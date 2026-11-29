A video from a Lagos wedding reception caught Burna Boy, Phyno, and Israel DMW sharing a laugh

Phyno was spotted playfully tapping Davido's logistics manager on the head during their relaxed exchange

Fans spotted what looked like a video call in the clip, with many convinced Davido was on the other end of the line

A clip from a Lagos wedding has got the Nigerian music world talking, and it's not because of any drama — quite the opposite.

Afrobeats heavyweights Burna Boy and Phyno were filmed mingling with Israel DMW, the man famously known as Davido's logistics manager, at the wedding reception of Adéronke and Ebiye on Saturday, 29 November, in Lagos. The three men were seen chatting and laughing in a packed hall, surrounded by guests dressed in formal and traditional outfits.

Burna Boy, Phyno and Israel DMW share laughs at a Lagos wedding. Credit: burnaboygram/isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Phyno playfully tapped Israel DMW on the head at one point, while Burna Boy looked relaxed throughout, at one stage holding up a phone during the group interaction.

Was Davido on the video call?

That phone moment quickly became a talking point. Many viewers who saw the clip suspected Burna Boy was on a video call, with fans speculating that Davido himself was on the other end of the line. Nothing has been confirmed, but the possibility alone was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Israel DMW has been a fixture in Davido's inner circle for years, regularly appearing alongside the 30BG star at public events. Seeing him so at ease with Burna Boy and Phyno struck many fans as a refreshing contrast to the rivalry narratives that often play out between the camps online.

Burna Boy’s phone caught fans’ attention during the wedding exchange. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Isreal DMW's video with Burna Boy

The video drew a wave of warm responses, with many commenters pointing out that the friendliness on display says a lot about how artists actually relate behind the scenes. Read the comments from Twitter below:

@Pascaldey4you wrote:

"If burna boy was really having issues with Davido you wont see isreal DMW here, that is to show you that we the fan base are the ones raising issues among these celebrities."

@Myka_veli asked:

"Is that Davido on the phone? 😂"

@DD_Homosapien said:

"Phyno must have been preaching peace to everyone. He looks that kind of guy. Respect"

@itsverypersona wrote:

"I love this settings 😂"

@DelegsT added:

"Be like dem don settle truly"

Watch viral video of Burna Boy with Davido's aide Isreal DMW and Phyno at Lagos party below:

Video of Davido's garage surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a rare video showing the interior of Nigerian singer Davido's compound surfaced online, sparking reactions among fans just days after the music star celebrated his 34th birthday.

The footage offered a glimpse of his impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis, a BRABUS, Rolls-Royces, and Maybachs. The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans marvelling at the singer's expensive automobile collection. However, some users compared his garage to that of fellow musician Burna Boy, insisting that the latter still has the edge when it comes to luxury cars.

Source: Legit.ng