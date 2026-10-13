Victor Osimhen is the highest-paid footballer in the Turkish Super League after signing a permanent deal with Galatasaray in 2025

Galatasaray confirmed Osimhen's salary jumped significantly from his loan spell figures to €21 million net per year

Ahead of Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League group stage clash with Barcelona, a salary comparison reveals a surprising gap

Victor Osimhen is earning more than Barcelona's highest-paid player, despite playing in Turkey rather than one of Europe's top five leagues, a detail that comes into sharp focus ahead of Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against the Spanish giants.

The Nigerian striker joined Galatasaray on loan in 2024, earning €6 million during that spell, before the club secured his permanent signature in 2025.

Victor Osimhen's salary compares favourably against Barcelona's highest-paid player. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

According to an official Galatasaray statement, his annual net salary rose to €21 million following the permanent move, making him the best-paid player in the Turkish Super League.

Many Nigerian fans had hoped Osimhen would land at a club in one of Europe's major leagues. Chelsea were among the clubs seriously interested during the summer of 2024.

Negotiations collapsed before the transfer deadline, with salary demands cited as a key sticking point. That breakdown ultimately led him to Turkey, where Galatasaray met his financial expectations.

Osimhen's salary vs Barcelona’s highest-paid

According to football salary-tracking website Capology, Rodri is currently Barcelona's top earner, pulling in €35,210,000 gross per year including bonuses, following his move from Manchester City.

However, Spain's tax rate of around 45% significantly reduces his take-home pay, leaving him with roughly €19 million net annually.

That figure is lower than what Osimhen pockets in Turkey, where taxation on footballer earnings is considerably more favourable. The comparison suggests that if Barcelona were to sign Osimhen today and match his current net salary, the club would need to offer approximately €40 million gross per year to make the numbers work.

Osimhen drives Ferrari to training

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen drove a Ferrari 296 GTB to Galatasaray training ahead of the Champions League match against Barcelona.

The Nigerian international has a penchant for luxury cars and owns a few, including a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Source: Legit.ng