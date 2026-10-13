Emma Raducanu's net worth is estimated at $15 million, a fortune built largely off the court rather than on it. The Toronto-born, Bromley-raised British tennis star won the 2021 US Open at 18, then signed Dior and Tiffany & Co. deals that pushed her well beyond the $10 million threshold in a matter of months. Her sponsorship income continues to dwarf her prize money, making her one of the most commercially powerful young athletes on the planet.

Emma Raducanu attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle in Scotland. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Emma Raducanu's net worth is estimated at $15 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth

as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth Her Dior deal was worth approximately £2 million ($2.75 million) , signed in October 2021

was worth approximately , signed in October Tiffany & Co. was the first brand to sign her after the US Open, in September 2021

was the first brand to sign her after the US Open, in Career prize money stands at roughly $6.5 million , with her 2021 US Open win alone netting $2.5 million

stands at roughly , with her alone netting Her company, Harbour 6 Limited, manages her endorsement income and has reported multi-million-pound annual profits

Profile summary

Full name Emma Raducanu MBE Date of birth 13 November 2002 Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality British Residence Bromley, London, England Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Turned pro 2018 Career titles 1 (2021 US Open) Career-high ranking No. 10 (11 July 2022) Current ranking No. 70 (September 2026) Net worth $15 million Instagram @emmaraducanu

How did Emma Raducanu build a $15 million net worth?

With a net worth of around $15 million, Raducanu has earned roughly $6.5 million in prize money, but her wealth largely stems from high-profile sponsorships and her company Harbour 6, which manages her commercial ventures.

Raducanu was the 2021 US Open champion, becoming the first British woman to win a singles major since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships and the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a singles major title, without dropping a single set. That performance instantly transformed her into a global marketing asset.

Prize money earnings

She has earned roughly $6.5 million in career prize money, with her 2021 US Open victory alone bringing in $2.5 million.

In 2025, she amassed $1,068,016 on court, boosted by strong showings that earned $200,000 at the Miami Open, $152,000 at Wimbledon, and $82,755 at the Citi DC Open.

Although her prize money is not among the highest on the tour compared to seasoned champions, it remains a significant part of her net worth.

Harbour 6: the business behind the brand

Harbour 6 functions as the financial engine behind her endorsements, ensuring income streams are managed efficiently and profitably. Recent reports indicate Harbour 6 has turned significant profits over the past two years, highlighting her growing business savvy and diversification beyond tennis.

Her company Harbour 6 Limited reported £10 million in profit by 2022.

Five facts about British tennis player Emma Raducanu. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Raducanu's real financial success lies off the court. After her US Open win, she became one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

The Dior deal

Raducanu signed a partnership with French fashion brand Dior in October 2021, becoming one of its brand ambassadors. The deal was reportedly worth £2 million.

British tennis star Emma Raducanu promotes womenswear collections and skincare products as a brand ambassador of Dior in a deal which the Daily Mail reported was worth around £2 million (US$2.75 million).

Tiffany & Co.

Following Raducanu's historic US Open triumph, iconic US luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. became the first major brand to sign her as a brand ambassador in September 2021. Prior to the partnership, she had worn Tiffany pieces throughout her 2021 US Open campaign. GlobalData estimated the Tiffany deal to be worth $0.75 million.

The Vodafone loss and remaining deals

An HSBC billboard featuring Emma Raducanu in Wimbledon town centre during the 2024 Championships. Photo: Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Raducanu was "axed" from her $3 million annual partnership with Vodafone. Vodafone was her most lucrative sponsor, ahead of the $2 million annual deals with Dior and Tiffany & Co., and far more than the $100,000 yearly deals with sportswear companies Nike and Wilson.

After the Vodafone exit, Raducanu kept her contracts with Nike (until her February 2026 switch to Uniqlo), Evian, Tiffany & Co., Wilson, HSBC, and British Airways, in addition to signing a new deal with Emirates Airlines, reportedly worth around £1.5 million annually on its own.

The Uniqlo switch

In February 2026, Raducanu made one of her biggest commercial moves yet. British tennis star Emma Raducanu left Nike to become the newest global ambassador for Uniqlo.

According to reports from the Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast and confirmed by city analysts, the deal is valued at approximately $3.5 million annually.

