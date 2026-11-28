Singapore has announced a new visa pathway specifically for artificial intelligence and tech professionals, set to open from January 2027

Applicants must meet strict salary and work experience criteria, including at least five years in a founder, C-suite or technical role

The pass, known as the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass, is renewable every five years under certain conditions

Singapore has introduced a dedicated route for technology and artificial intelligence (AI) professionals hoping to live and work in the country, raising the stakes for top global talent.

The Singapore Ministry of Manpower announced the AI and Tech track under the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass (ONE Pass), which will open for applications from 28 January 2027. The move is designed to attract high-calibre tech professionals and founders from around the world.

Singapore mentions a new visa pathway for tech experts. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for the ONE Pass AI track

To be considered under the new track, candidates must have earned at least S$30,000 (N31,683,208) per month for 12 consecutive months before applying. Of that figure, at least S$22,500 (N23,762,406) must come from a fixed monthly salary, while the remainder may include vested non-cash components such as Employee Stock Options (ESOP) or Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOW), subject to assessment by the ministry.

Applicants must also demonstrate at least five cumulative years of experience, within the past decade, in either a founder or C-suite role at a tech firm or in a hands-on technical capacity such as a senior software engineering position.

The company an applicant currently works for, or last worked for, must also meet certain thresholds. Qualifying employers include tech companies, tech divisions within larger organisations, or tech-focused venture capital firms with a valuation or market capitalisation of at least US$500 million (N681.19 billion), annual revenue of at least US$200 million (N272.48 billion), or at least US$500 million (NN681.19 billion) in assets under management. Tech start-ups that have raised at least US$30 million in funding also qualify.

Candidates drawing salaries from more than one employer during the qualifying 12-month window must ensure the full S$30,000 (NN31,683,208) monthly threshold is met by a single employer rather than a combined figure across multiple sources.

Renewal conditions for pass holders

Once granted, the ONE Pass is valid and renewable for five years at a time. To qualify for renewal, a pass holder must either have maintained an average fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 throughout their five years in Singapore, or have founded and be actively operating a Singapore-registered company that employs at least five local workers, each earning at or above the prevailing Employment Pass minimum qualifying salary.

Existing pass holders who switch to the AI and Tech track must also have worked in Singapore for a minimum of one year before applying.

Full eligibility details are available on the Ministry of Manpower's official ONE Pass eligibility page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore named 12 pieces of equipment travellers are prohibited from bringing into the country.

Singapore scraps special work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced its decision to scrap the Tech.Pass, a flexible work visa for established tech entrepreneurs, senior leaders and experts, from January 28, 2027.

The pass allowed holders to run businesses, work for companies and take on other roles without switching visas. A new ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track is set to replace it, with Singapore promising more attractive terms.

Source: Legit.ng