agust D projects that generated independent album sales, streaming royalties, and associated merchandise revenue. The record producer chose to perform public service in lieu of military service, completing his duties last among the seven members in June 2025.

3. J-Hope — Jung Hoseok ($30–50+ million)

J-Hope of BTS attends the press conference for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jung Hoseok

Jung Hoseok Date of birth: 18 February 1994

18 February 1994 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Role: Rapper, dancer

Rapper, dancer Instagram: @uarmyhope

@uarmyhope Est. net worth: $30–50 million+

J-Hope has long been considered one of the wealthiest BTS members due to his early solo success, high-profile real estate investments, and extensive songwriting credits. Real estate plays a major role in his fortune; he owns multiple luxury properties in Seoul, including high-value units in the prestigious Seoul Forest Trimage and Nine One Hannam complexes.

The South Korean rapper also earns heavily through songwriting, music production, and major brand partnerships, including his role as Louis Vuitton's House Ambassador. As the first member to officially release a solo studio album (Jack in the Box) and perform headline festival sets, his ongoing tour revenues and royalty streams keep his actual net worth near the top of the group.

2. Jung Kook — Jeon Jungkook (~$35 million)

Jungkook visits SiriusXM. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeon Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook Date of birth: 1 September 1997

1 September 1997 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Role: Main vocalist

Main vocalist Instagram: @mnijungkook

@mnijungkook Est. net worth: $35 million

Jungkook stands as the second-richest member of BTS. His net worth is estimated at about $35 million. His first solo hit was the album Golden, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200. A global face of Calvin Klein, a major portion of his income also comes from brand deals, besides songwriting, streaming royalties, and BTS album and tour revenues.

As one of three members who reportedly held all of their original HYBE share allotments through 2025, Jungkook earned a spot on South Korea's list of top 100 stockholders under 30. Still the youngest BTS member, his earning trajectory is the steepest of the group.

1. V — Kim Taehyung ($40–50 million)

V of BTS attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyung Date of birth: 30 December 1995

30 December 1995 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Role: Vocalist, dancer

Vocalist, dancer Instagram: @thv

@thv Est. net worth: $40–50 million

V is a South Korean actor, singer, and songwriter with a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (updated August 2026). As of 2025, V's estimated net worth is between $40 million and $45 million based on Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and other sources, with wealth stemming from group royalties, solo music, brand work, and real estate.

Between his Layover solo success and his role as the face of Celine and Cartier, he is comfortably the group's wealthiest member. Besides music, he has over 66 million Instagram followers and reportedly earns $70,000 to $840,000 for a single sponsored post. V also owns a grand apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district worth over $4.57 million. V, speaking after his military discharge, said:

I have remade my mind and body, and now I want to run to ARMY as quickly as I can.

FAQs

Who is the richest BTS member?

Kim Taehyung, known as V, is BTS's wealthiest member. According to media reports, his net worth is estimated at approximately $40 million, with some sources placing it as high as $50 million. His solo album Layover, luxury brand partnerships with Celine and Cartier, and HYBE equity all contribute to his lead.

Who is richer, Taylor Swift or BTS?

Singer Taylor Swift is significantly richer than any individual BTS member—and worth more than the group combined. Her net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion, driven by the historical success of The Eras Tour, a music catalogue valued at over $600 million, and an extensive real estate portfolio worth over $125 million.

By contrast, V—the richest individual BTS member according to recent estimates—is worth approximately $40–50 million. As a group, BTS's collective net worth of $200–250 million (with total group asset valuations reaching up to $600 million) still falls well short of Swift's personal fortune.

Is BTS worth $3.6 billion?

BTS's collective net worth is widely cited at around $600 million, while the $3.6 billion figure typically refers to BTS's estimated annual contribution to the South Korean economy — not the group's personal wealth. Individual member estimates put the group's combined personal net worth between $200 million and $250 million as of early 2026, making $3.6 billion a significant overstatement of their personal fortunes.

Who is richer, BLACKPINK or BTS?

BTS members hold a clear financial edge over BLACKPINK. While BLACKPINK is massive, they trail behind BTS members, who average higher individual net worths due to HYBE equity. This is largely because BLACKPINK members do not hold equity stakes in YG Entertainment the way BTS members do with HYBE. BLACKPINK's collective net worth is estimated at $140–160 million, compared to BTS's $200–250 million-plus.

How did BTS make their money?

BTS is not just a boy band — it has evolved into a global brand. The group's net worth comes from multiple sources, including album and concert sales, merchandise, brand partnerships, and streaming revenue. Their Love Yourself World Tour in 2019 raked in roughly $170 million. Each member also holds shares in HYBE, having received shares when HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) went public in October 2020.

BTS' net worth reflects years of music success, lucrative brand partnerships, solo ventures and HYBE equity. With all seven members having completed their mandatory military service and reunited, major comeback projects, global stadium tours and luxury brand deals could further strengthen their financial standing and commercial influence.

We also highlighted the richest K-pop idols, ranking their estimated fortunes and showing how music, brand deals, and business ventures have shaped their wealth.

The gap at the top is striking: J.Y. Park's estimated $200–250 million fortune is about five times that of runner-up Kim Jaejoong. Find out why company ownership, rather than performing alone, has made all the difference.

Source: Legit.ng