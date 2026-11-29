NCC restricted more than 1.58 million fake or cloned IMEIs linked to new SIM cards in November

Nigeria’s device registration drive has logged 6.95 million phones and uncovered thousands of counterfeit IMEIs

Consumers can check a phone’s IMEI status by dialling *#06# and using the NCC’s *315# USSD service

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit and unregistered mobile devices, restricting more than 1.58 million unique fake or cloned International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers on new SIM cards between November 1 and 24, 2026.

The enforcement forms part of the commission’s Device Checker initiative, designed to protect unsuspecting consumers, eliminate substandard mobile devices and strengthen security across Nigeria’s telecommunications ecosystem.

NCC flags fake phones in Nigeria, releases code to check devices Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The initiative also allows Nigerians to verify the registration status of mobile devices before purchasing them, potentially saving consumers from financial losses and network restrictions.

NCC registers nearly seven million devices

Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Lagos on Friday, the NCC’s Head of Compliance Analytics and Intelligence Unit, Ayemo Omu, disclosed that the commission had recorded significant progress in its device registration exercise.

Since October, the regulator has onboarded 874 importer and dealer accounts, with 537 actively uploading their inventories.

The exercise has resulted in the registration of approximately 6.95 million devices and 14.5 million IMEIs, accounting for devices with multiple SIM capabilities.

Kano led the registration exercise with 586 accounts, followed by Lagos with 77, while the initiative has extended across 31 states.

“Growth continues,” Omu said, revealing that an additional 2.11 million devices had been registered since late October.

NCC intercepts thousands of fake phone identities

The commission disclosed that its automated verification system had intercepted more than 607,000 irregularities from approximately 8.8 million IMEI checks conducted by importers.

Among the discrepancies were incorrect formats, incomplete device specifications and 10,721 fake IMEIs absent from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) database.

However, the regulator explained that many discrepancies were administrative errors that could be corrected through resubmission.

To minimise disruptions, the NCC adopted a phased enforcement strategy, issuing 5.46 million SMS notifications to subscribers between November 15 and 24.

Following the notifications, 75,357 phones were successfully verified, while 10,737 older devices were confirmed and whitelisted, according to the Guardian.

MTN, Airtel subscribers record highest restrictions

Data presented by the commission showed that MTN accounted for the largest share of restricted SIM-device combinations, recording approximately 1.86 million, representing 52 per cent.

Airtel followed with 1.38 million restrictions, representing 39 per cent, while Glo recorded 309,000 and T2 recorded 13,000.

More than 2.8 million restrictions involved older phones with fake or invalid IMEIs paired with new SIM cards after a 24-hour grace period.

Another 742,749 restrictions were linked to fake or invalid device identities.

Kano, Kaduna lead counterfeit device hotspots

Kano recorded the highest number of mobile lines associated with fake handsets at 42,297, followed by Kaduna with 31,043, Bauchi with 28,067 and Lagos with 23,055.

Smartphones accounted for the highest number of identified IMEI cloning incidents at 18,128, followed by Wi-Fi routers with 6,532 and feature phones with 6,342.

How Nigerians can check their phones

The NCC’s Assistant Director of Wireless Network Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Kings Adeyemi, confirmed that the consumer verification service was operational across telecommunications networks.

Consumers can dial *#06# to retrieve their device’s IMEI and use the NCC’s *315# USSD service to check its verification status.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to verify devices before completing purchases and retain their purchase receipts.

NCC releases the number of fake phones in circulation in Nigeria; unveils how to check devices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The commission also plans to deepen collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regarding Point of Sale (POS) terminals while expanding market sensitisation and enforcement exercises nationwide.

The initiative underscores the regulator’s determination to protect consumers and prevent counterfeit devices from compromising Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure.

NCC warns Nigerians with 'London-used' phones

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians buying freshly imported “London-used” phones could lose mobile service if their handsets fail checks by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Under the regulator’s Device Checker and Type Approval Compliance framework, flagged devices may be disconnected from local networks after 30 cumulative days.

Source: Legit.ng