The announcement, made at Fast Retailing's headquarters in Tokyo on 24 February 2026, marks one of the most significant apparel shifts in the sport since Roger Federer made the same transition in 2018.

Emma Raducanu's car

As part of her Porsche ambassadorship, which began in 2022, the luxury car brand granted her access to a $163,000 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. Raducanu has spoken warmly about driving the GT3 on track.

Emma Raducanu's current ranking

Raducanu holds a career-high singles ranking of No. 10, achieved on 11 July 2022. Her current ranking is No. 70 as of 1 September 2026.

With a 28–22 record in the 2025 season, the 2021 US Open champion returned to the WTA top 30 for the first time since 2022. She reached the semi-finals in Washington D.C., the quarter-finals in Miami, and the third round at three of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

I don't really get involved or kind of stay in the loop with all the boards and all the decisions and stuff. I kind of just get on with it and I don't feel like I really am playing for money.

Raducanu was the seventh-highest-paid women's athlete in the world in 2024, according to Sportico, making more money than Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark, thanks mostly to her contracts off the court.

Latest news

Emma Raducanu during practice ahead of Wimbledon 2026, which she later missed with a stress fracture. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Former champion Emma Raducanu is set to miss the 2026 US Open with a stress fracture in her right leg. The injury came after she also missed Wimbledon, having suffered the setback during the grass-court season.

Raducanu reached a career-first grass-court final at Queen's in June 2026, where she was beaten by Croatia's Donna Vekic — but a difficult season, disrupted by post-viral illness, preceded that run.

A potential comeback in Asia has since taken a blow following her withdrawal from the China Open.

I'm honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January. Being able to play for Team GB with my team-mates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy.

Emma Raducanu's net worth: sources of income

Raducanu's wealth comes from several streams:

Prize money — over $6.5 million in career earnings

— over $6.5 million in career earnings Dior — womenswear and skincare ambassador, worth ~£2 million

— womenswear and skincare ambassador, worth ~£2 million Tiffany & Co. — luxury jewellery partnership since September 2021

— luxury jewellery partnership since September 2021 Uniqlo — new $3.5 million/year apparel deal from February 2026

— new $3.5 million/year apparel deal from February 2026 Emirates Airlines — reportedly worth ~£1.5 million annually

— reportedly worth ~£1.5 million annually Harbour 6 Limited — her commercial holding company, with a reported £10 million profit by 2022

— her commercial holding company, with a reported £10 million profit by 2022 Wilson — racket deal; HSBC and British Airways partnerships

— racket deal; and partnerships Porsche — former car ambassadorship, including a 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet

Emma Raducanu's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $15 million, drawn from career earnings and endorsements.

FAQs

What is Emma Raducanu's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth and multiple financial sources, her net worth is estimated at approximately $15 million as of 2025. How much is Emma Raducanu's Dior deal worth? The Dior ambassadorship, signed in October 2021, was reportedly worth £2 million (approximately $2.75 million). What is Emma Raducanu's current WTA ranking? Her current ranking is No. 70 (September 2026), down from her career-high of No. 10, which she achieved in July 2022. What car does Emma Raducanu drive? As part of her Porsche ambassadorship, Raducanu was given access to a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, valued at approximately $163,000. What is Harbour 6 Limited? Harbour 6 is Emma Raducanu's commercial holding company, which manages her endorsement income. It reportedly generated £10 million in profit by 2022. Why did Emma Raducanu lose the Vodafone deal? According to the Daily Mail, Vodafone ended the $3 million annual partnership because Raducanu was "demanding too much money". What is Emma Raducanu's new sponsorship deal in 2026? In February 2026, she signed a reported $3.5 million-per-year deal with Uniqlo, leaving her long-standing partnership with Nike. How much prize money has Emma Raducanu earned? Her total career prize money stands at approximately $6.5 million, with her 2021 US Open win contributing $2.5 million of that total.

We also highlighted facts about the richest female athletes of all time, led by Serena Williams, whose estimated $400 million net worth puts her well ahead of the field. The rankings also feature tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams, racing driver Danica Patrick and gymnast Simone Biles.

Endorsements account for most of the top women’s earnings, with sponsorships contributing an estimated 70% of their income. Serena’s wealth also extends beyond tennis, including investments in startups and stakes in professional sports teams.

Source: Legit.ng