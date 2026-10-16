The Abu Dhabi Residents Office listed the family members that Green Visa holders can sponsor for residence in the emirate

The Abu Dhabi Green Visa is valid for five years and covers professionals, freelancers, investors, and partners

Green Visa holders enjoy more benefits than standard residence visa holders, including the ability to sponsor sons up to age 25

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office has outlined the categories of family members that holders of the Abu Dhabi Green Visa can sponsor for residence in the emirate, offering a key advantage over the standard UAE residence visa.

The Green Visa is a self-sponsored long-term residence permit designed for international talents who do not need an employer to live in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi lists two relatives foreigners can bring over on residence visas. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

It is valid for five years and is open to professionals, freelancers, investors, and partners operating in Abu Dhabi's high-growth sectors.

Abu Dhabi: Family members Green Visa holders can sponsor

According to the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, Green Visa holders are permitted to sponsor the following family members for residence:

1. Sons up to the age of 25.

2. Unmarried daughters, regardless of age.

This is broader than what is typically available under a standard UAE residence visa, giving Green Visa holders greater flexibility to keep their families together in the emirate.

Who the Abu Dhabi Green Visa is for

The Green Visa targets talented individuals across several categories, allowing them to live, work, and invest in Abu Dhabi without relying on an employer for sponsorship. The Abu Dhabi Residents Office describes the emirate as an ideal base given its lifestyle, cultural diversity, and economic opportunities.

The visa covers a range of applicant types, including skilled professionals, freelancers who operate independently, and those who invest or hold business partnerships within Abu Dhabi. Each category comes with its own eligibility criteria.

The office noted, however, that submission of nomination requests for some categories is currently unavailable through the Abu Dhabi Residents Office portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Abu Dhabi had published the monthly income that skilled foreigners must earn to qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa.

Abu Dhabi remote work visa financial requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi had shared the minimum amount that foreigners must make every month to be eligible for its remote work visa.

According to the official guidance, the visa is valid for one year and is open to individuals who work remotely for an employer or entity based outside the UAE.

Beyond meeting the income requirement, prospective visa holders must gather specific documents before applying.

Source: Legit.ng