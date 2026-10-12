Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped its 12-season run on HBO in April 2024, but the money questions live on. Larry David was always the richest person in the room—by a comical margin. His estimated net worth of $400 million dwarfs every other series regular, with the next-wealthiest main cast member, Ted Danson, sitting at roughly $80 million. From David's eight-figure seasons to J.B. Smoove's breakout role, here is the full cast ranked by net worth.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's net worth. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Larry David tops the list at an estimated $400 million net worth — roughly five times that of any other series regular.

tops the list at an estimated net worth — roughly five times that of any other series regular. Ted Danson , a recurring presence in later seasons, is the show's second-wealthiest face at an estimated $80 million .

, a recurring presence in later seasons, is the show's second-wealthiest face at an estimated . Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene) is estimated at $20 million ; Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David) at $16 million .

(Jeff Greene) is estimated at ; (Cheryl David) at . The overall range runs from Larry David's $400 million down to J.B. Smoove's $6 million for the core five cast members.

down to for the core five cast members. Susie Essman is the lowest-earning series regular, with an estimated net worth of $8 million, built primarily on Curb and stand-up comedy.

Methodology

Rankings are based on estimated net worth, drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and corroborating entertainment finance sources. Where figures vary across sources, the most frequently cited and recently updated estimate is used. Salary-per-episode figures come from Forbes and entertainment reporting; because HBO does not publicly disclose contracts, treat per-episode figures as estimates. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing.

Cast net worth summary

Here is a snapshot of the five core Curb Your Enthusiasm cast members plus one prominent recurring star, ranked from lowest to highest net worth.

Rank Name Role Estimated Net Worth Seasons Active 6 J.B. Smoove Leon Black $6 million 6–12 (2007–2024) 5 Susie Essman Susie Greene $8 million 1–12 (2000–2024) 4 Cheryl Hines Cheryl David $16 million 1–12 (2000–2024) 3 Jeff Garlin Jeff Greene $20 million 1–12 (2000–2024) 2 Ted Danson Himself (recurring) $80 million 1–12 (2000–2024) 1 Larry David Larry David $400 million 1–12 (2000–2024)

6. J.B. Smoove — Leon Black ($6 million)

US comedic actor J. B. Smoove arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jerry Angelo Brooks

Jerry Angelo Brooks Date of birth: 16 December 1965

16 December 1965 Age: 60 (as of October 2026)

60 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Leon Black

Leon Black Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Instagram: @ohsnapjbsmoove

J.B. Smoove, born Jerry Angelo Brooks, is an American comedian, actor, and writer who began his career on Def Comedy Jam before writing and performing on Saturday Night Live from 2003 to 2006. He joined Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2007 and remained through the 2024 finale.

Beyond Curb, Smoove portrayed Julius Dell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He is one of the most active cast members post-finale and launched a comedy advertising agency, The First Darrin, in 2025.

5. Susie Essman — Susie Greene ($8 million)

Susie Essman attends the premiere of "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York". Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Susan Essman

Susan Essman Date of birth: 31 May 1955

31 May 1955 Age: 71 (as of October 2026)

71 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Susie Greene

Susie Greene Net worth: $8 million

$8 million Instagram: @ officialsusieessman

Susie Essman is an American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, and producer, best known for her long-running role as Susie Greene on Curb Your Enthusiasm. She is also recognised as the voice of Mittens in Bolt (2008) and as Bobbi Wexler on Broad City (2015–2019).

Early in her career, Essman performed stand-up in New York clubs, sharing stages with comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock before gaining wider recognition. Most of her income has come from starring as the foul-mouthed Susie Greene on Curb, as well as her stand-up career, including numerous appearances on the Comedy Central Roasts.

4. Cheryl Hines — Cheryl David ($16 million)

Cheryl Hines attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cheryl Ruth Hines

Cheryl Ruth Hines Date of birth: 21 September 1965

21 September 1965 Age: 60 (as of October 2026)

60 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Cheryl David

Cheryl David Net worth: $16 million

$16 million Emmy nominations: 2 (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

Cheryl Ruth Hines is an American actress and comedian who portrayed Cheryl David on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm across all 12 seasons from 2000 to 2024, earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Cheryl Hines portrays Larry's wife-turned-ex-wife. The pair were married for the show's first five seasons, before separating in the middle of Season 6, with their divorce finalised in the Season 8 premiere.

Hines remained a core cast member for the show's entire 24-year run, including Season 11 (2021) and Season 12 (2024). Her net worth of around $16 million comes from acting, directing, producing, and endorsements.

