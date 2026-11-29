WhatsApp plans to launch a Travel eSIM feature, letting international travellers buy and manage mobile data plans in the app

Users can choose destination-specific packages, install the eSIM and keep their existing WhatsApp number while travelling

Nigeria’s launch date remains unconfirmed as WhatsApp prepares a gradual rollout in selected markets

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is set to transform how international travellers access mobile internet with the introduction of its Travel eSIM feature, allowing millions of users to purchase and install mobile data plans directly from the messaging platform.

The innovation could help travellers avoid the inconvenience of searching for local SIM cards, visiting telecommunications stores or relying on expensive international roaming services when travelling abroad.

WhatsApp unveils new feature, plans to launch eSIM for international travellers. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The Meta-owned messaging platform announced the feature on November 26, 2026, revealing plans to introduce the service in selected countries for Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp is collaborating with several telecommunications and connectivity providers, including Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon and 1Global, to deliver the service across multiple destinations.

WhatsApp simplifies internet access for international travellers

According to WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature will allow users to purchase, install and manage international mobile data plans without leaving the messaging application.

An eSIM is a digital alternative to a physical SIM card, enabling users with compatible smartphones to access mobile networks without inserting another SIM.

One major advantage of the WhatsApp Travel eSIM is that users can retain their existing WhatsApp accounts and phone numbers while accessing internet services abroad.

Travellers will also be able to install the eSIM once and purchase additional data plans for subsequent trips.

How to access WhatsApp Travel eSIM on Android

Once the feature becomes available, Android users can follow these steps to access the service:

Open WhatsApp on a compatible Android smartphone.

Navigate to Settings and select Account.

Tap the Travel eSIM option.

Search for your intended travel destination.

Browse the available country-specific, regional or global data packages.

Select a preferred data plan.

The platform will provide different coverage options, allowing travellers to choose packages based on their destinations, budgets and travel duration.

How to purchase a WhatsApp Travel eSIM data plan

After selecting a destination, users will be presented with fixed and unlimited data packages, depending on availability.

Fixed data packages will offer specified data allowances and validity periods, while unlimited packages will provide internet access throughout the subscription period, subject to applicable provider terms.

Users can select their preferred package and tap the Buy Plan button to proceed.

WhatsApp will subsequently display a transaction summary containing the destination, subscription details and total purchase price.

However, prices appearing in preliminary demonstrations are indicative and may change before the official rollout.

How to install and activate WhatsApp Travel eSIM

After completing the purchase, users can select the Install eSIM option to begin the installation process.

WhatsApp recommends using a stable Wi-Fi connection and keeping the application open until installation is completed.

A green checkmark will confirm successful installation. Travellers can then activate the eSIM upon arrival at their destination.

The feature will allow users to continue exchanging messages, making calls and accessing other internet-based services without changing their WhatsApp numbers.

WhatsApp's new feature now allows users to buy and install a Travel eSIM on Android devices Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: UGC

When will WhatsApp Travel eSIM arrive in Nigeria?

WhatsApp has confirmed plans for a gradual rollout across selected markets but has not disclosed the complete list of eligible countries or a specific launch date for Nigeria.

For Nigerian travellers, the feature could offer a convenient alternative to conventional roaming arrangements, potentially reducing connectivity expenses and simplifying internet access during international trips.

WhatsApp's new feature shows senders' details

Legit.ng also reported that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to identify phone numbers, email addresses, dates and locations directly from messages, making everyday conversations more convenient.

The messaging platform, owned by Meta, is rolling out smart text actions for Android and iOS users, allowing them to perform common tasks without manually copying information or switching between multiple applications.

Source: Legit.ng