Immigration New Zealand has officially announced changes to the Green List that will take effect from March 8, 2027

17 occupations will be dropped from the Work to Residence Visa pathway as new SMC routes now cover the same roles

Special education teachers, Sterilisation Technicians and Career Counsellors will also face separate changes under the updated rules

Immigration New Zealand has announced that 17 occupations will be removed from the Green List's Work to Residence Visa pathway starting March 8, 2027, following the introduction of new Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) pathways in August 2026.

The authority published the full details of the changes on November 3, 2026, explaining that the removal is meant to cut duplication between residence routes and keep the Green List aligned with New Zealand's immigration and workforce priorities.

New Zealand names 17 jobs set to lose access to Green List residence pathway. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

17 occupations removed from work to residence visa

The following 13 occupations will shift to the SMC Trades and Technician pathway:

1. Building Associate (Building Construction Supervisor).

2. Automotive Electrician.

3. Diesel Motor Mechanic (including Heavy Vehicle Inspector).

4. Motor Mechanic (General).

5. Motorcycle Mechanic.

6. Panel Beater.

7. Vehicle Painter.

8. Metal Fabricator.

9. Welder.

10. Fitter (General).

11. Fitter and Turner.

12. Fitter-Welder.

13. Metal Machinist (First Class).

The remaining four occupations will move to the SMC Skilled Work Experience pathway:

14. Crane, Hoist or Lift Operator.

15. Telecommunications Technician.

16. Paving Plant Operator.

17. Pressure Welder.

Workers in these roles may still qualify for residence through the relevant SMC pathway if they meet its qualification, work experience, and wage requirements. Immigration New Zealand noted that for many experienced workers, the SMC pathways could offer a more accessible route to residence, including lower wage thresholds and shorter New Zealand work requirements.

However, the authority cautioned that the new pathways have different eligibility conditions and may not suit everyone.

Employers can continue hiring migrants in these occupations through the Accredited Employer Work Visa, though they will lose Green List-specific benefits such as labour market test exemptions and priority processing for job checks.

Transitional arrangements will apply for workers who had already begun accumulating qualifying work experience before March 8, 2027. Those individuals may continue counting that time towards the existing 24-month Work to Residence Visa requirement, provided they satisfy all other residence conditions.

New Zealand: Other changes to the Green List

Four special education teaching roles, covering Special Needs Teachers, Teachers of the Hearing Impaired, Teachers of the Sight Impaired, and Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified, will move from the Work to Residence pathway to the Straight to Residence pathway.

This means eligible applicants in those roles will be able to apply directly for residence without first completing two years of qualifying work in New Zealand.

Eligibility for Sterilisation Technicians on the Green List will also be narrowed to graduate and registered members of the New Zealand Sterile Sciences Association.

Career Counsellor will be removed from the Tier 1 Straight to Residence pathway altogether. The occupation was added when allied healthcare roles were included on the Green List but was considered a poor fit with the original purpose of those inclusions. Career Counsellors may still pursue residence through the Skilled Migrant Category or another applicable pathway.

The Green List is expected to undergo a broader review later in 2027.

Legit.ng reported that New Zealand named nine care sector occupations eligible for permanent residency.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand excluded six occupations from its skilled-residence pathways.

New Zealand adds 47 jobs for work visa route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand added 47 occupations foreigners can use for work visa applications.

New Zealand Immigration said the update covers occupations at skill levels 1 to 3 on the NOL, which groups similar jobs by tasks and responsibilities.

The scale runs from level 1, the most skilled, down to level 5.

Source: Legit.ng