Makinde's media aide dismissed reports that the governor had stepped down from the presidential race or backed another candidate

The aide also denied claims that the APM structure in Oyo State was being collapsed into another political party

Olarenwaju warned party members and supporters to treat the circulating reports as deliberate misinformation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde remains in the 2027 presidential race and has not endorsed any rival candidate, according to his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju.

As reported by The Nation, the aide issued the clarification in a statement on Saturday, November 28, 2026, pushing back against reports that had been circulating about the governor's political intentions.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde remains in the race for the 2027 presidency and has not endorsed another candidate. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The Punch also reported Governor Makinde's stance ahead of the 2027 elections.

In the same vein, Olarenwaju denied separate claims that Makinde had agreed to fold the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM) structure in Oyo State into another political party, describing such reports as entirely without basis.

Makinde's position on 2027 election race

"For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Makinde has no intention whatsoever of withdrawing from the presidential race, stepping down for any candidate, or dismantling the APM structure in Oyo State. Any claim to the contrary is a fabrication and should be treated with the contempt it deserves," Olarenwaju said.

The aide acknowledged that opposition parties were exploring possible areas of collaboration ahead of the 2027 polls, but stressed that no agreement had been reached on a joint presidential candidate. He stated that it was therefore premature and misleading to suggest that Makinde had agreed to step aside for anyone.

Olarenwaju went further to reject suggestions that the governor was willing to trade his presidential ambition for a political appointment or sacrifice the interests of party candidates.

"Those who know Governor Makinde understand that he does not make decisions affecting the future of party members and candidates through secret arrangements or political horse-trading.

"Such claims are inconsistent with his character, leadership style, and long-standing commitment to consultation, transparency, and due process," he said.

The APM rules out plans to merge its Oyo State structure with the ADC or any other political party. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

APM candidates remain in place

The aide confirmed that Bimbo Adekanmbi remains the APM's governorship candidate in Oyo State, with the party's National Assembly, state assembly and other candidates continuing to receive its full backing.

"There is no arrangement to collapse the APM structure in Oyo into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political party. There is no plan to abandon the party's candidates at any level. Makinde remains focused on his presidential campaign. The party remains united.

"The candidates remain committed. And the APM remains firmly on course for the 2027 elections," Olarenwaju declared.

He attributed the circulating claims to political opponents seeking to create confusion as the APM gains ground across the country, and urged the public, party members and stakeholders to disregard what he called deliberate falsehoods.

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Atiku dismisses 2027 withdrawal rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ADC candidate Atiku Abubakar accused political parties spreading claims that he has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential election of working in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku described the reports as false and insisted that he remained in the contest to win the election.

Source: Legit.ng