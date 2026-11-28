Italy's government has published the operational guidelines for the 2027 Flow Decree, opening work entries across multiple sectors

The decree covers seasonal agriculture, tourism and non-seasonal roles, with applications running through December 2027

Foreigners looking to work in Italy must navigate a pre-fill period and specific click days beginning in January 2027

Italy has announced it will open 165,850 work-entry places for foreign nationals in 2027, with four ministries jointly publishing the operational guidelines on 1 October 2026.

The 2027 Flow Decree, governed by Joint Circular No. 7185, sets out how non-EU workers can apply for authorised entry into Italy across three broad categories: non-seasonal subordinate work, seasonal subordinate work, and self-employment.

Italy mentions application date for its 165,850 work-entry for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Italy's 2027 work entry breakdown

The largest share of available places covers seasonal work, with 89,000 entries allocated for roles in sectors such as agriculture and tourism. Non-seasonal subordinate work accounts for 76,200 entries, while self-employment has been capped at 650 places.

The circular was issued jointly by the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, and the Ministry of Tourism.

How to apply for the 2027 Flow Decree

Foreign applicants must first complete a pre-fill period running from 23 October to 7 December 2026 through the ALI Services Portal. This stage allows prospective employers and workers to prepare and submit their documentation ahead of the official click days, which are the fixed dates on which applications are formally processed.

The click days are scheduled as follows:

- 12 January 2027 for seasonal and agricultural workers; 9 February 2027 for seasonal tourism workers;

- 16 February 2027 for non-seasonal workers under Article 6, Paragraph 1; and

- 18 February 2027 for non-seasonal family care roles.

All applications must be submitted by 31 December 2027.

The announcement is particularly significant for migrants from Africa and other regions who have been seeking legal pathways into the European labour market. Italy has increasingly relied on foreign workers to fill shortages in agriculture, domestic care, and hospitality, and the Flow Decree remains one of the primary legal routes for obtaining a work visa.

Read the full circular and operational guidelines on the Italian Ministry of Labour website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian woman shared her sad reality of staying in Italy. She also opened up about her monthly salary.

Italy: African countries eligible for work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy mentioned its three-year work visa programme, which sets aside 76,850 slots each year and includes citizens of 14 African countries.

The openings cover sectors from agriculture and construction to healthcare and hospitality, while 25,000 places a year are reserved for workers from countries with migration cooperation agreements with Italy.

Source: Legit.ng