3. Jeff Garlin — Jeff Greene ($20 million)

Jeff Garlin attends the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO Original series "Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness". Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeffrey Todd Garlin

Jeffrey Todd Garlin Date of birth: 5 June 1962

5 June 1962 Age: 64 (as of October 2026)

64 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Jeff Greene (manager and best friend)

Jeff Greene (manager and best friend) Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Also known for: The Goldbergs (ABC, 2013–2022)

Jeff Garlin is best known for playing Jeff Greene on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Murray Goldberg on ABC's The Goldbergs. Garlin joined the series because he had an office next to Larry David's at Castle Rock Entertainment—he actually suggested filming the original HBO special and encouraged David to shoot it when he was planning to return to stand-up.

Jeff Garlin has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2025, built from his comedy and television career. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Garlin must pay $80,000 in spousal support as long as Curb Your Enthusiasm runs, reducing to $35,000 after it ends.

2. Ted Danson — Himself ($80 million)

Ted Danson attends AMC Century City in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Edward Bridge Danson III

Edward Bridge Danson III Date of birth: 29 December 1947

29 December 1947 Age: 78 (as of October 2026)

78 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Ted Danson (as himself, recurring)

Ted Danson (as himself, recurring) Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Major credits: Cheers, The Good Place, CSI

Edward Bridge Danson III is an acclaimed American actor best known for his iconic role as Sam Malone on NBC's Cheers, earning him two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. On Curb, Ted Danson played a recurring satirical version of himself alongside Larry David, appearing periodically across all 12 seasons from the show's inaugural season in 2000 through its series finale in 2024.

Danson's major wealth stems from his extensive television career outside of Curb: he earned $450,000 per episode in the final seasons of Cheers (totalling around $12 million per season), $250,000 per episode on CSI, and continues to earn millions annually from sitcom syndication.

1. Larry David — Larry David ($400 million)

Larry David seen at the Hollywood Legion Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lawrence Gene David

Lawrence Gene David Date of birth: 2 July 1947

2 July 1947 Age: 79 (as of October 2026)

79 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Larry David (creator, writer, lead actor)

Larry David (creator, writer, lead actor) Net worth: $400 million

$400 million Estimated Curb salary (final seasons): ~$1 million per episode

Larry David is an American comedian, writer, actor, director, and television producer who made his fortune as co-creator of Seinfeld and creator and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Larry earned most of his net worth through his ownership stake in the backend syndication royalties generated by Seinfeld—by the time the show sold into syndication, he and Jerry Seinfeld each owned 15% of the show's backend equity.

HBO gave David creative freedom to work when and how he chose, and Forbes estimates David could earn as much as $1 million per episode during the final season. It has not been fully disclosed how much Larry made in the early days of Curb; however, for the 2023 season, Larry David reportedly made $20 million.

FAQs

Where can you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm?

All 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to stream on HBO Max, or to buy on Fandango. The show aired exclusively on HBO from its October 2000 premiere through the series finale on 7 April 2024.

How unscripted is Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Very. Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes don't have a traditional script. Instead, Larry David writes a story outline that breaks down each scene's narrative beats and the characters' motivations—and the actors improvise all the dialogue on set. The improvisational style means they shoot around 30 hours of footage per episode, which editors then cut down to a half-hour show.

When did Cheryl Hines leave Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Cheryl Hines never left Curb Your Enthusiasm; she appeared regularly in all 12 seasons from 2000 until the series finale in April 2024. However, her relationship with Larry David grew distant after the series ended. During an October 2025 appearance on the Hot Mics podcast, Hines said they hadn't spoken since the finale, explaining that while she still cares for David, political differences over her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., created distance between them.

Was Vince Vaughn on Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Yes. Vince Vaughn plays Freddy Funkhouser, Marty Funkhouser's (Bob Einstein) half-brother. The character was first introduced in Season 10. In the Season 12 episode "The Dream Scheme," which aired on 17 March 2024, Vaughn appeared alongside Larry David in what became one of the season's final notable guest turns.

How much did Larry David make from Curb Your Enthusiasm overall?

Larry's role in Curb Your Enthusiasm was writer, creator, and lead actor, so he earned income from multiple revenue streams each season. Thanks to syndication, royalties, merchandise, and video sales, David makes an estimated $40 million to $50 million per year from Seinfeld alone—with Curb adding substantially on top through his per-episode salary and ownership stake in the show.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm cast has built impressive fortunes through comedy, television and other entertainment ventures. Larry David leads with an estimated net worth of $400 million, while Ted Danson, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove have earned millions through their respective careers. Although most cast members' exact salaries remain private, their success on and beyond the HBO series highlights the financial rewards of a long-running television career.

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Source: Legit.ng